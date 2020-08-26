Used Mercedes-Benz SUV for Sale Near Me

Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas

Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE? This is it. This Mercedes-Benz includes: WHEELS: 19 TWIN 5-SPOKE (STD) Aluminum Wheels MACCHIATO/MAGMAGREY, MB-TEX LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM Premium Synthetic Seats MBUX AUGMENTED VIDEO FOR NAVIGATION Navigation System PREMIUM PACKAGE HD Radio Satellite Radio Premium Sound System HEATED STEERING WHEEL Heated Steering Wheel SILVER WHEEL LOCKING BOLTS (PIO) Wheel Locks POLAR WHITE VENTILATED FRONT SEATS Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) MACCHIATO HEADLINER NATURAL GRAIN BROWN WALNUT WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim PARKING ASSIST PACKAGE Back-Up Camera HEATED & COOLED FRONT CUPHOLDERS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. This Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost.

Dealer Review:

I purchased my Toyota 2019 RAV4 through Mr. Salim Adil last month. Mr. Adil is very professional and caring person. He made the process very easy for me to follow and my all experience was very goo! I highly recommend him to anyone who is looking for a friendly and professional sales person.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4JGFB4JB5LA224841

Stock: LA224841SL

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-30-2020