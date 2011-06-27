Used 2010 Volkswagen Jetta Diesel Consumer Reviews
AC garbage
Do not buy this car or any VW-they refuse to stand by their product! In 7/13 my AC completely quit. VW said I needed a new AC compressor for $1700. VW of America helped-cost brought down to $700. AC worked until 5/14 where delayed/intermittent cooling started. 6/13 VW said AC had a leak. Problem continued. Had diagnostic done today and told I need a new AC unit. The AC compressor- new 7/13- is breaking down and sending debris thru system-cost to replace $2+K. VW of A will not help to replace AC system because 93K miles on car even though new AC comp was put in 7/13.. Warranty on 7/13 work was 12 month/12K miles-17K put on car in 10 months no warranty. Go read VW forums. Update 8/19/17- Car bought back by VW
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Thinking of buying a VW?
Well 700 characters is hard. here are excerpts: After years of owning ToyotaÂs and HondaÂs I was ready to purchase a new car. Bought 2010 VW Tdi with 39,700 miles. After purchase found out with the original owner, it was in for repairs (not maintenance) at the following mileages: 1916, 12258, 14062, 21409, 23772, 33602, 35413, 39361, 39426, 39554. Note how soon after that last repair visit the previous owners sold it. I now have 59k on it and has been in the shop 6 times in 11 months. nav/radio replaced, heating/cooling control panel replaced, broke down with engine issues, seat heater replaced, etc etc etc.,
Love my 2010 Jetta TDI premium,220hp with 290torqe
I decided to write a review because everyone freak out about the TDI emission scandal. When I'm looking for a car ...I want fuel efficient with decent horsepower. I've been looking all other different brands like Toyota, Honda because they are famous for their cheap maintenance and have a good reputation. But Toyota look is not selling me and I can't stand Prius look even though that will be the best buy for fuel economy. I can't buy Honda either because I hate honda dashboard ...too busy with many buttons and look horrendous. I end up buying 2010 Jetta Sedan at first sight without a plan. Dashboard is simple and I got premium so I got good audio with a screen, heated seat , fake v-tech leather but good quality leather and it helps a lot for me cus easier to clean up after I travel with my dogs...also have a sunroof. I'm not sure how many jetta tdi model they have..but if you buy premium with sunroof you won't have any complains about interior.....how about exterior? It's simple ordinary sedan ..not flashly but it's really cute. The best part is fuel economy, I travel 60 miles monday to friday and go out at weekend too. My daily commute is around 60miles aday and my fuel fill up cost btw $22 to $25 a week which is half of the gas price of other german cars. My husband owned Audi and he has to spend like $45 a week for gas. My car Horse power is 140 but torque is 236. Can you belive that? I can easily accelerate whenever I want to..it makes my life a lot easier when i have to change lane and accelerate ..I do not feel like my car is luck of power at all.. In fact one of my friend comment how fast is my car is. She did not except that much of torque in jetta. Bascially this car is like prius but better. I can keep go on and on how much i love this car and. f... .this car as my lover. Ok one draw back experience is that my car had EGR VALVE problem at 125,000 miles .. it could cost like $2500 but when we spoke with mechanic and my second option is deactivate EGR VAVLE as it is exit for USA emission regulation and it doesn't work effiently. So i deactivated my EGR valve, install catcatalytic converter to pollute less , also chip and software update for hp boost plus exhaust pipe. It end up costing $2,000 but its worth it because I got better hp with better mpg. Also vw goodwill package give me $1,000 so i only need to invest 1,000 out of my pocket. My car has 220hp and 290 torque, combined economy is around 50mpg. For all the people want to say ..now we know that TDI is polluting the air ..why should we buy to destroy the mother earth??? TDI model is already on the market there will be someone always buying it and driving it so no matter what it will pollute it anyway and i doubt my car is more polluting than old truck on that road..not to mentioned EPA calculate pollution by a gallon. SO "EXECUSE ME, MY CAR GO FATHER IN A GALLON THEN MUSTANG OR OTHER TRUCK". Even if is still polluting it not horrible as they make up to be.....you can now install catalytic converter like me or i think vw emission fix is also same as my initial fix plus software update. You can buy the fixed TDI and boost the power like i did. Because of the scandal TDI price is going down so that's the deal that you can have. So why not? I bought my tdi before the scandal come out...and when I heard about that they lie about emission of course im upset but it is what it is for now and i still love my car and I'm still Volkswagen's fan. I hope that they don't lie in the future tho. I will not buy any car except Volkswagen cus they price well and good quality car . In the end, TDI Engine last forever my friend....get a good deal when you can
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Poor quality and poor Service
The car has had numerous issues and it is only 27 months old with 38k miles. Most recently and now 2k miles after warranty coverage ended, the turbo intercooler cracked which caused the particulate filter and EGR cooler to fail. My extended warranty covers the IC but the DPF and EGR c ooler not covered. Cost to repair is $2100. VW offering to contribute $1000. 2-year old car and I owe $1,100 for repair...POOR Quality and VW not standing behind there product. BEWARE this car and extended warranties purchased from VW
Mixed Bag
TDI has great gas mileage, good power, heavy, road hugging solid car with good storage. Radio went out and that caused a parasitic drain on the battery for some reason. New radio cost $700 plus and while I could have lived without the radio the dead radio was actually draining the battery for some reason and this is a common issue. Fuse box went out and it should not have. The throttle box went out and it should not have. Those were all costly repairs. I had two glo plugs go out but I can live with that and understand that. I love it when it runs and it parks well in an urban area. Then there is the emissions issue which is by now well known and yes I feel deceived like everyone else. I was/am hope to get 300,000 miles out of the car given it is a diesel. I have 65,000 now but I do not know how the fix will affect the car. All in all.....I should have bought a Ford or perhaps a Mazda or Subarau
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
