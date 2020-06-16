Used Ford Hybrid for Sale Near Me

  • 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium in White
    used

    2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium

    17,149 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $20,900

    Details
  • 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Gray
    used

    2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    34,380 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,257

    Details
  • 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SEL in Silver
    used

    2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SEL

    13,414 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,995

    Details
  • 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in White
    used

    2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    40,585 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $15,990

    $767 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    59,572 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $15,700

    Details
  • 2017 Ford C-Max Energi Titanium in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Ford C-Max Energi Titanium

    37,316 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $15,475

    Details
  • 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in White
    used

    2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    33,953 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $15,288

    $1,488 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SEL in Silver
    used

    2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SEL

    30,582 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,826

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid in Red
    used

    2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid

    86,351 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Black
    used

    2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    33,531 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,499

    $500 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    13,366 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $15,798

    $2,120 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Black
    used

    2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    46,289 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in White
    used

    2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    40,921 miles

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Gold
    used

    2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    39,490 miles

    $17,381

    Details
  • 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Silver
    certified

    2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    18,179 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,013

    $612 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    22,916 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,920

    Details
  • 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Black
    used

    2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    14,780 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $16,069

    $2,900 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium
    used

    2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium

    35,475 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $21,971

    Details

