Used Lexus SUV for Sale Near Me

UNLIMITED MILE L/ CERTIFIED WARRANTY!, F-SPORT PKG!, NAVIGATION!, F-SPORT SUSPENSION!, F-SPORT SEATS!, INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST!, BLIND SPOT MONITORS!, POWER TAILGATE!, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT!, HEATED SEATS!, BLACK HEADLINER!, BACKUP CAMERA!, HEATED MIRRORS!, PADDLE SHIFTERS!, ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS!, PRISTINE CONDITION!, CARFAX ONE OWNER!, F-SPORT WHEELS!, KEYLESS ENTRY!, NON-SMOKER!.

if you want to experience the fastest and no stress auto transaction, go and ask for Eugene! i told him what payments and mileage per year i want, he went back after 2 minutes, next thing you know i was at the finance guy already and signing papers. Greatest car transaction ever!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 28 Highway)

VIN: JTJYARBZ8H2074361

Stock: TH2074361

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020