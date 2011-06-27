  1. Home
Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI SEL PZEV Consumer Reviews

TampaJES, 07/23/2016
2.0T GLI SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
First VW. Switched from owning Mazdas for many years. This car is beautiful with many compliments (red). Fast and fun to drive. Originally going for GTI after renting one, had to have one. But they seemed expensive for what you get and the seats were too tight. Stumbled upon the GLI...sold! My friend just bought an A3. Seems cheap and doesn't drive or handle as good as the GLI. He paid like 10k more!! I have more options. He has real leather versus vtex. Getting 38 on the highway (two road trips). Only complaint is the piano black trim everywhere. Scratches easy as does the instrument cluster glass.

