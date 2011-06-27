Used 1998 Volvo V90 Consumer Reviews
AC service every year
I would not consider buying another Volvo because I have had issues with AC system since I purchased it in 2005. It is not acceptable to have to put our car for AC maintenance in a Volvo dealer every year because AC cooling or any other issues. I am also not pleased that the price for the maintenance goes up about 15% every year. Furthermore, all the cool features and the smoothly drive does not encourage me to buy another Volvo. PS: It seems to me that Volvo should have recalled the V90 model, V90 for the AC problem.
love this car
I have been driving my 1998 V90 for 9 years and I still love it like the first day I bought it. Super comfortable front seats, rear seats fold down for mega yard sale purchases (got an entire patio set in there) or all seats up (w/3rd row) and you can seat 7! Stay on top of maintenance - tranny flush, timing belt, etc. and she just keeps going and going.
long-term experience
These newer Volvos are very expensive to repair, and maintain. Common problems: cracked headlight covers, front brakes wear out quickly, timing belt needs replaced every 60,000 miles, front suspension parts wear out and have replaced the same suspension parts more than once. Biggest problem: transmission failure. Also hesitation problems from a standing start. And I babied this car!
Monday car?
I must have bought a lemon. Any forum I read scares me because I learn what breaks next! I had to repair the lower control arm bushings, the brakes and rotors (they are due again after only 20,000 miles), both radiators for A/C and cooling and more. It started with the gear sensor and battery, now the steering goes bad. It seems just endless, not to mention the bad door trims that fall apart or the rear hatch trim that rattles and the suspension that had to be replaced after 70.000 miles. That was my last Volvo. It's not for life as they claim. NO build quality whatsoever!
1998 V90
Purchased brand new. Appreciate the safety aspect. Incredible steering radius. Front brakes need replacement often. Engine light comes on frequently. Nice auto for long highway drives. Somewhat sporty feel with handling. Large, open storage area when back seats are down. For a car with almost 205K miles, it still handles quite well.
Sponsored cars related to the V90
Related Used 1998 Volvo V90 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 XC60
- 2019 XC40
- 2019 Volvo S60
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC90 2020
- 2020 Volvo V90