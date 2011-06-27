Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Consumer Reviews

Surprisingly poor driving car dm3 , 04/16/2013 183273 of 183290 people found this review helpful The 6 speed auto transmission is one of the most unresponsive that I have ever driven. The engine is underpowered. Throttle response is not smooth. Initially the car does nothing then surges. The transmission is too reluctant to downshift making for a frustrating drive. The transmission downshifts much too slowly. Mash the throttle and I sometimes forget that I've done it as the seconds count down (2-3 seconds). That can be dangerous is you try to jump lanes. Interior feels unusually cheap for a VW. No cup holders in the rear. No cruise control. Rear view mirror can obstruct. Report Abuse

Love my TDI! carcully , 05/21/2014 35 of 36 people found this review helpful We purchased our Toffee Brown 2013 Jetta TDI last summer, and have thoroughly enjoyed it. My folks have a 2011 Jetta TDI Sportwagen, so I had the pleasure of driving their car on occasion, and was immediately hooked on its performance and power, with such incredible fuel economy. We have 2 sons, and it transports the 4 of us around very comfortably. I love that the actual MPG is even BETTER than what is advertised. We get about 38 around town, and have gotten 51 on freeway trips. Love the V-tex Leatherette interior--so easy to clean. Just a great all-around vehicle.

Business-like rpauls , 06/18/2014 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought my 2013 Jetta 2.5 SE with 4,000 miles on it four months ago and it now has 15,000 miles. I work as an outside salesperson and was looking for a car that would get great gas mileage and still have some style. I did not have a Jetta in mind, but the mileage and price were both right, so I test drove it and to my surprise liked it a lot despite it being fairly vanilla on the style front. After four months, this car represents who I am very well, a business man. The looks are nice and clean. Not too boring, but not extroverted. The ride is generally compliant, quite nice on the interstate but very firm on rough pavement. Impressed with the highway mileage which has been 37 mpg.

VOLKSWAGEN JETTA TDI 52 mpg rp4042 , 09/20/2013 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought this car on July 30 2013 and wish I had bought it sooner. I love this vehicle. the only gripe I have is the odometer is not constantly displayed in the speedometer, rather you have to page through a display screen to read it. Volkswagen claims 42mpg on the highway ' but I get 52 mpg with 60% highway and 40% city driving' as long as you keep the rpm's below 2,000 rpm's. this is with the automated manual transmission. my best for those conditions was 55.4 mpg. as far as some people saying the interior looks cheap I beg the differ it is not flashy like some other cars but certainly not cheap. this car is a joy to drive on winding roads.