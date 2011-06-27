  1. Home
Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 SUV Consumer Reviews

4.5
8 reviews
the best SUV

Charlestongrl, 12/11/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is the best suv I have ever driven. Looks sporty and sophisticated. I get compliments where ever I drive. This car is the best handling suv I have ever driven and the engine has plenty of get up and go when I Punch the gas. The heavy weight of the vehicle gives you a better handling feeling. I wish the gas mileage was better. And the back seats are hard to fold down.

Rock Solid Handling

KK, 07/04/2009
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

The is my second VW Touareg and the build quality and handling remains as good as ever. I now have 20inch "Ayers Rock Wheels" and the car sticks to the road like a lizard even on sharp turns. The engine has a refined but throaty roar and the beauty of this car is that its comfortable on city roads as it is off road.

It just got better

Bob, 03/07/2009
10 of 12 people found this review helpful

I had a 2007 touareg and loved it, the 2009's came out and I told my self I had to have it, its far superior then the 07, same engine and tranny but they made to many internal changes to list , the tranny feels better, I got it with the 19" tire package and a major ride difference to the better, I wish they gave you a 6cd player but a car for my wife and myself its the safest vehicle I've owned, I'm a retired police officer and this one is outstanding with its crash and roll over results. Gunther volkswagen treats you with what ever you are driving as a king, no rattles nothing about this car or my previous one, Outstanding Vehicle

Toureg Nightmare

candybar90291, 12/22/2009
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Well I thought I'd learn from my 1st. 2006 Toureg nightmare but, since the good people @ VW gave me a new vehicle I thought I would be in the clear. Guess not. I've had this one with all new problems & like before it's seems I have become good friends with the mechanics and service dept. It's almost comical to think that I'm in the same situation as before and still not enjoying my new vehicle. I can tell you this with all the rental vehicles I have been given it's made me realize what the word "Quality" really means. The Toureg simply does not have this standard.

2008 Touareg 2 Lux model CPO best car I have owned

Joseph Braun, 12/13/2015
VR6 FSI 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

In 2012, I purchased my 2008 model Touareg "2" at 4 years old, under 50k miles, as a VW Certified Pre-owned vehicle (2008 model is a Touareg with 200+ parts updated and a front facelift). It has turned out to be the best car I've ever owned, and now at about 8 years old and over 90K miles, I've not had any issues with this SUV, other than front break system calipers sticking at one point, which the dealer replaced on extended warrenty on a normal every 10K miles maintenance. I use the car daily for travel to and from work, and put more miles on it than I would like to have, but it has proven itself a reliable trooper daily, including we take it occasionally on several hundred mile out-of-state trips and back successfully. I can understand a few others purchasing a few vehicles with other issues, but my own experience with it has been nothing short of great. And I find that usually, only the people with problems tend to post, not so many with good things to say. Prior to that I owned a VW Jetta for over ten years, and it was also a trooper on the road, reliable and all for over 200K miles.

