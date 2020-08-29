Used Toyota SUV for Sale Near Me
- 44,044 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,990
Rudy Luther Toyota - Golden Valley / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDKRFH1GS355201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,544 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,997
Hendrick Toyota Concord - Concord / North Carolina
EPA 24 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Limited trim. Clean. NAV, Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release. Toyota Limited with Magnetic Gray Metallic exterior and Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 270 HP at 6200 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYING"The 2013 Toyota Highlander is an excellent choice for a do-all family vehicle." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 24 MPG Hwy.BUY WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyOUR OFFERINGS21-time Toyota Presidents Award Winner for Customer Service. The only Hendrick owned Toyota in the Charlotte metro area. Conveniently located off exit 49 on I-85 between Concord Mills Mall and Charlotte Motor Speedway.Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Highlander Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK3EH2DS121824
Stock: L10059A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 11,526 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,998
CarMax Orlando - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Orlando / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMWFREV9HJ105692
Stock: 19372826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$39,965
Toyota of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
XLE!! AWD!! COMPLETE REDESIGN!! 8 INCH COLOR TOUCH SCREEN!! HEATED SEATING!! SUNROOF!! POWER LIFTGATE!! LED HEADLIGHTS!! APPLE/ANDROID CARPLAY!! TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE 2.0!! 2020 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER XLE AWD, MOON DUST ON HARVEST BEIGE HEATED LEATHER SEATING, 3.5L V6 ENGINE UNDER THE HOOD, 8-SPD AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, LETS GO OVER ALL THE OPTIONS ON THIS XLE HIGHLANDER!! 8 INCH COLOR TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY, POWER GLASS SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATING, POWER LIFTGATE, 6-SPEAKER PREMIUM SOUND, USB MEDIA PORT, 4 USB CHARGE-PORTS, APPLE/ANDROID CARPLAY, WIRELESS SMARTPHONE CHARGING, 18 INCH MACHINE FINISHED WHEELS, LED HEADLIGHTS, TAILLIGHTS, AND FOG LIGHTS, HEATED POWER OUTSIDE MIRRORS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE INCLUDES: PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM WITH PEDESTRIAN DETECTION, DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE CONTROL, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT WITH STEERING ASSIST, LANE TRACING ASSIST, AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS, ROAD SIGN ASSIST, 8 AIRBAGS, AND BLIND SPOT MONITORING W/ REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, LOADED UP AND LOOKING FOR A FAMILY TO HAUL AROUND TOWN!! NOW...HOW ABOUT SOME WARRANTY....YOU GET THE REMAINDER OF THE 36 MONTH OR 36,000 MILE BUMPER TO BUMPER COVERAGE GOOD UNTIL 02/28/2022 OR 36,000 MILES, PLUS 5 YEARS OR 60,000 MILE POWERTRAIN COVERAGE GOOD UNTIL 02/28/2025 OR 60,000 MILES, AND THE REMAINDER OF THE 2 YEARS TOYOTA CARE GOOD UNTIL 02/28/2022 OR 25,000 MILES....THAT COVERS ALL SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE FOR THE FIRST 2 YEARS OR 25,000 MILES.....PEACE OF MIND DRIVING....ALL ABOARD!! ONLY THING LEFT FOR YOU TO DO IS COME ON DOWN TO TOYOTA OF NAPERVILLE AND TAKE THIS LOADED UP HIGHLANDER FOR A SPIN AROUND OUR WORLD FAMOUS TOYOTA OF NAPERVILLE TEST TRACK!! FIRST FAMILY HERE WINS...SEE YA SOON...LET'S GO PLACES!!
Dealer Review:
Since we moved to the Naperville area, we have been very satisfied customers of this dealership. This also made us return for our second car purchase at this dealership. With all the research we had done over the past months, we had a pretty good understanding of our needs and which model would be fitting. From the start it became clear that Mukesh did not know the truck that we were looking at and different models of it. He gave incorrect details, could not really explain the difference between models, etc. We came well prepared and did our research upfront. When we got to our trade-in, he gave us false information, pulled up KBB information contradicting the state of the car, etc. Parameters used were different from the car and value was different than Toyota Naperville previously provided us. He mentioned that the dealership always provides a higher value to bring in the customer, the dealership would lose a lot of money and could not sell it themselves (needed to go to auction). The car is now on sale on the Toyota Naperville site ... more than twice the value he told us it was worth and >$6,500 than Mukesh gave us for it. I should have followed my wife's gut feeling and walked away from the deal Mukesh was offering but was already thinking too much of my new truck. Throughout the purchase he kept bringing up stories how good that he was with his previous job managing cookie sales and had no prior car sales experience. This was followed by how he wanted 5 star reviews from us. Mukesh kept hammering on that fact, even when we drove away with the new truck. He mentioned that he would call us the following week as a follow-up to see how the new truck was ... never received a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota Highlander XLE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDHZRBH3LS019434
Stock: R3728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-24-2020
- 38,546 miles
$19,959
Sansone's Route 1 Genesis - Avenel / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3BFREV3JW742521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,814 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$32,000
Toyota Bountiful - Bountiful / Utah
1-OWNER CARFAX VERIFIED! *DESIRED FEATURES:* NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, MOONROOF, POWER LIFT GATE, FOG LAMPS, 3RD ROW SEAT, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY.*TOTAL RECONDITIONING:* We put $1,163 worth of serviced items into Stock# JS539096 including Installed Four New Tires, Resurfaced Front Rotors and Replaced Brake Pads, Performed Used Car Vehicle Inspection, Completed a 4 Wheel Alignment, Completed Regular Oil and Filter Change, Replaced Engine Air Filter, and Performed State Emission TestThis sharp 2018 Toyota Highlander XLE is priced below KBB Market Value!This 2018 Toyota Highlander XLE features a *Celestial Silver Metallic Exterior with a Black Interior* and has only 38,814 miles. Toyota Bountiful proudly serves Bountiful, Salt Lake City & Farmington, Utah area Pre-Owned shoppers.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:* This Toyota Highlander Includes, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-zone Climate Control, Satellite Radio, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Anti Theft System, Outside Temperature Gauge, Garage Door Opener, Single-Disc CD Player along with Rear Heat / AC, Automatic Climate Control, Power Drivers Seat, Power Moonroof, Overhead Console, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Rear Reading Lamps, Illuminated entry, Rear Window Defroster, Reading Light(s), Split Folding Rear Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Vanity Mirrors, Center Arm Rest*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Delay-off headlights, Dual Air Bags, Knee AirBag, Overhead airbag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 26.0 highway, 20.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)*CONTACT US:* Call (888) 470-9126 or stop by Toyota Bountiful located at 2380 S Hwy 89.Delivery to door for Test Drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Highlander XLE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJZRFH0JS539096
Stock: JS539096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 29,616 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$21,400
World Toyota - Atlanta / Georgia
2017 TOYOTA RAV4 XLE... 1 OWNER.. LOCAL TRADE IN.. LOW LOW MILES.. JUST SERVICED WITH 4 NEW TIRES..CLEAN CAR FAX.. This FAX One-Owner. The CAR FAX report shows everything you need to know to confidently make your pre-owned purchase. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Toyota RAV4 XLE FWD (Natl) redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Toyota RAV4. With complete historical records, you'll know your next pre-owned vehicle, like this one, inside and out before you purchase it. This Toyota RAV4 is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. This Toyota RAV4 is well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacture's factory warranty. The perfect balance of speed and control has been injected into this 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE FWD (Natl). Treat yourself to a wonderful driving experience in this wel- optioned Toyota RAV4 XLE FWD (Natl). Equipped with the latest in driver comforts, this Toyota is the benchmark of modern automotive engineering. This Toyota is equipped with some of the most amazing wheels the market has to offer! Once you take this Toyota RAV4 XLE FWD (Natl) for a test drive, you'll instantly realize how much of an added bonus this vehicle's upgraded wheels provide. More information about the 2017 Toyota RAV4: The RAV4 was one of the first modern crossover utility vehicles, and since its redesign in 2013, it's been a better fit for the habits of its most common buyers -- families who want a fuel-efficient, reliable, easy-to-park vehicle. A capable all-wheel-drive system makes the RAV4 a smart pick for those needing to commute through snowy winters or take a trip to the mountain. Strengths of this model include Roomy interior for a compact SUV, safety features, fuel-efficiency, excellent connectivity and audio systems, and capable all-wheel-drive system 2017 TOYOTA RAV4 XLE... 1 OWNER.. LOCAL TRADE IN.. LOW LOW MILES.. CLEAN CAR FAX.. Contact World Toyota today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE FWD (Natl). This SUV gives you versatility, style and comfort all in one vehicle. More information about the 2017 Toyota RAV4: The RAV4 was one of the first modern crossover utility vehicles, and since its redesign in 2013, it's been a better fit for the habits of its most common buyers -- families who want a fuel-efficient, reliable, easy-to-park vehicle. A capable all-wheel-drive system makes the RAV4 a smart pick for those needing to commute through snowy winters or take a trip to the mountain. Strengths of this model include Roomy interior for a compact SUV, safety features, fuel-efficiency, excellent connectivity and audio systems, and capable all-wheel-drive system
