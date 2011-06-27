  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo 850
  4. Used 1996 Volvo 850
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Volvo 850 Features & Specs

More about the 1996 850
Overview
See 850 Inventory
See 850 Inventory
See 850 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG192119
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg18/26 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.1/463.2 mi.347.4/501.8 mi.328.1/463.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.19.3 gal.19.3 gal.
Combined MPG192119
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm162 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm221 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.4 l2.3 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5600 rpm168 hp @ 6200 rpm222 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.5 ft.33.5 ft.34.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 5Inline 5Inline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.38.4 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.35.2 in.35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Measurements
Length183.5 in.185.4 in.185.4 in.
Curb weight3278 lbs.3242 lbs.3387 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.37.1 cu.ft.37.1 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.104.9 in.104.9 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.69.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno67 cu.ft.67 cu.ft.
Ground clearanceno6.2 in.6.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red
  • Regent Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Turquoise Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Polar White Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Classic Red
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Autumn Gold Pearl
  • Black
  • Dark Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Platina Beige Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Turquoise Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Polar White Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Classic Red
  • Regent Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Platina Beige Metallic
  • Autumn Gold Pearl
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Platina Beige Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Polar White Pearl Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Black
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Autumn Gold Pearl
  • Turquoise Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Regent Red Pearl Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Classic Red
See 850 InventorySee 850 InventorySee 850 Inventory

Related Used 1996 Volvo 850 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles