Used 2002 Volvo S40 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 S40
4.4
60 reviews
Good Fun Car

nate91, 07/27/2012
I really wanted a used BMW or Mercedes primarily because they were great handling rear-wheel drive cars. Hence I was hesitant to get another front-drive Volvo, but this car was in the price range. However, this car has exceeded my expectations. The turbo makes for great power and great fun. Hit the gas hard and it peels out through first gear. You can easily get to any open spot in traffic even on the highway. Firm suspension makes for good handling but a bit of a bumpy ride. Like others said, it stops on a dime. The cons. Cheap interior, I hate the cloth seats and door panels are loose. The car idles a bit rough, the steering wheel always shakes at lights.

Best 4cyl Car

Daniel, 10/13/2010
This car is a very reliable car that meets all my requirements for a car. Small yet comfortable. I value the understated luxury, it lacks the pretension a BMW 318 or Audi A4 1.8t might have associated with it.

Reliable for us - but not for many

Matt, 12/17/2009
We bought a used '02 in early '06 with about 50k miles. It is now approaching 85k and we have had few problems. We had an oil leak for 1.5 years that the dealers could not fix, thought it was RMS but started cheap (RMS is $2k) fixed the Camshaft Seal ($300). That didn't fix it Finally an independent shop found it was the turbo return line, not uncommon and a $100 fix. Otherwise, we have had no real problems. The A/C occasionally blows hot air, something also not uncommon. In general, reliable for us, comfortable and fun to drive. However, shop just told us it was very rare to see this car with 7 years and 80k plus miles without a roulette of engine lights. So maybe we got a good one...

Comfortable car

noniriches83, 05/13/2012
I'm a housewife, I love driving this car, it's my current car, the 2002 year made. I find this car comfortable and fun to drive. Handles well, very good cornering and very responsive brake. And also the turbo gives enough power to get into traffic when you need it. :) VOLVO S40 is a 5stars rating for the safest car.

Love it

mormit, 02/28/2002
We were looking for a new vehicle for my wife and had good luck with her older car, a 1985 245 Volvo wagon. She wqanted something small, reliable and easy to drive. We looked at the S40, VW Golf, and Honda Accord. Picked the S40 both on its own merits and our past experience with this brand. We both really love this car. It has a high quality, comfortable, safe-feeling ride with sporty handling.

