2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Beetle Convertible
2.0T S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,794*
Total Cash Price
$29,596
2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,073*
Total Cash Price
$29,016
2.0T SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,420*
Total Cash Price
$39,752
2.0T Final Edition SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,863*
Total Cash Price
$40,913
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Beetle Convertible 2.0T S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$798
|$825
|$855
|$884
|$915
|$4,277
|Maintenance
|$68
|$364
|$615
|$980
|$1,667
|$3,694
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,162
|$1,162
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,229
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,396
|Financing
|$1,591
|$1,280
|$948
|$594
|$214
|$4,627
|Depreciation
|$6,699
|$2,548
|$2,082
|$2,334
|$2,039
|$15,702
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,504
|$6,211
|$5,727
|$6,056
|$7,297
|$36,794
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Beetle Convertible 2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$782
|$809
|$838
|$867
|$897
|$4,193
|Maintenance
|$67
|$357
|$603
|$961
|$1,634
|$3,622
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,139
|$1,139
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,205
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,369
|Financing
|$1,560
|$1,255
|$929
|$582
|$210
|$4,536
|Depreciation
|$6,568
|$2,498
|$2,041
|$2,288
|$1,999
|$15,394
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,278
|$6,089
|$5,615
|$5,937
|$7,154
|$36,073
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Beetle Convertible 2.0T SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,108
|$1,148
|$1,188
|$1,229
|$5,744
|Maintenance
|$92
|$489
|$826
|$1,317
|$2,239
|$4,962
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,560
|$1,560
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,651
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,876
|Financing
|$2,137
|$1,719
|$1,273
|$797
|$288
|$6,214
|Depreciation
|$8,998
|$3,422
|$2,796
|$3,135
|$2,739
|$21,090
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,451
|$8,342
|$7,693
|$8,134
|$9,801
|$49,420
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Beetle Convertible 2.0T Final Edition SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,103
|$1,141
|$1,182
|$1,222
|$1,265
|$5,912
|Maintenance
|$94
|$503
|$850
|$1,355
|$2,304
|$5,107
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,606
|$1,606
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,699
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,930
|Financing
|$2,200
|$1,770
|$1,310
|$821
|$296
|$6,396
|Depreciation
|$9,261
|$3,522
|$2,878
|$3,226
|$2,819
|$21,706
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,902
|$8,585
|$7,917
|$8,371
|$10,087
|$50,863
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Beetle Convertible
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack
Research Similar Vehicles
- BMW Z4 2019
- Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2019
- 2019 Ferrari Portofino
- Audi A5 2020
- 2019 TT
- Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2019
- 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- 2020 Z4
- 2019 Mustang
- 2019 F-TYPE