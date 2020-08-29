Used Toyota SUV for Sale Near Me

World Toyota - Atlanta / Georgia

2017 TOYOTA RAV4 XLE... 1 OWNER.. LOCAL TRADE IN.. LOW LOW MILES.. JUST SERVICED WITH 4 NEW TIRES..CLEAN CAR FAX.. This FAX One-Owner. The CAR FAX report shows everything you need to know to confidently make your pre-owned purchase. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Toyota RAV4 XLE FWD (Natl) redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Toyota RAV4. With complete historical records, you'll know your next pre-owned vehicle, like this one, inside and out before you purchase it. This Toyota RAV4 is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. This Toyota RAV4 is well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacture's factory warranty. The perfect balance of speed and control has been injected into this 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE FWD (Natl). Treat yourself to a wonderful driving experience in this wel- optioned Toyota RAV4 XLE FWD (Natl). Equipped with the latest in driver comforts, this Toyota is the benchmark of modern automotive engineering. This Toyota is equipped with some of the most amazing wheels the market has to offer! Once you take this Toyota RAV4 XLE FWD (Natl) for a test drive, you'll instantly realize how much of an added bonus this vehicle's upgraded wheels provide. More information about the 2017 Toyota RAV4: The RAV4 was one of the first modern crossover utility vehicles, and since its redesign in 2013, it's been a better fit for the habits of its most common buyers -- families who want a fuel-efficient, reliable, easy-to-park vehicle. A capable all-wheel-drive system makes the RAV4 a smart pick for those needing to commute through snowy winters or take a trip to the mountain. Strengths of this model include Roomy interior for a compact SUV, safety features, fuel-efficiency, excellent connectivity and audio systems, and capable all-wheel-drive system 2017 TOYOTA RAV4 XLE... 1 OWNER.. LOCAL TRADE IN.. LOW LOW MILES.. CLEAN CAR FAX.. Contact World Toyota today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE FWD (Natl). This SUV gives you versatility, style and comfort all in one vehicle. More information about the 2017 Toyota RAV4: The RAV4 was one of the first modern crossover utility vehicles, and since its redesign in 2013, it's been a better fit for the habits of its most common buyers -- families who want a fuel-efficient, reliable, easy-to-park vehicle. A capable all-wheel-drive system makes the RAV4 a smart pick for those needing to commute through snowy winters or take a trip to the mountain. Strengths of this model include Roomy interior for a compact SUV, safety features, fuel-efficiency, excellent connectivity and audio systems, and capable all-wheel-drive system

Dealer Review:

After visiting 2 other Toyota dealers we stopped at World, even though it was the farthest from our home. The salesperson met my wife and I within 2 minutes and asked if he could help. He was very nice, friendly and most important knowledgeable about all Toyota products. We felt that we knew what we wanted and could afford, however we found out that we were wrong. No problem, our salesman worked with us and asked more questions about our needs and wants. After a couple of hours of hard work on his side we has our car and were very happy with our choice. We both feel that we not under any pressure and that our salesman was working to help us from the start. We both highly recommend shopping at World.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTMWFREV2HJ147170

Stock: HJ147170

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020