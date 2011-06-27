Used 2015 Volvo V60 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
V60 Wagon
T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,303*
Total Cash Price
$16,506
T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,475*
Total Cash Price
$22,169
T5 4dr Wagon AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,095*
Total Cash Price
$22,817
T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,880*
Total Cash Price
$22,331
T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$40,493*
Total Cash Price
$16,182
T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$42,113*
Total Cash Price
$16,829
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 V60 Wagon T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$845
|$870
|$896
|$923
|$951
|$4,484
|Maintenance
|$1,348
|$988
|$344
|$2,634
|$2,796
|$8,110
|Repairs
|$1,138
|$1,217
|$1,310
|$1,411
|$1,518
|$6,593
|Taxes & Fees
|$907
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,074
|Financing
|$887
|$714
|$528
|$330
|$120
|$2,581
|Depreciation
|$4,492
|$1,833
|$1,613
|$1,430
|$1,283
|$10,651
|Fuel
|$1,471
|$1,516
|$1,561
|$1,608
|$1,655
|$7,810
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,088
|$7,180
|$6,292
|$8,377
|$8,365
|$41,303
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 V60 Wagon T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,134
|$1,169
|$1,203
|$1,240
|$1,277
|$6,023
|Maintenance
|$1,811
|$1,328
|$462
|$3,537
|$3,755
|$10,893
|Repairs
|$1,529
|$1,634
|$1,759
|$1,895
|$2,039
|$8,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,218
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,443
|Financing
|$1,192
|$959
|$710
|$444
|$162
|$3,466
|Depreciation
|$6,033
|$2,462
|$2,166
|$1,921
|$1,723
|$14,306
|Fuel
|$1,976
|$2,036
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$2,224
|$10,490
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,893
|$9,643
|$8,452
|$11,252
|$11,235
|$55,475
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 V60 Wagon T5 4dr Wagon AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,167
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$6,198
|Maintenance
|$1,864
|$1,366
|$475
|$3,641
|$3,865
|$11,211
|Repairs
|$1,574
|$1,682
|$1,810
|$1,950
|$2,098
|$9,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,253
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,485
|Financing
|$1,227
|$987
|$730
|$457
|$166
|$3,567
|Depreciation
|$6,210
|$2,534
|$2,229
|$1,977
|$1,774
|$14,723
|Fuel
|$2,033
|$2,095
|$2,157
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$10,796
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,328
|$9,925
|$8,698
|$11,580
|$11,563
|$57,095
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 V60 Wagon T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$1,212
|$1,249
|$1,286
|$6,066
|Maintenance
|$1,824
|$1,337
|$465
|$3,563
|$3,783
|$10,972
|Repairs
|$1,540
|$1,646
|$1,772
|$1,909
|$2,053
|$8,920
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,227
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,453
|Financing
|$1,201
|$966
|$715
|$447
|$163
|$3,491
|Depreciation
|$6,078
|$2,480
|$2,182
|$1,935
|$1,736
|$14,410
|Fuel
|$1,990
|$2,051
|$2,111
|$2,175
|$2,240
|$10,567
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,002
|$9,714
|$8,513
|$11,334
|$11,317
|$55,880
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 V60 Wagon T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$828
|$853
|$878
|$905
|$932
|$4,396
|Maintenance
|$1,322
|$969
|$337
|$2,582
|$2,741
|$7,951
|Repairs
|$1,116
|$1,193
|$1,284
|$1,383
|$1,488
|$6,464
|Taxes & Fees
|$889
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,053
|Financing
|$870
|$700
|$518
|$324
|$118
|$2,530
|Depreciation
|$4,404
|$1,797
|$1,581
|$1,402
|$1,258
|$10,442
|Fuel
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$1,623
|$7,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,871
|$7,039
|$6,169
|$8,213
|$8,201
|$40,493
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 V60 Wagon T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$861
|$887
|$913
|$941
|$969
|$4,572
|Maintenance
|$1,375
|$1,008
|$350
|$2,685
|$2,851
|$8,269
|Repairs
|$1,161
|$1,241
|$1,335
|$1,438
|$1,548
|$6,723
|Taxes & Fees
|$925
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,095
|Financing
|$905
|$728
|$539
|$337
|$123
|$2,631
|Depreciation
|$4,580
|$1,869
|$1,644
|$1,458
|$1,308
|$10,860
|Fuel
|$1,500
|$1,545
|$1,591
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$7,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,306
|$7,321
|$6,416
|$8,542
|$8,529
|$42,113
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 V60
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Volvo V60 in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Volvo V60 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019