Vehicle overview

For many years, there existed a void in the market between "econosport" compact sedans (typically made by Japanese manufacturers) and pricier luxury sport sedans (normally produced by Germans). That void was filled a few years ago with the introduction of the Volkswagen GLI.

Bridging the gap between sporty compact sedans and luxury models, the GLI (it was called the Jetta GLI until last year) offers the taut, energetic feel of a German-engineered sedan, but at a more attainable price. The GLI's 200-horsepower turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine provides plenty of punch, while a firm suspension and communicative steering bring joy to those who appreciate a strong connection to the road. Also added to the mix is a nicely tailored cabin, VW's brilliant "DSG" automated manual transmission and an optional navigation system.

With pricing in the $25,000-$30K range, the 2009 Volkswagen GLI does exist in its own special niche of sorts. One could also consider the less expensive but equally impressive Honda Civic Si sedan, the all-wheel-drive Subaru WRX and Legacy GT models and the turbocharged Volvo S40 T5. There's also Acura's redesigned TSX to think about. Of this bunch, though, we think VW's GLI stands tall, and it's an excellent choice for a small, fun-to-drive sport sedan.