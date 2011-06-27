Used 2009 Volkswagen GLI Consumer Reviews
Worth all the research and test driving
I devoted about 3 months of research and test driving before I purchased my 09 GLI and my new ride hasn't let me down. The steering is wonderful! It carves twists and turns and actually begs for more! The acceleration is awesome! When I shift gears with the paddles, I leave everyone behind. Overall, what a GREAT and REWARDING purchase. Other cars I test drove and compared the GLI to were the Acura TSX, Nissan Altima V6, and Honda Accord V6 Coupe.
Way better than my last GLI!!
I had owned a 2003 GLI which hurt to trade in for a larger vehicle (family). I was in the market for a second vehicle and knew I had to check out the 09 GLI. I drove it once and that was it. Right away you feel the German engineering in the solid build it has. The acceleration of the 4 cylinder turbo is awesome. The gas mileage is great, got up to 33 mpg at one time! I have the autobahn package. The GLI stitching is cool and the leather bucket seats keep you in place. The 6 speed manual makes it that much more fun to drive. For the price you get a car comparable to a BMW 3 series.
Beetle Evolution
The Car is powerful, good handling for its class, spacious. Brazilian made brings solid engineering, mid-to-high quality materials and a lot of cost-cutting. on the long drive - cannot find a good sitting pose, despite 8 way seat moves. Justify the name JETTA CITY
Awesome Car for the $
Bought my '09 GLI from a local dealer that specializes in off-lease VW & Audi cars. Car was actually a buy-back from VW for an engine problem. Car only had 2K miles, full warranty and a clear title. Roughly 35% off MSRP was too good to pass-up. I have read of reliability issues with VW but owned a late 90's Jetta that never had an issue so I'm not worried...many, many miles of warranty left. Car is a blast to drive and the highway acceleration is fantatstic for a 4 cyl car. DSG transmission is also a very nice piece of engineering. A little notchy on take- off but if you understand the engineering, it's really not an issue. Only had the car for 10 days but 0 regrets so far.
Amazing Car!
My original intent was to purchase an Acura TSX. However, after driving a friends VW Jetta, I reconsidered. After some research, I found the VW offered virtually the same features for almost the same price points. I picked up the VW GLI option (sports package) with the 6 speed manual and Bluetooth. This car is far more fun to drive than my Lexus ES300, in fact, it is the closest thing to my Honda VFR750 motorcycle for fun and performance!
