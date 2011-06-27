Used 1999 Volvo S80 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Beware of '99 S80 T6 jjc , 02/10/2002 183438 of 183438 people found this review helpful Have had three transmissions in three years, new mass air flow meter, five wheel alignments (won't stay aligned), transmission line solenoids, torque mount bushings, several transmission software fixes, lower ball joints, and other relatively minor problems -- all from Volvo's flagship sedan. Am now facing a $900 bill for a new electronic throttle module. Report Abuse

Nothing but expensive problems Mariaelena , 12/10/2005 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I loved the looks and comfort of this car and felt confident in spending the extra money because it was a Volvo. Much to my expense, I wasn't informed that this model is Volvo's nightmare ( ask any Volvo service person). It had multiple problems with the window mechanisms, a faulty steering rack, an extremely costly throttle problem, an ABS computer sensor defect and the list goes on. Now I've finally had it and am steering clear of all Volvos made by Ford!

great when working volvo s80 t6 , 12/25/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful had this car over three years and when it was good it was great, but had a consistent throttle problem that even the dealer couldn't figure out and also a engine sludge problem even though the oil was changed at 3k intervals, thought maybe this was a t6 problem but as i see the base model has repeat problems that are common with other volvos, these are obviously not the volvos of yesteryear.I would purchase another volvo, but definitely not a turbo of any kind

About the same as others, apparently Tom , 02/02/2006 10 of 10 people found this review helpful After reading most of the other reviews, I guess I'm not any different. Very expensive to fix, and that happens way too often. The Emissions service light is a way too common problem, I've given up trying to find out what it is. Had to replace the ABS module, Volvo warranty wouldn't cover their product, even under warranty. Power steering leaks, or doesn't, whenever it feels like it. The front end makes funny cracking and creaking noises and I can't find any reason for it either. I thought I was buying a quality, safe car (at least the price I paid for it). I've had my first and LAST Volvo.