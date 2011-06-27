  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Passat
  4. Used 2008 Volkswagen Passat
  5. Used 2008 Volkswagen Passat Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Volkswagen Passat Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Passat
5(81%)4(17%)3(1%)2(0%)1(1%)
4.8
95 reviews
Write a review
See all Passats for sale
List Price
$5,295
Used Passat for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...19

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love my Passat!!!!!

tiffanyrenee, 03/06/2014
18 of 20 people found this review helpful

I bought my White, Passat 2.0T Komfort in 2011 used with 49, 000 miles. I had an oil consumption problem at first. I had to add oil every 500 to 600 miles but the VW dealership ran three oil consumption test found that there was a problem and fixed it. Other than some other recalls I am now at 83,000 miles and love the ride. I keep up the maintenance, bought new tires, new brake and rotors, and I am good to go. Did I say I love this car? I do.

Report Abuse

Great Car

to_perspective, 05/23/2011
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

Picked up a CPO Passat and I am very happy with the purchase. The interior layout is among the best I've seen....very logical. The drivers seat is extremely comfortable....I could drive in this car for hours. With the many possible seat adjustments and the telescoping wheel it is possible to get the perfect seat position. Just wish it had a seat memory so when other family members adjust the seats I could easily return to my preference. Very pleased with the gas mileage and with an 18 gal tank you can drive for a long time between fill-ups. Performance is very good for a 4 cylinder engine.

Report Abuse

Pass on the left, if you can!

Doug, 08/19/2015
VR6 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
14 of 17 people found this review helpful

When merging on to the highway, this car is like a thoroughbred race horse jumping out of the gate. Left signal on, metal down, take to the express lane and hit cruise at 82. Slow down for the inevitable traffic delays with the left (-) paddle shifter & open the sunroof if it is a nice day. The sound system will easily drown out anyone else's sound system. I bought this car for its' storage. Right away it needed: igniters, fuel pump, axle, alignment, brakes, lights. Timing belt broke two weeks after dealer "inspected" it. Now, with rebuilt engine, performs like new. Body & paint are in great shape. Glass is all like new. Plastic body panels require ArmorAll. For an "old" car, the design is still fresh. Turns heads wherever I go. Blacked out all the chrome & lowered it, with some 18's.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

VW Passat 4 Motion

bogolf, 11/26/2010
10 of 12 people found this review helpful

Great vehicle for family and fun, powerful V6 with 4 motion traction. Make me anxious for the snow to fall. Nice interior, handles great, a bit large for my taste but I have a family so must compromise a bit.

Report Abuse

Best european affordable car!

corneliu, 07/21/2012
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I own the 08 passat 20T and the 08 passat vr6, and both are a blast. I had no issues with none of them in 4 years. I only did the regular service and thats it! With the 2.0T i got a personal record of 32 mpg/hwy, with the vr6 29mpg wich is not bad at all. I like the sprint from the turbo and the pull of vr6 from 80mph and up! great cars

Report Abuse
12345...19
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Passats for sale

Related Used 2008 Volkswagen Passat Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles