Used Ford Hybrid for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 17,149 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$20,900
Feldman Chevrolet of Novi - Novi / Michigan
2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium 4D Sedan, I4 Hybrid, eCVT, FWD, Oxford White, Medium Light Stone w/ActiveX Heated Bucket Seats ** CARFAX CERTIFIED ** COMPLETE CERTIFIED INSPECTION ** DUAL POWER FRONT SEATS ** NAV ** LEATHER - HEATED SEATS ** POWER SUNROOF ** LARGER SONY AUDIO SYSTEM ** ABS brakes, Blind spot sensor: Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) warning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/Single-CD Player, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 5582 miles below market average! Oxford White FWD eCVT I4 Hybrid4D Sedan**** The # 1 Goal at Feldman Chevy of Novi is the Customer ! Have confidence that we are taking every precaution to insure you will have a sanitized Vehicle and minimal contact with Sales and the delivery process . Allow us to work with any of your needs , to make you most Comfortable in these different times . We have priced all of our units with the best price , also we have have some awesome rates . Thank You and be SAFE !! 43/41 City/Highway MPG** FIND IT @ FELDMAN CHEVROLET OF NOVI 248-289-3789, CALL TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY AND INTERNET PRICE** MUST FINANCE WITH ONE OF OUR LENDERS , THAT HAVE VERY COMPETITIVE RATES ** WILL NOT FIND UNITS PRICED MORE AGGRESSIVE !!!*** CARFAX CERTIFIED ** COMPLETE CERTIFIED INSPECTION ** ** INTERNET SALE PRICE IS THE BASE PRICE **
Dealer Review:
Tony and Sarah were great to deal with love my new 2019 EquinoxYou will not be disappointed with them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0RU9KR227109
Stock: PMA227109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 34,380 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$16,257
Covert Ford of Hutto - Hutto / Texas
** ONE OWNER **, ** CLEAN CARFAX **, ** LOCAL TRADE **,2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE 4 Door Sedan...FWD...4 Cyl., Auto, eCVT Transmission...** NON SMOKER **, **HYBRID**, **SE**, I4 Hybrid, Cloth, 17" Luster Nickel Painted Aluminum Wheels, and Power Front Buckets.Call Covert in Hutto and start saving gas! Drive a Hybrid! Call Covert in Hutto at *** 877-918-0151 ***Whether you are in the market to purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle, if you need financing options, we'll help you find a car loan that works for you! Even if you have bad credit, or are a first time car buyer, you can trust that Covert Ford Chevrolet Hutto will professionally fit you into the automobile of your choice. Please call Dan Covert or text at (512)993-7628 for personal assistance or come out and see us. We are just a short drive from these areas Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown, Leander, Pflugerville, Killeen, Temple and other local cities. Please come out and be apart of the Covert family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU2KR225615
Stock: FP4592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 13,414 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,995
Mike Dorian Ford - Clinton Township / Michigan
Come on in to our Used Car Dealership today. Family owned and operated since 1964, we will get you the Dorian Deal every time. Call us today, toll free, to learn about our best used vehicle deals: (888) 264-9773. We will help get you into the vehicle that is right for you! Want to Save time? Complete the entire buying process online. Select your next new or used car, get our best price every time, and we'll deliver right to your home or office. FREE Delivery!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SEL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0MU4KR100856
Stock: 5902P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 40,585 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$15,990$767 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner. $2,600 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 41 MPG Hwy/43 MPG City! Nav System, Smart Device Integration, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, WiFi Hotspot, Lane Keeping Assist, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Lane Keeping Assist, WiFi Hotspot. MP3 Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains "It combines the sleek look and surprisingly dynamic handling of the standard Fusion with a more efficient powertrain that's good for 42 mpg in combined city/highway driving.". Great Gas Mileage: 43 MPG City. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: This Fusion Hybrid is priced $2,600 below Kelley Blue Book. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner AutoCheck One Owner BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Home to Promo Pricing! We are the largest Volume Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer in Southern Oregon. Please visit our website at www.lithiadodgeeugene.com. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
Dealer Review:
The sales associate that I worked with was wonderful! Brian Fisher. I contacted him in the morning before I left my home at the coast, to ensure that the truck I was interested in was still available. He was able to answer many questions over the phone, and when I arrived he was fully committed to giving me the best experience that I could have with such a big decision. He was very patient and friendly, and I never felt like I was being pushed to make a decision. He spent several hours walking me through the process, making sure that I was comfortable with all of my options and decisions. I will highly recommend him to everyone looking to buy!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU8KR109318
Stock: KR109318
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 59,572 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$15,700
Koons Outlet - Falls Church / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0SU4HR327721
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,316 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$15,475
Easterns Automotive Group of Millersville - Millersville / Maryland
We are essential and OPEN. We offer home test drives and home delivery. Build your deal online with our online concierge service. This vehicle IS eligible to be transferred, free of charge, to any of our pickup locations. Locations are: Sterling, VA | Alexandria, VA | Frederick, MD | Temple HIlls, MD | Hyattsville, MD | Laurel, MD | Glen Burnie, MD | Baltimore, MD. Our Open Inventory means you are empowered to shop the entire Easterns inventory. Easterns Automotive Group is a family owned dealership with over 30 years of history serving the hard-working men and women of DC, Maryland, and Virginia. See what we do to give back to our community at easterns.com/community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford C-Max Energi Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5FU0HL100622
Stock: 127570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 33,953 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$15,288$1,488 Below Market
Seminole Chevrolet Buick GMC - Seminole / Oklahoma
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE FWD eCVT I4 Hybrid I4 Hybrid. 43/41 City/Highway MPG Price does not include TT&L or dealer processing fees. Not available with special financing, Advertised price must be presented at time of purchase. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU4KR257837
Stock: 57837P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 30,582 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$18,826
Rancho Grande Subaru - San Luis Obispo / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SEL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0MU7KR118476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,351 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
Garber Honda - Rochester / New York
Recent Arrival!CARFAX One-Owner. active Bluetooth, leather interior.Garber Is Rochester's Home For The Best Pre-Owned Vehicles. We Are Western NY's Number One Volume Honda Dealer. We Take In The Best Trades And Price Them Aggressively. Please call ahead to confirm vehicle availability. * All pre-owned vehicles are located across the street from the Honda showroom*2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid Base Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat FWD Aisin e-CVT Powersplit 2.5L I4 Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid41/36 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
From the beginning of our contact with Garber to the pickup and orientation to our Ridgeline, they were terrific. Roy was patient and helpful understanding the technology.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L32BR132561
Stock: 11132561T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 33,531 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$16,499$500 Below Market
Portsmouth Used Car Superstore - Newington / New Hampshire
2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE **NAVIGATION**, **BLUETOOTH**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, *KEY AUTO CERTIFIED*, *USB*, 1 OWNER, Remainder of Factory Warranty, I4 Hybrid, Power driver seat, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Wheels: 17" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum.This 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid just passed our extensive vehicle inspection process, and was obviously well maintained. This Fusion Hybrid offers a comfortable drive with a tremendous reputation. Give us a call at (603) 766-7680 to schedule an appointment with one of our Product Specialist.43/41 City/Highway MPGLifetime NH/ME state inspections and your first oil change free with purchase at the Portsmouth Used Car Superstore. Proud member of the Key Auto Group!!!We offer financing for everybody, quick turn around time and a friendly customer focused staff. Car buying made easy and the LOWEST price PERIOD. Call today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU8KR117774
Stock: J20656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 13,366 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$15,798$2,120 Below Market
Kelly Ford - Beverly / Massachusetts
CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 13,366! FUEL EFFICIENT 41 MPG Hwy/43 MPG City! Navigation, Lane Keeping Assist SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Lane Keeping Assist, WiFi Hotspot, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Ford SE with White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat exterior and Medium Light Stone interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 188 HP at 6000 RPM*. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner MORE ABOUT US Welcome to Kelly Ford, proud member of the Kelly Auto Group family of dealerships in Massachusetts. We are newly located at 420 Cabot Street, Rte. 1A in Beverly, MA. Call our team today at (978) 922-0059 for any pricing or vehicle information questions. If you are looking for a new or used Ford vehicle, put Kelly Ford at the top of your list. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU0KR263652
Stock: FG0013
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 46,289 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$15,998
CarMax Gulf Freeway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU3KR116807
Stock: 19235858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,921 miles
$16,998
CarMax Houston Katy Freeway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Katy / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU4KR240939
Stock: 19270340
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,490 miles
$17,381
Michael Steads Hilltop Kia - Richmond / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU6JR235661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE18,179 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$18,013$612 Below Market
Mullinax Ford - Olympia / Washington
**New Price** **Clean Carfax, One Owner and No Accidents Reported** **Ford Certified Pre-Owned** Rear View Camera, Reverse Sensing System, USB Port, SYNC 3, 8 Screen w/APPLINK, FORDPASS Connect, Lane Keeping System, Pre-collision Assist, BLIS, Voice Activated Navigation, Power Driver and Passenger Seats, 17 Premium Painted Luster Nickel Wheels. Odometer is 3473 miles below market average! 43/41 City/Highway MPG Ingot Silver Metallic exterior with Medium Light Stone Cloth interior. FORD CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED, which means you not only get the reassurance of a 12Month/12,000Mile Comprehensive Warranty, but also up to a 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 172-point inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services, rental car benefits, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report. This vehicle also comes with a 5 DAY/300-MILE EXCHANGE POLICY. We Want Your Trade...No Hassle, No Haggle, Up Front Pricing - A NEW Way of Purchasing a Vehicle! Welcome to Easy!! **0% APR FOR 36 MONTHS WHEN FINANCING WITH FMCC** **ON APPROVAL OF CREDIT**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU8KR206292
Stock: 206292F
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 22,916 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$18,920
Power Ford - Albuquerque / New Mexico
Clean CARFAX. Blue 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE FWD eCVT I4 Hybrid I4 Hybrid.Hurry in and SAVE thousands during the It's All About YOU Sales Event! Odometer is 8312 miles below market average! 43/41 City/Highway MPGPower Ford, on the affordable side of Albuquerque! #MyFordDealer.
Dealer Review:
While the price of the vehicle was different than what we saw on the finance website, they did work with us to get the price down. In the end the whole experience worked out well for us and we were very satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU4KR240388
Stock: P3644
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 14,780 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$16,069$2,900 Below Market
Suntrup Buick GMC - Saint Peters / Missouri
This 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE is a real winner with features like a backup sensor, push button start, backup camera, a navigation system, Sirius satellite radio, side air bag system, and digital display. We've got it for $16,069. With a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars, everyone can feel secure. It has great mileage with 43 MPG in the city and 41 MPG on the highway. The exterior is a sharp agate black. Hands-free Bluetooth technology gives you the freedom to access electronic devices anywhere, anytime. Let this navigation system get you and your family home effortlessly and safely. You won't miss a beat with great time-saving features like push button start. Call today and take this one out for a spin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU5KR256597
Stock: P5365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 35,475 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$21,971
Rock Road Auto Plaza - Saint Louis / Missouri
Recent Arrival! 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid I4 Hybrid.Best prices in town. Quality Vehicles from Great People at Great Prices!! Over 600 vehicles to choose from and 70 lenders to help with every credit situation. All prices includes $1000 discount to Finance with Dealer. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors with pricing or description of vehicle. And we recommend you contact the dealership to ensure accuracy of advertised vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0RU3KR209320
Stock: 6835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford searches:
Related Ford info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals