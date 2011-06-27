Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Jetta Sedan
SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity, Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$26,879*
Total Cash Price
$8,490
TDI Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,102*
Total Cash Price
$11,404
TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$37,156*
Total Cash Price
$11,737
SE 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$36,366*
Total Cash Price
$11,487
SE 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity, Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,406*
Total Cash Price
$8,657
TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$38,210*
Total Cash Price
$12,070
TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$26,352*
Total Cash Price
$8,324
SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$29,778*
Total Cash Price
$9,406
SE 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity, Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$32,676*
Total Cash Price
$10,322
SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,359*
Total Cash Price
$9,906
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$34,785*
Total Cash Price
$10,988
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,352*
Total Cash Price
$8,324
SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,258*
Total Cash Price
$10,821
SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity, Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,676*
Total Cash Price
$10,322
TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$27,933*
Total Cash Price
$8,823
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$32,413*
Total Cash Price
$10,239
SE 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,514*
Total Cash Price
$9,323
SEL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,879*
Total Cash Price
$8,490
SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$32,676*
Total Cash Price
$10,322
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,676*
Total Cash Price
$10,322
SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,893*
Total Cash Price
$11,654
TDI Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$37,420*
Total Cash Price
$11,820
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$27,143*
Total Cash Price
$8,574
TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,204*
Total Cash Price
$10,488
TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$29,778*
Total Cash Price
$9,406
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity, Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$725
|$747
|$769
|$793
|$816
|$3,849
|Maintenance
|$671
|$210
|$2,057
|$389
|$1,867
|$5,194
|Repairs
|$511
|$594
|$695
|$811
|$947
|$3,557
|Taxes & Fees
|$491
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$658
|Financing
|$457
|$367
|$271
|$170
|$61
|$1,327
|Depreciation
|$2,502
|$864
|$761
|$674
|$605
|$5,406
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,418
|$1,461
|$6,888
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,654
|$4,160
|$5,971
|$4,296
|$5,798
|$26,879
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta Sedan TDI Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$5,170
|Maintenance
|$901
|$282
|$2,763
|$522
|$2,507
|$6,976
|Repairs
|$686
|$797
|$933
|$1,089
|$1,271
|$4,777
|Taxes & Fees
|$659
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$884
|Financing
|$614
|$493
|$364
|$229
|$82
|$1,782
|Depreciation
|$3,361
|$1,160
|$1,022
|$906
|$812
|$7,261
|Fuel
|$1,743
|$1,795
|$1,848
|$1,904
|$1,962
|$9,252
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,938
|$5,587
|$8,020
|$5,770
|$7,787
|$36,102
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta Sedan TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,003
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$5,321
|Maintenance
|$928
|$290
|$2,844
|$537
|$2,580
|$7,180
|Repairs
|$706
|$821
|$960
|$1,121
|$1,308
|$4,917
|Taxes & Fees
|$678
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$909
|Financing
|$632
|$508
|$375
|$235
|$85
|$1,834
|Depreciation
|$3,459
|$1,194
|$1,052
|$932
|$836
|$7,473
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,199
|$5,750
|$8,254
|$5,939
|$8,014
|$37,156
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta Sedan SE 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$981
|$1,010
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$1,104
|$5,208
|Maintenance
|$908
|$284
|$2,783
|$526
|$2,525
|$7,027
|Repairs
|$691
|$803
|$940
|$1,097
|$1,281
|$4,812
|Taxes & Fees
|$664
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$890
|Financing
|$618
|$497
|$367
|$230
|$83
|$1,795
|Depreciation
|$3,385
|$1,169
|$1,029
|$912
|$818
|$7,314
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,003
|$5,628
|$8,079
|$5,813
|$7,844
|$36,366
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta Sedan SE 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity, Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$739
|$761
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$3,925
|Maintenance
|$684
|$214
|$2,098
|$396
|$1,903
|$5,296
|Repairs
|$521
|$605
|$708
|$827
|$965
|$3,626
|Taxes & Fees
|$500
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$671
|Financing
|$466
|$374
|$277
|$174
|$62
|$1,353
|Depreciation
|$2,551
|$881
|$776
|$687
|$617
|$5,512
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,785
|$4,241
|$6,088
|$4,380
|$5,911
|$27,406
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta Sedan TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$5,472
|Maintenance
|$954
|$299
|$2,925
|$552
|$2,654
|$7,383
|Repairs
|$726
|$844
|$987
|$1,153
|$1,346
|$5,056
|Taxes & Fees
|$697
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$935
|Financing
|$650
|$522
|$386
|$242
|$87
|$1,886
|Depreciation
|$3,557
|$1,228
|$1,082
|$958
|$860
|$7,685
|Fuel
|$1,844
|$1,900
|$1,956
|$2,016
|$2,076
|$9,792
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,460
|$5,913
|$8,488
|$6,107
|$8,242
|$38,210
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta Sedan TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$711
|$732
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$3,774
|Maintenance
|$658
|$206
|$2,017
|$381
|$1,830
|$5,092
|Repairs
|$501
|$582
|$681
|$795
|$928
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$481
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$645
|Financing
|$448
|$360
|$266
|$167
|$60
|$1,301
|Depreciation
|$2,453
|$847
|$746
|$661
|$593
|$5,300
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,524
|$4,078
|$5,854
|$4,212
|$5,684
|$26,352
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$878
|$904
|$4,265
|Maintenance
|$744
|$233
|$2,279
|$431
|$2,068
|$5,754
|Repairs
|$566
|$658
|$770
|$898
|$1,049
|$3,940
|Taxes & Fees
|$544
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$729
|Financing
|$506
|$407
|$301
|$189
|$68
|$1,470
|Depreciation
|$2,772
|$957
|$843
|$747
|$670
|$5,989
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$1,571
|$1,618
|$7,631
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,372
|$4,608
|$6,615
|$4,760
|$6,423
|$29,778
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta Sedan SE 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity, Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$882
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$4,680
|Maintenance
|$816
|$255
|$2,501
|$472
|$2,269
|$6,314
|Repairs
|$621
|$722
|$844
|$986
|$1,151
|$4,324
|Taxes & Fees
|$596
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$800
|Financing
|$556
|$446
|$330
|$207
|$74
|$1,613
|Depreciation
|$3,042
|$1,050
|$925
|$820
|$735
|$6,572
|Fuel
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$8,374
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,090
|$5,057
|$7,259
|$5,223
|$7,048
|$32,676
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$846
|$871
|$897
|$925
|$952
|$4,491
|Maintenance
|$783
|$245
|$2,400
|$453
|$2,178
|$6,059
|Repairs
|$596
|$693
|$810
|$946
|$1,104
|$4,150
|Taxes & Fees
|$572
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$768
|Financing
|$533
|$428
|$317
|$199
|$71
|$1,548
|Depreciation
|$2,919
|$1,008
|$888
|$787
|$706
|$6,307
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,605
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,036
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,764
|$4,853
|$6,966
|$5,012
|$6,764
|$31,359
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$939
|$966
|$995
|$1,026
|$1,056
|$4,982
|Maintenance
|$869
|$272
|$2,662
|$503
|$2,416
|$6,721
|Repairs
|$661
|$768
|$899
|$1,049
|$1,225
|$4,603
|Taxes & Fees
|$635
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$851
|Financing
|$591
|$475
|$351
|$220
|$79
|$1,717
|Depreciation
|$3,238
|$1,118
|$985
|$873
|$783
|$6,996
|Fuel
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$1,835
|$1,890
|$8,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,612
|$5,383
|$7,727
|$5,560
|$7,503
|$34,785
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$711
|$732
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$3,774
|Maintenance
|$658
|$206
|$2,017
|$381
|$1,830
|$5,092
|Repairs
|$501
|$582
|$681
|$795
|$928
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$481
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$645
|Financing
|$448
|$360
|$266
|$167
|$60
|$1,301
|Depreciation
|$2,453
|$847
|$746
|$661
|$593
|$5,300
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,524
|$4,078
|$5,854
|$4,212
|$5,684
|$26,352
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta Sedan SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,010
|$1,040
|$4,906
|Maintenance
|$855
|$268
|$2,622
|$495
|$2,379
|$6,620
|Repairs
|$651
|$757
|$885
|$1,034
|$1,206
|$4,533
|Taxes & Fees
|$625
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$839
|Financing
|$582
|$468
|$346
|$217
|$78
|$1,691
|Depreciation
|$3,189
|$1,101
|$970
|$859
|$771
|$6,890
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,703
|$1,754
|$1,807
|$1,862
|$8,779
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,481
|$5,301
|$7,610
|$5,476
|$7,389
|$34,258
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity, Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$882
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$4,680
|Maintenance
|$816
|$255
|$2,501
|$472
|$2,269
|$6,314
|Repairs
|$621
|$722
|$844
|$986
|$1,151
|$4,324
|Taxes & Fees
|$596
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$800
|Financing
|$556
|$446
|$330
|$207
|$74
|$1,613
|Depreciation
|$3,042
|$1,050
|$925
|$820
|$735
|$6,572
|Fuel
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$8,374
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,090
|$5,057
|$7,259
|$5,223
|$7,048
|$32,676
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta Sedan TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$754
|$776
|$799
|$824
|$848
|$4,000
|Maintenance
|$697
|$218
|$2,138
|$404
|$1,940
|$5,398
|Repairs
|$531
|$617
|$722
|$843
|$984
|$3,696
|Taxes & Fees
|$510
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$684
|Financing
|$475
|$382
|$282
|$177
|$64
|$1,379
|Depreciation
|$2,600
|$898
|$791
|$701
|$629
|$5,618
|Fuel
|$1,348
|$1,389
|$1,430
|$1,473
|$1,518
|$7,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,915
|$4,323
|$6,205
|$4,465
|$6,025
|$27,933
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$875
|$900
|$927
|$956
|$984
|$4,642
|Maintenance
|$809
|$253
|$2,481
|$469
|$2,251
|$6,263
|Repairs
|$616
|$716
|$838
|$978
|$1,141
|$4,289
|Taxes & Fees
|$592
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$793
|Financing
|$551
|$443
|$327
|$205
|$74
|$1,600
|Depreciation
|$3,017
|$1,042
|$918
|$813
|$729
|$6,519
|Fuel
|$1,565
|$1,611
|$1,659
|$1,710
|$1,761
|$8,306
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,025
|$5,016
|$7,200
|$5,181
|$6,991
|$32,413
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta Sedan SE 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$796
|$820
|$844
|$870
|$896
|$4,227
|Maintenance
|$737
|$231
|$2,259
|$427
|$2,050
|$5,703
|Repairs
|$561
|$652
|$763
|$890
|$1,039
|$3,905
|Taxes & Fees
|$539
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$722
|Financing
|$502
|$403
|$298
|$187
|$67
|$1,457
|Depreciation
|$2,747
|$949
|$836
|$740
|$664
|$5,936
|Fuel
|$1,425
|$1,467
|$1,511
|$1,557
|$1,604
|$7,563
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,307
|$4,567
|$6,556
|$4,717
|$6,366
|$29,514
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$725
|$747
|$769
|$793
|$816
|$3,849
|Maintenance
|$671
|$210
|$2,057
|$389
|$1,867
|$5,194
|Repairs
|$511
|$594
|$695
|$811
|$947
|$3,557
|Taxes & Fees
|$491
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$658
|Financing
|$457
|$367
|$271
|$170
|$61
|$1,327
|Depreciation
|$2,502
|$864
|$761
|$674
|$605
|$5,406
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,418
|$1,461
|$6,888
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,654
