Used 2006 Volvo V70 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Great Car! No issues after 10 years of ownership.
I realized the other day that my car was 10 years old, and I decided that I should let people know what a wonderful vehicle it's been. I've had nothing done to her except regular maintenance and tire replacement.
An excellent family car
This is the first Volvo I have owned and I have never regretted buying it. The safety features offer peace of mind. The car's performance is very good and reliability is way above average. I have literally had nothing to do but scheduled maintenance + change 2 tires in 3 years. Legroom in the rear seat is cramped a bit for larger adults but teens and kids fit great. The integrated safety seats saved us about $400 because we didn't have to buy new baby seats once our boys hit 3 yrs old. I am contemplating a new XC70 now.
Worth the Money for the Seats
My wife had decided she wanted more than a Japanese car, one that will go over 200K (like all our other cars). We looked at Outback, Camry, Accord, and Passat. Camry and Accord no longer come in wagons, and we didn't like the Subaru. Saab, BMW and Audi were overpriced. We were so impressed with the seats and the Volvo reputation for safety we bought it. Absolutely no problems, 25 MPG city, 31 MPG highway. Not too shabby for a turbo. The 5 cylinder is a little rough compared to a V6, but the car has a smooth ride.
v70 the family freindly s60 from volvo
I like the v70 it's a great family car, my younger chidren have a great view when out "low" window sills. In base form it is a cruising vehicle but peppy enough. Its has over-competent handling for a family car compared to an suv or minivan - it will carve an off ramp suprisingly well- but hardly any one who drives one knows that. The v70 is subtle in its refinement which really shines in the mundane like running errands around town. It will keep up with and pass suvs with 3x's the horse power if you feel so inclined but prefers to quietly glide about - It is not u Dad's pontiac grand safari - it is a mercedes within 9/10ths of that vehicle at a 20K discount.
best car ever!
good handling, very safe, good visibility, very comfortable, nice car, heated seats, i will drive it for a long time, best car in the world
