2020 Volkswagen Golf Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Golf Hatchback
TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$32,220*
Total Cash Price
$24,306
TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$31,588*
Total Cash Price
$23,829
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Golf Hatchback TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$765
|$792
|$819
|$849
|$878
|$4,102
|Maintenance
|$86
|$439
|$517
|$1,081
|$1,077
|$3,200
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$454
|$697
|$1,151
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,018
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,185
|Financing
|$1,308
|$1,051
|$778
|$487
|$176
|$3,800
|Depreciation
|$6,537
|$1,670
|$1,580
|$1,855
|$1,756
|$13,399
|Fuel
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,727
|$5,037
|$4,812
|$5,875
|$5,768
|$32,220
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Golf Hatchback TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$750
|$776
|$803
|$832
|$861
|$4,022
|Maintenance
|$84
|$430
|$507
|$1,060
|$1,056
|$3,137
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$445
|$683
|$1,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$998
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,162
|Financing
|$1,282
|$1,030
|$763
|$477
|$173
|$3,725
|Depreciation
|$6,409
|$1,637
|$1,549
|$1,819
|$1,722
|$13,136
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,517
|$4,938
|$4,718
|$5,760
|$5,655
|$31,588
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Golf
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
2020 Volkswagen Golf TSI
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
