2019 Volkswagen Beetle Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Beetle Hatchback
2.0T Final Edition SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,104*
Total Cash Price
$26,569
2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,493*
Total Cash Price
$35,686
2.0T S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,908*
Total Cash Price
$36,728
2.0T SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,396*
Total Cash Price
$26,048
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Beetle Hatchback 2.0T Final Edition SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$802
|$829
|$859
|$888
|$4,152
|Maintenance
|$68
|$364
|$615
|$980
|$1,667
|$3,694
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,162
|$1,162
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,109
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,276
|Financing
|$1,429
|$1,149
|$851
|$532
|$193
|$4,153
|Depreciation
|$8,107
|$2,157
|$1,763
|$1,976
|$1,727
|$15,729
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,605
|$5,665
|$5,286
|$5,611
|$6,937
|$36,104
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Beetle Hatchback 2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,077
|$1,114
|$1,154
|$1,193
|$5,577
|Maintenance
|$92
|$489
|$826
|$1,317
|$2,239
|$4,962
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,560
|$1,560
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,489
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,714
|Financing
|$1,919
|$1,543
|$1,143
|$715
|$259
|$5,579
|Depreciation
|$10,889
|$2,898
|$2,367
|$2,654
|$2,319
|$21,127
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,930
|$7,609
|$7,099
|$7,536
|$9,317
|$48,493
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Beetle Hatchback 2.0T S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,070
|$1,108
|$1,146
|$1,187
|$1,228
|$5,740
|Maintenance
|$94
|$503
|$850
|$1,355
|$2,304
|$5,107
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,606
|$1,606
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,533
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,764
|Financing
|$1,975
|$1,588
|$1,176
|$736
|$266
|$5,742
|Depreciation
|$11,207
|$2,982
|$2,436
|$2,731
|$2,387
|$21,744
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,425
|$7,831
|$7,307
|$7,756
|$9,589
|$49,908
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Beetle Hatchback 2.0T SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$759
|$786
|$813
|$842
|$871
|$4,071
|Maintenance
|$67
|$357
|$603
|$961
|$1,634
|$3,622
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,139
|$1,139
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,087
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,251
|Financing
|$1,401
|$1,126
|$834
|$522
|$189
|$4,072
|Depreciation
|$7,948
|$2,115
|$1,728
|$1,937
|$1,693
|$15,421
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,358
|$5,554
|$5,182
|$5,501
|$6,801
|$35,396
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Volkswagen Beetle in Virginia is:not available
