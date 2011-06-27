  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S60
  4. Used 2001 Volvo S60
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 Volvo S60 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 S60
5(53%)4(33%)3(11%)2(3%)1(0%)
4.3
95 reviews
Write a review
See all S60s for sale
List Price Estimate
$918 - $2,204
Used S60 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...19

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

153,000 miles and still tight as a drum

slcraft, 01/16/2012
38 of 38 people found this review helpful

I bought this car and have owned it for a year. It was bought used as a two owner of lease. For the year, miles, safety features and modern amenities/luxury items if offered it was the most car for the money I could afford that was also the safest. Mine is still super tight and rattle free. I was able to get the TPS (throttle position sensor) which is about a 1000-1500 repair done free at my dealership because it was a recalled (ww.vexedvolvo.com) and DO NOT buy a car that hasn't had it replaced, they all fail. They warranty is 10 years and 200,000 miles for replacement. Other than that it has been trouble free. Make sure tranny fluid has been changed and timing belt done too!

Report Abuse

I love my S60

tfoster123, 05/03/2012
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I actually recieved this car at 192,000 miles, but I had been driving it as a family car from 168,000. We LOVE this car. My father and I do all the maintainence ourselves because let's just face it, Volvo's prices are nuts. At 198,884 (as of today) there are a few problems. My A/C cuts out after about 15 minutes, and I cannot turn it on if I want to get on the freeway. I also have a very rocky shifting, but have never had any real transmission issues as of now (knock on wood) and the suspension is less than desirable. However for a 18 year old? This was a great car to inherit. Other than the problems listed above, I love this car.

Report Abuse

S60 IS THE BEST YOU CAN BUY

VOLVONUTT, 03/02/2002
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

THE CAR WAS EXCELLENT WHEN I PICKED IT UP AND JUST GETS BETTER AND BETTER WITH EACH MILE!

Report Abuse

Volvo for Life

Stell, 01/06/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have owned my S60 since 2001, just hit 70k miles. It has been reliable and saved my life in a highway spinout at 70+mph. I have been lightly rear-ended twice and I felt nothing, barely any damage, this car holds up and I feel SAFE! It does well on gas mileage for long highway trips but is a total gas guzzler in the city. It performs well in winter weather. I change the oil every 3500 miles and keep up routine maintenance. Car is really spacious and the trunk holds a lot. Overall it has been a reliable, safe, easy-to-drive car and I receive many complement on its looks.

Report Abuse

My Volvo

82airborne, 09/27/2011
27 of 37 people found this review helpful

I have to be honest I read some reviews and was quite in disbelief of the what people said. I just bought a used Volvo that has 217,854 miles on it and it runs perfect. Basically what it boils down to is that my car had 1 owner who bought the car in 2001. If you dont take care of your car it wont run 217,000 miles..period!. i want to hear stuff like the light bulbs are easy to fix but the housing is brittle so be careful. I dont want to hear "this transmission sucks i bought the car in 2001 owned it for 4 years and never changed the oil in it and it blew up..Worst engine Ever!" because then you sound dumb and I learn nothing....so thanks and no i dont work for volvo im in the army i work

Report Abuse
12345...19
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all S60s for sale

Related Used 2001 Volvo S60 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles