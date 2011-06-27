  1. Home
Used 2008 Volvo V50 2.4i Features & Specs

More about the 2008 V50
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,815
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,815
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,815
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/445.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,815
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,815
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,815
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,815
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,815
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,815
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,815
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,815
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,815
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.6 cu.ft.
Length178.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3321 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height57.4 in.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track60.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,815
Exterior Colors
  • Barents Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Chameleon Blue Pearl
  • Gekko Green Pearl
  • Ice White
  • Passion Red
Interior Colors
  • Off Black, leather
  • Dark Beige/Quartz, leather
  • Off Black, cloth
  • Dark Beige/Quartz, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,815
All season tiresyes
205/55R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,815
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,815
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
