Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Blush Edition PZEV Features & Specs

More about the 2009 New Beetle
Overview
$26,990
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$26,990
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$26,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$26,990
Torque170 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
$26,990
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
$26,990
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Comfort & Convenience
$26,990
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$26,990
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$26,990
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$26,990
Front head room40.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room39.4 in.
leatheryes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
$26,990
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room31.5 in.
Rear shoulder room42.1 in.
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
$26,990
Front track59.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3248 lbs.
Gross weight4020 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Length161.1 in.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height59.1 in.
EPA interior volume83.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.8 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
$26,990
Exterior Colors
  • Silverleaf Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Bordeaux, leather
Tires & Wheels
$26,990
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$26,990
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$26,990
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
