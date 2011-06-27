Used 2008 Volkswagen Passat Sedan Consumer Reviews

Love my Passat!!!!! tiffanyrenee , 03/06/2014 18 of 20 people found this review helpful I bought my White, Passat 2.0T Komfort in 2011 used with 49, 000 miles. I had an oil consumption problem at first. I had to add oil every 500 to 600 miles but the VW dealership ran three oil consumption test found that there was a problem and fixed it. Other than some other recalls I am now at 83,000 miles and love the ride. I keep up the maintenance, bought new tires, new brake and rotors, and I am good to go. Did I say I love this car? I do. Report Abuse

Great Car to_perspective , 05/23/2011 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Picked up a CPO Passat and I am very happy with the purchase. The interior layout is among the best I've seen....very logical. The drivers seat is extremely comfortable....I could drive in this car for hours. With the many possible seat adjustments and the telescoping wheel it is possible to get the perfect seat position. Just wish it had a seat memory so when other family members adjust the seats I could easily return to my preference. Very pleased with the gas mileage and with an 18 gal tank you can drive for a long time between fill-ups. Performance is very good for a 4 cylinder engine.

Pass on the left, if you can! Doug , 08/19/2015 VR6 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 14 of 17 people found this review helpful When merging on to the highway, this car is like a thoroughbred race horse jumping out of the gate. Left signal on, metal down, take to the express lane and hit cruise at 82. Slow down for the inevitable traffic delays with the left (-) paddle shifter & open the sunroof if it is a nice day. The sound system will easily drown out anyone else's sound system. I bought this car for its' storage. Right away it needed: igniters, fuel pump, axle, alignment, brakes, lights. Timing belt broke two weeks after dealer "inspected" it. Now, with rebuilt engine, performs like new. Body & paint are in great shape. Glass is all like new. Plastic body panels require ArmorAll. For an "old" car, the design is still fresh. Turns heads wherever I go. Blacked out all the chrome & lowered it, with some 18's. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

VW Passat 4 Motion bogolf , 11/26/2010 10 of 12 people found this review helpful Great vehicle for family and fun, powerful V6 with 4 motion traction. Make me anxious for the snow to fall. Nice interior, handles great, a bit large for my taste but I have a family so must compromise a bit.