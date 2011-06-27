Used 1999 Volkswagen Cabrio GLS Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304.5/406.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|115 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Optional
|Measurements
|Length
|160.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3079 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.0 in.
|Wheel base
|97.4 in.
|Width
|66.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Related Used 1999 Volkswagen Cabrio GLS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles