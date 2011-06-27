Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 SUV Consumer Reviews

the best SUV Charlestongrl , 12/11/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is the best suv I have ever driven. Looks sporty and sophisticated. I get compliments where ever I drive. This car is the best handling suv I have ever driven and the engine has plenty of get up and go when I Punch the gas. The heavy weight of the vehicle gives you a better handling feeling. I wish the gas mileage was better. And the back seats are hard to fold down. Report Abuse

Rock Solid Handling KK , 07/04/2009 8 of 9 people found this review helpful The is my second VW Touareg and the build quality and handling remains as good as ever. I now have 20inch "Ayers Rock Wheels" and the car sticks to the road like a lizard even on sharp turns. The engine has a refined but throaty roar and the beauty of this car is that its comfortable on city roads as it is off road. Report Abuse

It just got better Bob , 03/07/2009 10 of 12 people found this review helpful I had a 2007 touareg and loved it, the 2009's came out and I told my self I had to have it, its far superior then the 07, same engine and tranny but they made to many internal changes to list , the tranny feels better, I got it with the 19" tire package and a major ride difference to the better, I wish they gave you a 6cd player but a car for my wife and myself its the safest vehicle I've owned, I'm a retired police officer and this one is outstanding with its crash and roll over results. Gunther volkswagen treats you with what ever you are driving as a king, no rattles nothing about this car or my previous one, Outstanding Vehicle Report Abuse

Toureg Nightmare candybar90291 , 12/22/2009 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Well I thought I'd learn from my 1st. 2006 Toureg nightmare but, since the good people @ VW gave me a new vehicle I thought I would be in the clear. Guess not. I've had this one with all new problems & like before it's seems I have become good friends with the mechanics and service dept. It's almost comical to think that I'm in the same situation as before and still not enjoying my new vehicle. I can tell you this with all the rental vehicles I have been given it's made me realize what the word "Quality" really means. The Toureg simply does not have this standard. Report Abuse