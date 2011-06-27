Used 2012 Volkswagen Touareg Diesel Consumer Reviews

Incredible value! Tamas Kovacs , 12/08/2015 TDI Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I bought this car new and put 92k miles in it in about 4 years with absolutely no issues. I have done all scheduled maintenance but nothing else. It still looks, feels and drives like a brand new car. Still on my first set of brakes, and absolutely no complains about anything. Though not cheap, the quality and design inside and out is of cars twice this cost. It is extremely comfortable, fast and fun to drive. Very quite and smooth even at high speeds. Incredibly good in snow and bad driving conditions. I have nothing but good to say about this and will more likely buy the same car when ready to part with this one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very satisfied steve41 , 01/11/2012 19 of 20 people found this review helpful Traded a troublesome 09 BMW X5 diesel. Could not be happier. The new body looks like a Cayenne, (had a Cayenne prior to the X5), and the interior is very nice. Handling is great; mileage will hopefully improve from 26,27. I hope to get 29, as I did with the X5. Touch screen with phone interface, nav with traffic,sirius xm is very nice and easy to use. Good sound system. Feels solid and hopefully will be a good ride for a long time. 2700 miles to date. Report Abuse

Six Weeks with Hilda -Touareg TDI talone , 11/24/2012 20 of 22 people found this review helpful Six weeks ago I purchased a new black 2012 Touareg. I named the vehicle "Hilda" and I must say this girl is well built, fun to drive, has a great motor and impresses all who ride with her. Originally I planned to purchase a gas Tourareg, but after taking the diesel out for a drive I was hooked. I fell in love with Hilda and how smoothly and quickly she travels down the highway and navigates city streets. Hilda embraced my 6'-6" frame as no other SUV I have ever driven. Hilda is a pricey vehicle, but fine cars like fine women don't come cheap. In the case of Hilda she has performed exceptionally well. I have noticed many a man look at Hilda with lust in their eyes. WHAT A GREAT CAR!!! Report Abuse

Best vehicle I’ve ever owned Ktn , 10/26/2019 TDI Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful When I left the dealership with my new ride back in 2012, I was afraid I made epic mistake. 7 years later and I wish I had bought two of them. I’ve put 100k miles on this beast and had ZERO maintenance issues. The diesel still pulls like a tractor and the suspension still handles like a go kart. I’m so sad VW chose to stop selling Touaregs in the US. Report Abuse