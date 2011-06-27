Used 1997 Volkswagen Golf Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1997 Golf
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242424
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg21/29 mpg21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/420.5 mi.304.5/420.5 mi.304.5/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG242424
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5400 rpm115 hp @ 5400 rpm115 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.32.8 ft.32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.53.8 in.53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear leg room31.5 in.31.5 in.31.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Measurements
Length160.4 in.160.4 in.160.4 in.
Curb weight2525 lbs.2525 lbs.2525 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.16.9 cu.ft.16.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.4.8 in.4.8 in.
Height56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.97.4 in.97.4 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Suede Silver Metallic
  • Windsor Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Memory Red Pearl Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Sequoia Green Metallic
  • Candy White
