2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Atlas Cross Sport SUV
S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
SE w/Technology R-Line 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
V6 SEL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
V6 SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
V6 SEL R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
SEL R-Line 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
V6 SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 03/20 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Data for 2020 Atlas Cross Sport SUV V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2020 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Porsche Cayenne
- Jeep Wrangler 2019
- Audi e-tron 2019