|$4,160
|$5,971
|$4,296
|$5,798
|$26,879
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Connectivity (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$882
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$4,680
|Maintenance
|$816
|$255
|$2,501
|$472
|$2,269
|$6,314
|Repairs
|$621
|$722
|$844
|$986
|$1,151
|$4,324
|Taxes & Fees
|$596
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$800
|Financing
|$556
|$446
|$330
|$207
|$74
|$1,613
|Depreciation
|$3,042
|$1,050
|$925
|$820
|$735
|$6,572
|Fuel
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$8,374
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,090
|$5,057
|$7,259
|$5,223
|$7,048
|$32,676
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$882
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$4,680
|Maintenance
|$816
|$255
|$2,501
|$472
|$2,269
|$6,314
|Repairs
|$621
|$722
|$844
|$986
|$1,151
|$4,324
|Taxes & Fees
|$596
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$800
|Financing
|$556
|$446
|$330
|$207
|$74
|$1,613
|Depreciation
|$3,042
|$1,050
|$925
|$820
|$735
|$6,572
|Fuel
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$8,374
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,090
|$5,057
|$7,259
|$5,223
|$7,048
|$32,676
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,088
|$1,120
|$5,284
|Maintenance
|$921
|$288
|$2,824
|$533
|$2,562
|$7,129
|Repairs
|$701
|$815
|$953
|$1,113
|$1,299
|$4,882
|Taxes & Fees
|$673
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$903
|Financing
|$627
|$504
|$372
|$234
|$84
|$1,821
|Depreciation
|$3,434
|$1,186
|$1,044
|$925
|$830
|$7,420
|Fuel
|$1,781
|$1,834
|$1,889
|$1,946
|$2,005
|$9,454
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,134
|$5,709
|$8,196
|$5,897
|$7,958
|$36,893
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta Sedan TDI Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,039
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$5,359
|Maintenance
|$934
|$293
|$2,864
|$541
|$2,599
|$7,231
|Repairs
|$711
|$826
|$967
|$1,129
|$1,318
|$4,952
|Taxes & Fees
|$683
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$916
|Financing
|$636
|$511
|$378
|$237
|$85
|$1,847
|Depreciation
|$3,483
|$1,203
|$1,059
|$939
|$842
|$7,526
|Fuel
|$1,806
|$1,860
|$1,916
|$1,974
|$2,033
|$9,589
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,264
|$5,791
|$8,313
|$5,981
|$8,071
|$37,420
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$732
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$3,887
|Maintenance
|$678
|$212
|$2,078
|$392
|$1,885
|$5,245
|Repairs
|$516
|$599
|$701
|$819
|$956
|$3,592
|Taxes & Fees
|$495
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$664
|Financing
|$461
|$371
|$274
|$172
|$62
|$1,340
|Depreciation
|$2,527
|$872
|$768
|$681
|$611
|$5,459
|Fuel
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,389
|$1,432
|$1,475
|$6,956
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,720
|$4,200
|$6,030
|$4,338
|$5,855
|$27,143
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta Sedan TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$922
|$950
|$979
|$1,008
|$4,755
|Maintenance
|$829
|$260
|$2,541
|$480
|$2,306
|$6,416
|Repairs
|$631
|$733
|$858
|$1,002
|$1,169
|$4,394
|Taxes & Fees
|$606
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$813
|Financing
|$564
|$454
|$335
|$210
|$76
|$1,639
|Depreciation
|$3,091
|$1,067
|$940
|$833
|$747
|$6,678
|Fuel
|$1,603
|$1,651
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,804
|$8,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,220
|$5,138
|$7,376
|$5,307
|$7,162
|$33,204
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Jetta Sedan TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$878
|$904
|$4,265
|Maintenance
|$744
|$233
|$2,279
|$431
|$2,068
|$5,754
|Repairs
|$566
|$658
|$770
|$898
|$1,049
|$3,940
|Taxes & Fees
|$544
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$729
|Financing
|$506
|$407
|$301
|$189
|$68
|$1,470
|Depreciation
|$2,772
|$957
|$843
|$747
|$670
|$5,989
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$1,571
|$1,618
|$7,631
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,372
|$4,608
|$6,615
|$4,760
|$6,423
|$29,778
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Jetta
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019