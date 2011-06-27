2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Tiguan SUV
S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$42,359*
Total Cash Price
$28,615
SEL R-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,893*
Total Cash Price
$38,434
SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,554*
Total Cash Price
$39,556
SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,309*
Total Cash Price
$38,715
SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,528*
Total Cash Price
$28,054
SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,189*
Total Cash Price
$29,176
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,216*
Total Cash Price
$40,678
SEL R-Line Jet-Black 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,528*
Total Cash Price
$28,054
SEL R-Line Jet-Black 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,927*
Total Cash Price
$31,701
SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,495*
Total Cash Price
$34,787
S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,418*
Total Cash Price
$33,384
SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,817*
Total Cash Price
$37,031
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tiguan SUV S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$793
|$820
|$850
|$879
|$4,108
|Maintenance
|$69
|$485
|$524
|$1,153
|$2,075
|$4,305
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,280
|$1,280
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,190
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,358
|Financing
|$1,539
|$1,237
|$916
|$573
|$207
|$4,473
|Depreciation
|$5,997
|$3,325
|$3,148
|$3,692
|$3,498
|$19,659
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$7,176
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,913
|$7,274
|$6,884
|$7,787
|$9,501
|$42,359
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tiguan SUV SEL R-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,064
|$1,101
|$1,141
|$1,181
|$5,517
|Maintenance
|$93
|$651
|$704
|$1,548
|$2,787
|$5,783
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,719
|$1,719
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,599
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,823
|Financing
|$2,067
|$1,662
|$1,230
|$770
|$278
|$6,007
|Depreciation
|$8,054
|$4,466
|$4,228
|$4,959
|$4,698
|$26,405
|Fuel
|$1,815
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$9,638
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,658
|$9,769
|$9,246
|$10,459
|$12,762
|$56,893
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tiguan SUV SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,059
|$1,096
|$1,134
|$1,175
|$1,215
|$5,678
|Maintenance
|$96
|$670
|$725
|$1,593
|$2,868
|$5,952
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,770
|$1,770
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,645
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,877
|Financing
|$2,128
|$1,710
|$1,266
|$792
|$286
|$6,183
|Depreciation
|$8,289
|$4,597
|$4,351
|$5,104
|$4,835
|$27,176
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,086
|$10,055
|$9,516
|$10,764
|$13,134
|$58,554
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tiguan SUV SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,072
|$1,110
|$1,150
|$1,190
|$5,557
|Maintenance
|$94
|$656
|$709
|$1,559
|$2,807
|$5,825
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,732
|$1,732
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,610
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,837
|Financing
|$2,082
|$1,674
|$1,239
|$776
|$280
|$6,051
|Depreciation
|$8,113
|$4,499
|$4,259
|$4,996
|$4,732
|$26,598
|Fuel
|$1,828
|$1,884
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$9,708
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,765
|$9,841
|$9,314
|$10,535
|$12,855
|$57,309
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tiguan SUV SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$777
|$804
|$833
|$862
|$4,027
|Maintenance
|$68
|$475
|$514
|$1,130
|$2,034
|$4,221
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,255
|$1,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,167
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,331
|Financing
|$1,509
|$1,213
|$898
|$562
|$203
|$4,385
|Depreciation
|$5,879
|$3,260
|$3,086
|$3,620
|$3,429
|$19,274
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,699
|$7,131
|$6,749
|$7,634
|$9,315
|$41,528
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tiguan SUV SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$808
|$836
|$866
|$896
|$4,188
|Maintenance
|$71
|$494
|$535
|$1,175
|$2,115
|$4,390
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,305
|$1,305
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,214
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,384
|Financing
|$1,569
|$1,262
|$934
|$584
|$211
|$4,560
|Depreciation
|$6,114
|$3,390
|$3,209
|$3,765
|$3,566
|$20,045
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,127
|$7,416
|$7,019
|$7,939
|$9,688
|$43,189
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tiguan SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,127
|$1,166
|$1,208
|$1,250
|$5,839
|Maintenance
|$99
|$689
|$745
|$1,639
|$2,949
|$6,120
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,820
|$1,820
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,692
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,930
|Financing
|$2,188
|$1,759
|$1,302
|$815
|$294
|$6,358
|Depreciation
|$8,525
|$4,727
|$4,475
|$5,249
|$4,972
|$27,947
|Fuel
|$1,921
|$1,979
|$2,039
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$10,201
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,514
|$10,340
|$9,786
|$11,069
|$13,507
|$60,216
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tiguan SUV SEL R-Line Jet-Black 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$777
|$804
|$833
|$862
|$4,027
|Maintenance
|$68
|$475
|$514
|$1,130
|$2,034
|$4,221
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,255
|$1,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,167
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,331
|Financing
|$1,509
|$1,213
|$898
|$562
|$203
|$4,385
|Depreciation
|$5,879
|$3,260
|$3,086
|$3,620
|$3,429
|$19,274
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,699
|$7,131
|$6,749
|$7,634
|$9,315
|$41,528
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tiguan SUV SEL R-Line Jet-Black 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$878
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$4,551
|Maintenance
|$77
|$537
|$581
|$1,277
|$2,298
|$4,770
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,418
|$1,418
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,319
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,504
|Financing
|$1,705
|$1,371
|$1,015
|$635
|$229
|$4,955
|Depreciation
|$6,643
|$3,684
|$3,487
|$4,091
|$3,875
|$21,780
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,950
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,090
|$8,058
|$7,626
|$8,626
|$10,526
|$46,927
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tiguan SUV SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$963
|$997
|$1,033
|$1,069
|$4,993
|Maintenance
|$84
|$589
|$637
|$1,401
|$2,522
|$5,234
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,556
|$1,556
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,447
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,650
|Financing
|$1,871
|$1,504
|$1,114
|$697
|$252
|$5,437
|Depreciation
|$7,290
|$4,042
|$3,827
|$4,489
|$4,252
|$23,900
|Fuel
|$1,643
|$1,693
|$1,743
|$1,796
|$1,849
|$8,723
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,267
|$8,842
|$8,369
|$9,466
|$11,551
|$51,495
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tiguan SUV S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$925
|$957
|$991
|$1,026
|$4,792
|Maintenance
|$81
|$565
|$612
|$1,345
|$2,420
|$5,023
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,493
|$1,493
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,389
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,584
|Financing
|$1,796
|$1,443
|$1,069
|$669
|$242
|$5,218
|Depreciation
|$6,996
|$3,879
|$3,672
|$4,308
|$4,081
|$22,936
|Fuel
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,774
|$8,372
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,732
|$8,486
|$8,031
|$9,084
|$11,085
|$49,418
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tiguan SUV SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,026
|$1,061
|$1,100
|$1,138
|$5,316
|Maintenance
|$90
|$627
|$678
|$1,492
|$2,685
|$5,572
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,657
|$1,657
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,540
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,757
|Financing
|$1,992
|$1,601
|$1,185
|$742
|$268
|$5,788
|Depreciation
|$7,760
|$4,303
|$4,074
|$4,778
|$4,526
|$25,442
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,968
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,123
|$9,413
|$8,909
|$10,077
|$12,296
|$54,817
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Tiguan
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan in Virginia is:not available
Related 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2020 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Porsche Cayenne
- Jeep Wrangler 2019
- Audi e-tron 2019
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019