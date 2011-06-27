Used 1999 Volkswagen New Beetle Diesel Consumer Reviews

LOVE my VW! Ivy Mickley , 08/16/2015 GLS TDi 2dr Hatchback 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I just bought this car with 162k miles on it back in May. So far I love my car. I did have to replace the clutch, but that's nothing too bad. I've gotten a lot of the cosmetic issues worked out. I get 46 miles per gallon combined. That's great because I drive A LOT. I have loved Beetles since I was a little girl, and this is my dream car! I'd only recommend the diesels, wouldn't trade this thing for anything!!! Update: 2/12/16 I ended up getting rid of my VW. Things started tearing up and breaking down FAST! The power steering pump finally went out, and I said that was the last straw and got an Altima. I loved that little car but it was time to part. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

never again for me either cademan1 , 11/11/2009 4 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this car as a computer just before gas went crazy the first time in '03. I'm a big guy and I fit very well. I didn't want to but Japanese. I should have recognized the omen of the check engine light coming on during the test drive. The car is regularly in the shop. The dealer cashier knows my voice on the phone without me telling her. The VW dealer could never fix it the first time usually taking three times until I gave up. The independent shop is marginally better, mostly because he costs about 50% less.

best car meagan , 10/19/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful get it youl like it

TDI Diesel Beetle After Seven Years diesel , 08/18/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful After seven years of daily use, I am still very happy with my Beetle. Other New Beetles have had reliability problems, but I have had no problems with the engine or transmission. I have had minor problems with the window switches breaking, but the replacements seem to have held up. This is a much better engine than the 2.0L gas, and it gives far better economy. The downside is whenever we go somewhere I always have to drive!