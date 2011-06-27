Used 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle Consumer Reviews
Fabulous beetle
I bought my car used with 12,000 miles on it and have owned it for ten years. I've not really had any problems with it. In the first nine years I owned it the only things I had to replace were brakes, lights because they generally last a year and the driver's side window. I believe the weather in Wisconsin has a dramatic influence on how the windows operate. To release the pressure on the window on my convertible, I use a credit card to break the seal from the frozen ice in the winter. Another thing I've learned to do in the winter is leave the window down a little so when the temp changes the window doesn't get iced over.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Nothing But Headaches!!!!
Bought my car used with 25,000 miles on it and within first year was met with of course the rear window not working issue that looks as though is a "normal" problem with this type of car. So needless to say $1,000 to fix and then front headlights blew out twice within a few months??? Now dealing with transmission "bucking" issues and passenger window not working and convertible roof not working!!!! help!!!!! NEVER AGAIN BUYING A VW...
fun driving car but parts don't last long
I owned two beetle tdi (2003 and 2005 model). I always bought them used and over 100000 miles on meters. They drive smoothly but the interiors are horrible. The door panels are never good. I have look at least twenty beetles from craigslist posts and the plastic or leather parts are bad. Their sale price is way lower compared to Japanese. Since I drive 200 mile every day in commuting and i really care about the gas millage. so I can live with that. If VW try to earn the market, they should know how to improve this. By the way, the parts are not cheap in this car.
CUTE! But a Dream down the hole...
Okay so I have been a Beetle fan for as long as I can remember, I bought myself a 2005 VW BEETLE BI COLOR ED! I was so stoked, it was black and maroon, most def an eye turned. It was very fun to drive and had all the bells and whistles except for a turbo. Anywho, after hitting 90k the Tranny started to give me problems, I was determined to keep my car but sadly had to trade it in to obtain the most for its value while it still had value. It became so scary to drive, I would stall at stop signs or traffic lights, some days I would forget I had issues all together because some days it would be perfectly fine and other days it would act up. And yes this is the tranny..... Please dont buy
Why I regret buying the 2005 Volkswagon New Beetle
I made the huge mistake of purchasing a 2005 Volkswagon New Beetle last year. This was a used car meant to be a small retirement gift to myself, and a year later, after 4 visits to the mechanic, $2500.00 dollars in repairs and a looming transmission problem, I am now faced with having to trade this blue nightmare in for a more reliable car. Any smile I had on my face was wiped off by the pure unreliable nature of this vehicle and what this year of driving what I consider the worst vehicle ever made has been to me. I have owned Ford, Dodge, Honda, and never experienced a poorly engineered vehicle until I drove the 2005 VW New Beetle. Heed my review and stay away from these cars.
Sponsored cars related to the New Beetle
Related Used 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI