Used Mercedes-Benz SUV for Sale Near Me
- 3,555 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$55,888
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE? This is it. This Mercedes-Benz includes: WHEELS: 19 TWIN 5-SPOKE (STD) Aluminum Wheels MACCHIATO/MAGMAGREY, MB-TEX LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM Premium Synthetic Seats MBUX AUGMENTED VIDEO FOR NAVIGATION Navigation System PREMIUM PACKAGE HD Radio Satellite Radio Premium Sound System HEATED STEERING WHEEL Heated Steering Wheel SILVER WHEEL LOCKING BOLTS (PIO) Wheel Locks POLAR WHITE VENTILATED FRONT SEATS Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) MACCHIATO HEADLINER NATURAL GRAIN BROWN WALNUT WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim PARKING ASSIST PACKAGE Back-Up Camera HEATED & COOLED FRONT CUPHOLDERS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. This Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost.
Dealer Review:
I purchased my Toyota 2019 RAV4 through Mr. Salim Adil last month. Mr. Adil is very professional and caring person. He made the process very easy for me to follow and my all experience was very goo! I highly recommend him to anyone who is looking for a friendly and professional sales person.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGFB4JB5LA224841
Stock: LA224841SL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 35,981 miles
$47,225
Easterns Automotive Group of Sterling / Direct Car Buying - Sterling / Virginia
Boasts 22 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz GLS delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Air Suspension, Power Steering, Air Suspension, Air Suspension, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Power Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Bluetooth Connection, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, WiFi Hotspot, 3rd Row Seat, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Premium Synthetic Seats, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Cargo Shade, CD Player, Mirror Memory, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Telematics, Requires Subscription, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera*This vehicle may be transferred to any Easterns location or delivered to you home.*Locations are: Sterling, VA | Alexandria, VA | Frederick, MD | Temple HIlls, MD | Hyattsville, MD | Laurel, MD | Glen Burnie, MD | Baltimore, MD. Our Open Inventory means you are empowered to shop the entire Easterns inventory. The Easterns express processed allows you to build your deal online with our online concierge service. Easterns Automotive Group is a family owned dealership with over 30 years of history serving the hard-working men and women of DC, Maryland, and Virginia. See what we do to give back to our community at easterns.com/community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE1KB189946
Stock: 128250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 19,679 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$197,998
Quality Auto Center - Lynnwood / Washington
Safety inspected and serviced
Dealer Review:
This dealership jacks prices up a lot. After a test-drive we offered to pay the top value that KBB sets. We were told that the most they could do is lower the price by $500. We left as the price was unreasonably high. The next day I saw on all of the websites they advertise that the price was lowered by almost $2000. I sent an email to Christian submitting an offer and never heard back. In a week we called the dealership and were talking to Mike. We asked him about the offer we made and he said he would talk to the manager and call back. After 3 days we still didn’t hear from him and I called again. Mike said that my offer was too low, however, he didn’t even remember the correct amount. I said that my offer was actually $1000 higher than what he remembered it was and I would be willing to pay more if they wanted to work with me. It was my opinion that they were not very interested in selling me the car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (11 City/11 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC5FF3HX276642
Stock: 276642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 3506,799 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$65,988
Mercedes-Benz of North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
Rear View Seating, Rear View Camera, Rear Zone AC, Sunroof/Moonroof, 115V Power Outlet, 20 Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, 3rd Row Seat, 3rd Row Seat Package, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, 8 Speakers, Additional 2 USB Type-C Ports in 3rd Row, AIR BALANCE Package, Burmester Surround Sound System, Chrome Door Handle Inserts, Head-Up Display, Heated front seats, Illuminated Running Boards, Illuminated Star, Interior Ambient Lighting with Illuminated Door Sills, MB-Tex Dashboard & Door Beltlines, MBUX Augmented Video for Navigation, MBUX Interior Assistant, MBUX Technology Package, MBUX Technology Package Code, Navigation System, Navigation system: MBUX, Parking Assist Package, Passenger Seat Memory, Power 2nd Row Seat, Power moonroof, Premium Package, Pre-Wiring for Rear Seat Entertainment & Comfort, SiriusXM radio, Smartphone Integration, Soft Close Doors, Surround View System, Trailer Hitch, Ventilated Front Seats, Wireless Charging.Certified. 19/26 City/Highway MPGLocated in North Scottsdale's Luxury vehicle HQ. Scottsdale Road and the 101. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Navigation system: MBUX, 3rd Row Seat Package, AIR BALANCE Package, MBUX Technology Package, MBUX Technology Package Code, Parking Assist Package, Premium Package, 8 Speakers, Additional 2 USB Type-C Ports in 3rd Row, Aerial for GPS, Burmester Surround Sound System, DVD-Audio, HD Radio, Navigation Services, Premium audio system: MBUX, Radio data system, Radio: MBUX Multimedia System, SiriusXM radio, Weather band radio, Automatic temperature control, Head-Up Display, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: eCall Emergency System, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power adjustable front head restraints, Rear anti-roll bar, Power Liftgate, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Chrome Door Handle Inserts, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated Running Boards, Illuminated Star, Power door mirrors, Soft Close Doors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, 115V Power Outlet, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, eCall Emergency System, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated Power Front Seats with Driver Memory, Illuminated entry, Interior Ambient Lighting with Illuminated Door Sills, Live Traffic, MB Navigation, MB-Tex Dashboard & Door Beltlines, MBUX Augmented Video for Navigation, MBUX Interior Assistant, MBUX Voice Control, Navigation Updates for 3 Years, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Pre-Wiring for Rear Seat Entertainment & Comfort, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Surround View System, Telescoping steering wheel, Wide Screen Media Display, Wireless Charging, 3rd Row Seat, 4-Way Lumbar Support, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, MB-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, Power 2nd Row Seat, Split folding rear seat, Ventilated Front Seats, Passenger door bin, Trailer Hitch, 20 Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, Axle Ratio: 3.69, Rear View Seating, Rear View Camera, Rear Zone AC Air Conditioned Seats, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 855-328-4749 or Lou.Gordon@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
Wow! Having purchased many new cars in AZ over the last 13 years I do not look forward to the long, slow process and neither does my husband. Lou Gordon and his team at Schumacher were AMAZING! Lou was zero pressure, super honest and fun to work with. Lou made the process quick and seamless.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGFB4JE3LA115904
Stock: S05060S
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 65,908 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,987$436 Below Market
Versatile Collection - Alpharetta / Georgia
4MATIC TECH LIGHTING PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BLIND SPOT MONITORS - KEYLESS GO - BACK UP CAMERA - HEATING SEATS - SUNROOF - LANE KEEP ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - LED HID XENON LIGHTS - PARKING SENSORS - POWER DECK LID - SIDE AIRBAGS - HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM WITH MP3 AUX XM USB iPOD OPTIONS - RUNNING BOARDS - ONE OWNER - ALL BOOKS n SERVICE RECORDS - MUST CONTACT SALES 770-777-2030 ANYTIME - OPEN 7 DAYS - FINANCING AVAILABLEWWW.VCCARS.COMALPHARETTA..........
Dealer Review:
Good People, Honest People, They work with you and for you, I dealt with "Doc", He found Just what we were looking for, and saw it through to the end; Plus he put up with our delays, and demands; I am Not an easy customer, but he saw it through.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE9HA760114
Stock: b760114
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,671 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$46,432$5,020 Below Market
Zeigler Buick GMC of Lincolnwood - Lincolnwood / Illinois
LOW FINANCING RATES AVAILABLE* 100K WARRANTY AVAILABLE* AWD* NAVIGATION w/BACKUP CAMERA* BLIND SPOT MONITOR* PRE-COLLISION WARNING* LANE DEPARTURE WARNING* BLUETOOTH SYSTEM w/MUSIC STREAMING* MOONROOF* 3RD SEATING* LEATHER HEATED SEATS* PREMIUM SOUND w/MP3* AUX JACK* USB PORT* SAT RADIO* PARKING SENSORS* ALLOY WHEELS* POWER REAR LIFTGATE* AUTO DIMMING MIRROR* HOMELINK SYSTEM* ABS w/VEHICLE STABILITY CONTROL* FULLY SERVICED & MAINTAINED* 1 OWNER* CLEAN HISTORY!!! SAVE HUGE FROM NEW!!! NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLE!!!
Dealer Review:
Carlos was an amazing experience. He showed us different options and was patient enough to explain the differences. Got us down with financing and finally managed to find us an extra rebate we didn't think we'd qualify for. Fast process. Not too much paperwork. In and out in 2 hours. Thank you Zeigler and Carlos for one amazing experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE2JB121878
Stock: PA2246
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 32,716 miles
$33,485$2,184 Below Market
Audi Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Premium 2 Package Harman/Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System Brushed Aluminum Running Boards Sun/Moonroof Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiring Anthracite Poplar Wood Trim Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black Black Headliner Black; Mb-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim Wheels: 19" 5-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Probably one of the best experiences I’ve had leasing a car. Tom Chiron the sales person was very professional and did exactly what he said he would. He did not waist my time. He even took my old car to get new tires that were required before I turned in the vehicle I was leasing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5JB1HA960151
Stock: HA960151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 87,243 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,500$2,934 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1063140 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shiftâ s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGBF7BEXBA667949
Stock: c117599
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 8,506 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,900
Mercedes-Benz of Oklahoma City - Edmond / Oklahoma
Mountain Gray Metallic 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 AWD with 8506 miles. Odometer is 13839 miles below market average! 18" 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, Ambient Lighting (12 colors), Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Auto-Dimming Rearview & Driver-Side Mirrors, Blind Spot Assist, Convenience Package, Garage Door Opener, Smartphone Integration, Smartphone Integration (14U). Mountain Gray Metallic Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 23/31 City/Highway MPGAt Mercedes-Benz of Oklahoma City, we pride ourselves in providing a transparent, time-saving, and customized car buying experience. Oklahoma City's only official Mercedes-Benz Dealership! Shop new, used, certified, and pre-owned Mercedes-Benz vehicles from the convenience of your home. Even get a trade-in value without stopping into the dealership. Conveniently located in Oklahoma City on the Broadway Extension, just minutes from Edmond, Moore, Norman, and Yukon. While we make every effort to ensure the accuracy of vehicle information and pricing, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Information subject to change; for current information on this particular vehicle please contact our staff.
Dealer Review:
Was met with upmost respect for myself and time by Jason. We test drove three different models. Jason explained all new to me options on Mercedes. We made the decision to trade on a new 2019, 300 GLC. My wife’s car and she loves it. The trade process was super easy. I highly recommend Mercedes OKC/Edmond. Go ask for Jason Kinder!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCTG4GB9JJ411264
Stock: PA6590
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 82,311 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,995$505 Below Market
Private Collection Motors - Costa Mesa / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7DE7JB066285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,870 miles
$26,900
The Automaster BMW - Shelburne / Vermont
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCTG4GB9HJ329495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,586 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,995
Mercedes-Benz of Modesto - Modesto / California
Mercedes-Benz Certified, Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner. JUST REPRICED FROM $45,488. Sunroof, NAV, Heated Seats, 3rd Row Seat READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Sunroof, Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat Rear Spoiler, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PACKAGE Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Radio: COMAND System w/Hard Drive Navigation, Navigation Map Updates Included for 3-years, Multi-Color Interior Ambient Lighting, illuminated door sills, SiriusXM Radio, 6 months service, KEYLESS-GO, APPEARANCE PACKAGE (323) Illuminated Running Boards, Wheels: 20" Twin 5-Spoke Alloy, Tires: P275/50R20 AS Run-Flat, PARKING ASSIST PACKAGE Parking Assist Package (P44), PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Surround View System, harman/kardon LOGIC 7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, TRAILER HITCH 7,500 lb towing capacity. Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 with Selenite Grey exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 362 HP at 5500 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com explains "Of course, the GLS's calling card is its roomy adult-size accommodations in all three rows. It's one of the more accommodating third-row seats you'll find in any crossover.". AFFORDABLE: Reduced from $45,488. This GLS 450 is priced $4,300 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: NO Deductible, Each Certified vehicle must pass a rigorous inspection of over 165 points, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance includes trip routing, trip interruption coverage and technical help, Carfax Vehicle History Report, Balance of New Car Warranty plus 1 year/unlimited miles extended Limited Warranty OUR OFFERINGS: Mercedes-Benz of Modesto in Modesto Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
I was looking for a specific color and I found one in this dealership. While I was across the country, since my first inquiry about the car, they were so helpful with full respect to my time, they provided all the information I needed, I traveled specifically for this car from east coast, everything went very well and so smooth. So happy with Modesto MB.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF6EE1HA943099
Stock: 1904
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 20,278 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,580
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0G4JBXHV009025
Stock: 10427845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 30,675 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$94,991
Mercedes-Benz of Westminster - Westminster / Colorado
4WD -- RARE DESIGNO OLIVE MAGNO -- ORIGINAL MSRP $132,425 --- DRIVER ASSISTANCE -- DISTRONIC -- PARKING ASSIST -- REAR VIEW CAMERA -- BLIND SPOT ASSIST
Dealer Review:
Josh is knowledgeable, personable, and professional. He worked to get us the best possible deal. We appreciated Josh and would buy another car from Mercedes of Westminster, Colorado.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (13 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3KF2HX271670
Stock: 271670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 34,455 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,994
Porsche North Olmsted - North Olmsted / Ohio
Certified ~ Polar White 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 4MATIC 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V ~ Illuminated Star ~ KEYLESS GO ~ Panorama Sunroof ~ CARFAX One-Owner ~ Clean CARFAX ~ Call today 440-716-2700Recent Arrival!Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted is a winner of 12 Best of the Best Dealer awards. We are long distance relationship experts, and will make your car buying process simple! Call us today at 440-716-2700,!Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * 165 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Roadside AssistanceAwards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted is the largest volume Mercedes dealer in the Central U.S. Our superior customer service has led Mercedes to honor us as a Best of the Best dealer for 12 consecutive years. We pride ourselves on having the finest pre-owned luxury inventory available, and aggressive pricing that’s well below Kelly Blue Book. Allow us to serve you by arranging for vehicle shipping to your doorstep, personalizing a virtual vehicle walk-around, or assisting with any questions. Call us now at 440-716-2700 to speak with a sales professional and confirm vehicle availability.Reviews: * Several engine choices; quiet, upscale and well-built interior with a roomy backseat; long list of standard safety and technology features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB4HA988824
Stock: M6948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 7,677 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$59,045
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
Thank you for visiting another one of Mercedes-Benz of Clear Lake's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 with 7,677mi. This Mercedes-Benz includes: POLAR WHITE ALUMINUM W/LONGITUDINAL GRAIN TRIM WHEELS: 19 TWIN 5-SPOKE (STD) Aluminum Wheels MACCHIATO HEADLINER BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System PREMIUM PACKAGE HD Radio Satellite Radio Premium Sound System MACCHIATO/MAGMAGREY, MB-TEX LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM Premium Synthetic Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions.
Dealer Review:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGFB4KB9LA087403
Stock: LA087403
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 4,333 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$79,900
Belle Meade Auto Brokers - Nashville / Tennessee
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS450, 4,333 Miles, 1-Owner Carfax Guaranteed, No Damage History, No Paint Work, Factory New Condition. Options: Designo Diamond White Metallic ($1,515), Magma Grey / Black Nappa Leather ($2,990), Natural Grain Grey Oak Wood Trim ($160), MBUX Augmented Video for Navigation ($300), Nappa Leather Dashboard ($1,050), 2nd Row Captain's Chairs, Rear Side Airbags ($420), Heated/Cooled Cup Holders ($180), Panorama Sunroof ($1,000), Heated Steering Wheel ($250), Black Headliner, Trailer Hitch ($575), Illuminated Running Boards ($650), Heated Rear Seats ($580), 20 8-Spoke Wheels ($750), Load Sill Protector ($150), Driver Assistance Package Plus including: Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, PRE-SAFE PLUS (Rear End Collision Protection) PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, Active Stop and Go Assist, Traffic Sign Assist ($2,250). Warmth and Comfort Package Plus including: Rapid-Heating Front and Rear Seats, Heated Front Armrest and Door Panels, Heated Rear Armrest ($1,320). Energizing Comfort Package Plus Including: Ventilated Front Seats, Air Balance Package, Active Multicontour Front Sdeats with Massage ($2,100). Total MSRP: $92,435. For more Info contact Chris Fortune 615 714 5262. Shown by Appointment. Contact Chris Fortune at 615-714-5262 or c.fortune@me.com for more information. - Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained, This Mercedes-Benz is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGFF5KEXLA132787
Stock: CF132787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 88,575 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,959
Birmingham Broker - Birmingham / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB3CA039970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
