Used 2001 Volvo S60 Consumer Reviews
153,000 miles and still tight as a drum
I bought this car and have owned it for a year. It was bought used as a two owner of lease. For the year, miles, safety features and modern amenities/luxury items if offered it was the most car for the money I could afford that was also the safest. Mine is still super tight and rattle free. I was able to get the TPS (throttle position sensor) which is about a 1000-1500 repair done free at my dealership because it was a recalled (ww.vexedvolvo.com) and DO NOT buy a car that hasn't had it replaced, they all fail. They warranty is 10 years and 200,000 miles for replacement. Other than that it has been trouble free. Make sure tranny fluid has been changed and timing belt done too!
I love my S60
I actually recieved this car at 192,000 miles, but I had been driving it as a family car from 168,000. We LOVE this car. My father and I do all the maintainence ourselves because let's just face it, Volvo's prices are nuts. At 198,884 (as of today) there are a few problems. My A/C cuts out after about 15 minutes, and I cannot turn it on if I want to get on the freeway. I also have a very rocky shifting, but have never had any real transmission issues as of now (knock on wood) and the suspension is less than desirable. However for a 18 year old? This was a great car to inherit. Other than the problems listed above, I love this car.
S60 IS THE BEST YOU CAN BUY
THE CAR WAS EXCELLENT WHEN I PICKED IT UP AND JUST GETS BETTER AND BETTER WITH EACH MILE!
Volvo for Life
I have owned my S60 since 2001, just hit 70k miles. It has been reliable and saved my life in a highway spinout at 70+mph. I have been lightly rear-ended twice and I felt nothing, barely any damage, this car holds up and I feel SAFE! It does well on gas mileage for long highway trips but is a total gas guzzler in the city. It performs well in winter weather. I change the oil every 3500 miles and keep up routine maintenance. Car is really spacious and the trunk holds a lot. Overall it has been a reliable, safe, easy-to-drive car and I receive many complement on its looks.
My Volvo
I have to be honest I read some reviews and was quite in disbelief of the what people said. I just bought a used Volvo that has 217,854 miles on it and it runs perfect. Basically what it boils down to is that my car had 1 owner who bought the car in 2001. If you dont take care of your car it wont run 217,000 miles..period!. i want to hear stuff like the light bulbs are easy to fix but the housing is brittle so be careful. I dont want to hear "this transmission sucks i bought the car in 2001 owned it for 4 years and never changed the oil in it and it blew up..Worst engine Ever!" because then you sound dumb and I learn nothing....so thanks and no i dont work for volvo im in the army i work
Sponsored cars related to the S60
Related Used 2001 Volvo S60 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XC60
- 2019 XC40
- 2019 Volvo S60
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC90 2020
- 2020 Volvo V90