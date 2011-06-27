Used 2010 Volkswagen Jetta Diesel Consumer Reviews

akarimoon@Gmail.com , 04/01/2016 TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)

15 of 17 people found this review helpful

I decided to write a review because everyone freak out about the TDI emission scandal. When I'm looking for a car ...I want fuel efficient with decent horsepower. I've been looking all other different brands like Toyota, Honda because they are famous for their cheap maintenance and have a good reputation. But Toyota look is not selling me and I can't stand Prius look even though that will be the best buy for fuel economy. I can't buy Honda either because I hate honda dashboard ...too busy with many buttons and look horrendous. I end up buying 2010 Jetta Sedan at first sight without a plan. Dashboard is simple and I got premium so I got good audio with a screen, heated seat , fake v-tech leather but good quality leather and it helps a lot for me cus easier to clean up after I travel with my dogs...also have a sunroof. I'm not sure how many jetta tdi model they have..but if you buy premium with sunroof you won't have any complains about interior.....how about exterior? It's simple ordinary sedan ..not flashly but it's really cute. The best part is fuel economy, I travel 60 miles monday to friday and go out at weekend too. My daily commute is around 60miles aday and my fuel fill up cost btw $22 to $25 a week which is half of the gas price of other german cars. My husband owned Audi and he has to spend like $45 a week for gas. My car Horse power is 140 but torque is 236. Can you belive that? I can easily accelerate whenever I want to..it makes my life a lot easier when i have to change lane and accelerate ..I do not feel like my car is luck of power at all.. In fact one of my friend comment how fast is my car is. She did not except that much of torque in jetta. Bascially this car is like prius but better. I can keep go on and on how much i love this car and. f... .this car as my lover. Ok one draw back experience is that my car had EGR VALVE problem at 125,000 miles .. it could cost like $2500 but when we spoke with mechanic and my second option is deactivate EGR VAVLE as it is exit for USA emission regulation and it doesn't work effiently. So i deactivated my EGR valve, install catcatalytic converter to pollute less , also chip and software update for hp boost plus exhaust pipe. It end up costing $2,000 but its worth it because I got better hp with better mpg. Also vw goodwill package give me $1,000 so i only need to invest 1,000 out of my pocket. My car has 220hp and 290 torque, combined economy is around 50mpg. For all the people want to say ..now we know that TDI is polluting the air ..why should we buy to destroy the mother earth??? TDI model is already on the market there will be someone always buying it and driving it so no matter what it will pollute it anyway and i doubt my car is more polluting than old truck on that road..not to mentioned EPA calculate pollution by a gallon. SO "EXECUSE ME, MY CAR GO FATHER IN A GALLON THEN MUSTANG OR OTHER TRUCK". Even if is still polluting it not horrible as they make up to be.....you can now install catalytic converter like me or i think vw emission fix is also same as my initial fix plus software update. You can buy the fixed TDI and boost the power like i did. Because of the scandal TDI price is going down so that's the deal that you can have. So why not? I bought my tdi before the scandal come out...and when I heard about that they lie about emission of course im upset but it is what it is for now and i still love my car and I'm still Volkswagen's fan. I hope that they don't lie in the future tho. I will not buy any car except Volkswagen cus they price well and good quality car . In the end, TDI Engine last forever my friend....get a good deal when you can