Dealer Review:
After visiting 2 other Toyota dealers we stopped at World, even though it was the farthest from our home. The salesperson met my wife and I within 2 minutes and asked if he could help. He was very nice, friendly and most important knowledgeable about all Toyota products. We felt that we knew what we wanted and could afford, however we found out that we were wrong. No problem, our salesman worked with us and asked more questions about our needs and wants. After a couple of hours of hard work on his side we has our car and were very happy with our choice. We both feel that we not under any pressure and that our salesman was working to help us from the start. We both highly recommend shopping at World.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMWFREV2HJ147170
Stock: HJ147170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 31,400 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$33,100
Ricart Hyundai - Groveport / Ohio
Click the Express button, Free home delivery or 45 minute checkout.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.MotorTrend Certified, One Owner Clean Carfax, AWD All Wheel Drive, Third Row Seating, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fog & Driving Lamp, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, LE Plus Package, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power Liftgate, Radio: Entune Audio Plus w/Connected Navigation, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Wheels: 18 Split 5-Spoke Machined-Face Alloy.2019 Toyota Highlander LE PlusCelestial Silver Metallic3.5L V68-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-iHow Ricart Makes Shopping Easy:- Quality matters! With over $1300 on average for vehicle reconditioning, feel safe buying an used car.- Save Time With Express Checkout!! Do as much of your deal upfront from the comfort of work or home.- 1,000's vehicles at one location! Cars, trucks and suvs!- Complete transparency! View the service work done on the vehicle before you buy- Great prices! The majority of shoppers do hours of research before choosing a vehicle to purchase, so we put out incredibly competitive prices online.- Great people! We understand that you want to be around people that you enjoy that are able to help with any unanswered questions. Ricart was awarded with being one of the top places to work over the past 3 years, which helps you keep great company while making your vehicle purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota Highlander LE Plus with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBZRFH0KS961343
Stock: PRT37480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 50,987 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$22,998
CarMax Virginia Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Virginia Beach / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (34 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMRJREV0HD149476
Stock: 19322064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,441 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,384
Crestmont Volkswagen - Pompton Plains / New Jersey
Dealer Review:
After wasting time with other dealers in the area I bought our Passat within 20 minutes. No BS and no hidden fee's. Excellent job!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Highlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBK3EHXBS063013
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,137 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,998
Land Rover Sudbury - Sudbury / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Toyota 4Runner includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. As part of the Herb Chambers Certified inspection process, this vehicle received an oil and filter change with a top off of washer fluid and tire pressure, new front and rear brake pads and rotors, and all four tires mounted and balanced, for a total added value of $2675.38. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES FABRIC-TRIMMED 50/50 SPLIT FOLD-FLAT 3RD ROW sliding 2nd row w/passenger-side 1-touch access to 3rd row and 3rd row curtain shield airbags, Trunk Carpet. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks. CARFAX 1-Owner 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. VEHICLE REVIEWS Edmunds.com explains 'The off-road performance that 4Runner buyers seek is excellent. A top performer in this class.'. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBU5JR1J5491203
Stock: T491203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,599
Sonia's Auto Sales - Worcester / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (34 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMRJREV6HD112609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,100 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,998
VIP Brokers - Dallas / Texas
** 2007 Toyota Highlander 2WD** Silver *Light Gray Cloth Interior**Automatic Transmission**Power Sunroof** 16 Factory Alloy Wheels** Other Power Options Include: Power Windows* *Mirrors *Door Locks* Cruise Control** 3.3 Ltr V6 Engine** 152100 Miles** Show by Appointment Call or Text Ben 972-333-7253
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Highlander with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGP21A970136419
Stock: 70136419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,160 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$24,636
Freeman Buick GMC - Grapevine / Texas
Welcome to Freeman Buick GMC. All of our vehicles are hand picked and selected and inspected for your peace of mind. This vehicle is equipped with the following options: Bluetooth, Black w/SofTex Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Distance pacing cruise control: Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Entune Safety Connect, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seat Trim, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i Odometer is 15731 miles below market average! 26/35 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3H1RFV8KC018396
Stock: 40279B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 29,435 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,998
CarMax Jacksonville - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Jacksonville / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3YFREV6HW373321
Stock: 18990767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,202 miles
$27,405
