Used INFINITI SUV for Sale Near Me

I am royally ticked at this being the WORST dealership I have ever stepped into in my entire life. I called an hour ahead (because I live an hour away) to see a vehicle that was listed on multiple seller websites, excited about the price and specs of the car as well as the fact that I had a certified Nissan to trade in as a bargaining chip. Not only did I NOT get to see the car, Daniel RAN MY CREDIT without my permission. He didn't even OFFER to let me see the car. Mind you, the running of my credit happened within 15 minutes of me walking across the dealership's threshold. With my ID in hand, I thought Daniel was looking up my information on the car I was interested in trading in (seeing as I bought it at a Nissan dealership). Instead of actually showing me the car I was drove to see first, his primary concern was to pull a full report of my credit. I didn't realize this until after Daniel was angrily clicking away on his computer and after several minutes of silence said "I am not sure why your credit report isn't pulling up." ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! Stunned into mere silence, I regained my brain pistons and was actually able to summon some halfway decent reasoning speech. Shortly after all of this hullabaloo, the negligent, unprofessional and awkward team at Nissan had the audacity to report that they had LOST THE KEY to the vehicle I had come to see. Do you think they maybe would have discovered this pivotal piece of information BEFORE I DROVE AN HOUR in traffic and a storm to get there? I guess not. As the sun happened to disappear, I was welcomed to look at a dirty car that was apparently "selling slowly" and had been listed for over 80 days. Nissan didn't institute a single wimpy vacuuming or wipe down of the car. Through the window in the DARK I could see how disgusting it was. I am now in the process of challenging the run of my credit. Second step, to figure out how to blast the truth behind this unbelievably uneducated dealership to protect those considering stepping foot inside. How they can continue to make any revenue in sales after the display I saw and experienced is beyond me. It was an act of mere chance that I didn't do business with Nissan of Richmond. At having the opportunity to see the level of amateur dealership "professionalism" I was able to walk away with my money in tact and a hard pull on my credit report. To think that they are housed in one of the most popular stretches of road in Richmond for shopping and food, etc... Embarrassing for Richmond and embarrassing for the name of Nissan. [non-permissible content removed]

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 33 Highway)

VIN: SJKCH5CP9HA016499

