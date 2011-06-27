Used 2009 Volkswagen GLI Consumer Reviews

Worth all the research and test driving Dr. Chino , 04/03/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I devoted about 3 months of research and test driving before I purchased my 09 GLI and my new ride hasn't let me down. The steering is wonderful! It carves twists and turns and actually begs for more! The acceleration is awesome! When I shift gears with the paddles, I leave everyone behind. Overall, what a GREAT and REWARDING purchase. Other cars I test drove and compared the GLI to were the Acura TSX, Nissan Altima V6, and Honda Accord V6 Coupe. Report Abuse

Way better than my last GLI!! Boba Fett , 06/24/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I had owned a 2003 GLI which hurt to trade in for a larger vehicle (family). I was in the market for a second vehicle and knew I had to check out the 09 GLI. I drove it once and that was it. Right away you feel the German engineering in the solid build it has. The acceleration of the 4 cylinder turbo is awesome. The gas mileage is great, got up to 33 mpg at one time! I have the autobahn package. The GLI stitching is cool and the leather bucket seats keep you in place. The 6 speed manual makes it that much more fun to drive. For the price you get a car comparable to a BMW 3 series.

Beetle Evolution ncc1701 , 08/02/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The Car is powerful, good handling for its class, spacious. Brazilian made brings solid engineering, mid-to-high quality materials and a lot of cost-cutting. on the long drive - cannot find a good sitting pose, despite 8 way seat moves. Justify the name JETTA CITY

Awesome Car for the $ CRS150 , 08/04/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought my '09 GLI from a local dealer that specializes in off-lease VW & Audi cars. Car was actually a buy-back from VW for an engine problem. Car only had 2K miles, full warranty and a clear title. Roughly 35% off MSRP was too good to pass-up. I have read of reliability issues with VW but owned a late 90's Jetta that never had an issue so I'm not worried...many, many miles of warranty left. Car is a blast to drive and the highway acceleration is fantatstic for a 4 cyl car. DSG transmission is also a very nice piece of engineering. A little notchy on take- off but if you understand the engineering, it's really not an issue. Only had the car for 10 days but 0 regrets so far.