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2019 Toyota Highlander 4dr features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blizzard Pearl with a Ash interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 908-312-5685 or whereluxurymeets@gmail.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
IF I COULD GIVE THEM NEGATIVE STARS, I WOULD!!!! I also wished I would have read these reviews before going out there. WOW. The girl on the phone was nice. The receptionist also. Now let me get to the dealer. [non-permissible content removed] to put it nicely. Didn't bother to look up hardly, and when I said I was there to see a specific car for the listing price online (and had even called to confirm that both they had the car and that the listing price was true), he straight-up laughed at me then talked like I was retarded saying I had to click on some obscure site on the listing itself. What did that reveal? That the car was listed as an "EXPORT CAR, YOU'LL NEVER FIND THAT KIND OF A DEAL ANYWHERE ELSE!! HAHAHA!" I couldn't believe it. Never in my life had I come across a listing that was not for a sale price to a buyer who intends to drive it around in this country, but this was only an EXPORT price?! He also laughed pretty openly when I told him what I had for a trade-in (but not before exclaiming to me "you didn't tell me that you had a trade-in!" umm, you didn't ask either, and I'm telling you now) saying "are you kidding me!? You're trying to get money for that!? How much do you possibly imagine anyone giving you for that!?" (I get it, it's a very old car and it has some lovin- on it, but I just simply asked how much I could get for it and IF they took trade-ins. Never did I expect a million bucks for it! It was unreal. Comical to me now, but don't let it happen to you. The manager then came out and although he was less douchy, he tried selling me a car +10,000miles more than the same car I had found at a dealer across the street, for a whopping $5,000 more. What a joke. I had no choice but to walk out, though I should have walked out the first time the first dealer (Gregory) opened his [non-permissible content removed] mouth. I wished I could broadcast this post to everyone in this world to save them from ever thinking of even stepping foot there. I wasted my life going there! Then I went 20minutes away to another dealership (Prestige Auto group) and wow, they were amazing. They not only have my business, but all of my friends' who's looking to buy for sure. Really awesome, go there!!! Go to Prestige Auto Group, NEVER GO TO THIS DIP'S LUXURY MOTORS! Trust all the negative reviews on here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota Highlander with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (N/A City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZZRFH8KS297579
Stock: 297579
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 232,895 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
Coggin Buick-GMC of Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Dorado Gold/Thunder Cloud Cladding 2001 Toyota 4Runner LimitedRWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 MPI DOHCOak Leather.Recent Arrival!7 Reasons to Buy Your Used Car from the Coggin Buick GMC. *We believe that you deserve to drive a car that you LOVE. * We have served over 200,000 customers just like you. * All our vehicles are thoroughly serviced and inspected before hitting our lot. * We use market-based pricing to provide you with a no-haggle buying experience. * For extra peace of mind, an extended service contract may be available. * First time buyer or challenged credit? We can help you find the car and financing you need TODAY. * Ask your sales person how you can earn extra CASH by referring your friends.
Dealer Review:
My sales person James Johnson was outstanding, very helpful and knowledgeable about vehicle. An most importantly he was honest from the beginning, really cares about customers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota 4Runner Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3GN87R910200688
Stock: 10200688
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- certified
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE38,950 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$21,500$955 Below Market
Peruzzi Toyota - Hatfield / Pennsylvania
At Peruzzi, our business is you!!2018 Toyota RAV4 LE Purple 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i 6-Speed Automatic AWDCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. AWD, Cloth, 4.071 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seat Trim, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Entune AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Playback w/6 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Wheels: 17" x 6.5J, AWD, Cloth. 22/28 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
They were very nice, respectful and Professional. Worked with Michael (Mike) O'Leary. He worked with me with so much patience. I got to dealership at 7:45 and they close at 8 and when I called he was waiting for me outside in cold. I was more worried about keeping them late after 8 and this was day before Thanksgiving day and I was rushing him. He was like don't worry I can stay late and He didn't pressure me at all to buy a car even though I am girl and my own. - Mike's manager, Larry Peruzzi was also very comforting and asked what can I do earn your business and at the same time Mike and him kept on telling that I don't want to pressure. - They tried to worked out deal with me. - Mike really helped, answered all questions and response to my texts and phone calls immediately even I asked same questions again and again - Larry Peruzzi was talking me about financing and leaving deposit and I was bit concerned ( he wasn't coming across as pressuring at all it was just the sales personality and then he said I come across as pressuring he is like I would walk away and give you time to think about it and only if you feel comfortable then move forward with pressure) - Adam at Finance office was very nice, very comforting and didn't even force me finance with them or buy additional warranties. He did ask me about it and when I said no. didn't bother me again and worked with my bank directly with loan process. - I would HIGHLY recommend this dealership - My family and I will buy cars from here again and again - Mike (Michael) O'Leary is the BEST. (THANK YOU thank you thank you)THANK YOU SO MUCH MIKE, LARRY with helping the smooth car buying process. I am so very glad I bought the car from you guys and not anywhere else. Had the best experience :):):) compare to other dealership
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3BFREV1JW826479
Stock: U0959A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
