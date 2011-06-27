Used 2001 Volvo S60 Consumer Reviews

153,000 miles and still tight as a drum slcraft , 01/16/2012 38 of 38 people found this review helpful I bought this car and have owned it for a year. It was bought used as a two owner of lease. For the year, miles, safety features and modern amenities/luxury items if offered it was the most car for the money I could afford that was also the safest. Mine is still super tight and rattle free. I was able to get the TPS (throttle position sensor) which is about a 1000-1500 repair done free at my dealership because it was a recalled (ww.vexedvolvo.com) and DO NOT buy a car that hasn't had it replaced, they all fail. They warranty is 10 years and 200,000 miles for replacement. Other than that it has been trouble free. Make sure tranny fluid has been changed and timing belt done too! Report Abuse

I love my S60 tfoster123 , 05/03/2012 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I actually recieved this car at 192,000 miles, but I had been driving it as a family car from 168,000. We LOVE this car. My father and I do all the maintainence ourselves because let's just face it, Volvo's prices are nuts. At 198,884 (as of today) there are a few problems. My A/C cuts out after about 15 minutes, and I cannot turn it on if I want to get on the freeway. I also have a very rocky shifting, but have never had any real transmission issues as of now (knock on wood) and the suspension is less than desirable. However for a 18 year old? This was a great car to inherit. Other than the problems listed above, I love this car.

S60 IS THE BEST YOU CAN BUY VOLVONUTT , 03/02/2002 8 of 8 people found this review helpful THE CAR WAS EXCELLENT WHEN I PICKED IT UP AND JUST GETS BETTER AND BETTER WITH EACH MILE!

Volvo for Life Stell , 01/06/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have owned my S60 since 2001, just hit 70k miles. It has been reliable and saved my life in a highway spinout at 70+mph. I have been lightly rear-ended twice and I felt nothing, barely any damage, this car holds up and I feel SAFE! It does well on gas mileage for long highway trips but is a total gas guzzler in the city. It performs well in winter weather. I change the oil every 3500 miles and keep up routine maintenance. Car is really spacious and the trunk holds a lot. Overall it has been a reliable, safe, easy-to-drive car and I receive many complement on its looks.