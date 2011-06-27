Used 2004 Volkswagen Passat Consumer Reviews

Great longevity Lc , 07/30/2015 GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I have the 2004 model. After 11 years and a great ( indy VW) mechanic and regular maint. and oil changes, I've had minimal costly repairs. Maybe, I'm in the minority but I'm holding on to it, with just 115,000. My last VW went past 200,000. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Trad d In the Car 2016- Emissions Tests Problems nancy wiggins , 11/18/2015 GLS 1.8T 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Love the handling& has enough power to make mountain trips a breeze. Replacement parts are too expensive for me. Low height is easy entry & a great feature but front bumper & oil pan (replaced 4 times-speed bumps)are too low. Very costly continuous repair on poor US roads.(NC&SC). Bought it to serve as a company car to haul executives as well as a personal car. Works well on both counts.Got the German made luxury edition and have enjoyed the features. The emissions system is a problem. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Don't believe all the myths about these cars!!! William , 05/14/2016 GLX 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful I have driven American cars my entire life, and almost bought another one after my accident in a 2006 Chevy Malibu. To the Chevy's credit, it was comfortable and had great gas mileage, but it was definitely not safe enough, and there were compromises in other areas. Some of which included build quality, performance, design, etc. After a lot of research about these car, and my son being a huge German car fan, I decided to test drive this car on the roads I'm accustomed to and in the way I drive. The performance is excellent, and the ride is very capable and tuned for comfort. After looking at about 15 different cars (foreign and domestic), this was definitely the best and safest car for the money. For years I have heard of so many horror stories about these cars, mostly about parts and reliability and things like that. I have had no trouble so far. This car does require some knowledge and willingness to learn, and simple maintenance is easy to do and is relatively cheap (like replacing a cabin air filter in a few minutes with a $12.00 aftermarket part). Only if you go to the dealer for absolutely everything will you see the money piling up. I would recommend doing simple things like that yourself. But really, no major problems whatsoever. Just as reliable as American cars. I was lucky to find this car, as it is a high trim car with the better engine and features. It was a one owner car, and was obviously well taken care of for the 67,000 original miles. My one big complaint about this car is the gas mileage which is about 20-24 in mixed driving. Although it says in the owners manual that you can run it on regular gas (not E85), I use the middle-grade one and my car runs perfectly. Otherwise, it's a great looking, comfortable, and fun car that I hope to enjoy for many miles to come. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

My favorite car KevinG , 06/21/2005 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have put 15,000 miles on this car in the past year and have enjoyed every minute of it. This car is a 5-spd manual. I test drove the automatic but it tended to hesitate from a stop. The only problem I have had with this car is that I'm always driving too fast (I've never had a speeding ticket, I'm not a speeder). It just performs best and feels best if I push it. The combination of 4Motion and manual makes it sprint from a stop. I will never get another car without 4Motion; I can hardly stand the comparative lack of road grip in our FWD cars, dry or wet. Gas mileage has been 32mpg@55mph, 30@65. Performance suffered the one time I filled with 87 octane, but 90 and up has been fine.