2020 Volvo V60 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
V60 Wagon
T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,995*
Total Cash Price
$43,193
T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,897*
Total Cash Price
$42,346
T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,209*
Total Cash Price
$58,014
T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,405*
Total Cash Price
$59,708
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 V60 Wagon T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$888
|$920
|$953
|$985
|$4,605
|Maintenance
|$142
|$409
|$668
|$1,404
|$2,391
|$5,013
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$773
|$1,189
|$1,962
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,771
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,938
|Financing
|$2,323
|$1,869
|$1,383
|$865
|$312
|$6,751
|Depreciation
|$12,301
|$4,251
|$3,474
|$3,894
|$3,403
|$27,324
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,977
|$9,089
|$8,166
|$9,659
|$10,103
|$55,995
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 V60 Wagon T5 Momentum 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$842
|$871
|$902
|$934
|$966
|$4,515
|Maintenance
|$139
|$401
|$655
|$1,376
|$2,344
|$4,915
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$758
|$1,166
|$1,924
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,736
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,900
|Financing
|$2,277
|$1,832
|$1,356
|$848
|$306
|$6,619
|Depreciation
|$12,060
|$4,168
|$3,406
|$3,818
|$3,336
|$26,788
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,605
|$8,911
|$8,006
|$9,470
|$9,905
|$54,897
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 V60 Wagon T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,154
|$1,193
|$1,236
|$1,280
|$1,323
|$6,186
|Maintenance
|$190
|$549
|$897
|$1,885
|$3,211
|$6,734
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,038
|$1,597
|$2,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,378
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,603
|Financing
|$3,119
|$2,510
|$1,858
|$1,162
|$419
|$9,068
|Depreciation
|$16,522
|$5,710
|$4,666
|$5,231
|$4,570
|$36,700
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,489
|$12,208
|$10,968
|$12,974
|$13,570
|$75,209
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 V60 Wagon T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,187
|$1,228
|$1,272
|$1,317
|$1,362
|$6,366
|Maintenance
|$196
|$565
|$924
|$1,940
|$3,305
|$6,930
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,069
|$1,644
|$2,713
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,448
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,679
|Financing
|$3,211
|$2,583
|$1,912
|$1,196
|$431
|$9,333
|Depreciation
|$17,005
|$5,877
|$4,802
|$5,383
|$4,704
|$37,771
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,233
|$12,565
|$11,288
|$13,353
|$13,966
|$77,405
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Build Your V60
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Volvo V60 in Virginia is:not available
