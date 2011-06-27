Used 2000 Volkswagen GTI GLX VR6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/377.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower174 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Measurements
Length163.3 in.
Curb weight2930 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.9 in.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base98.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Cosmic Green
  • Flash Red
  • Satin Silver
  • Tropic Orange
  • Futura Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
