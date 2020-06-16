Used Ford Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon

CARFAX 1-Owner. EPA 41 MPG Hwy/43 MPG City! Nav System, Smart Device Integration, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, WiFi Hotspot, Lane Keeping Assist, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Lane Keeping Assist, WiFi Hotspot. MP3 Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release. Edmunds.com explains "It combines the sleek look and surprisingly dynamic handling of the standard Fusion with a more efficient powertrain that's good for 42 mpg in combined city/highway driving." Great Gas Mileage: 43 MPG City.

The sales associate that I worked with was wonderful! Brian Fisher. I contacted him in the morning before I left my home at the coast, to ensure that the truck I was interested in was still available. He was able to answer many questions over the phone, and when I arrived he was fully committed to giving me the best experience that I could have with such a big decision. He was very patient and friendly, and I never felt like I was being pushed to make a decision. He spent several hours walking me through the process, making sure that I was comfortable with all of my options and decisions. I will highly recommend him to everyone looking to buy!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( 43 City/ 41 Highway)

VIN: 3FA6P0LU8KR109318

Stock: KR109318

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-08-2020