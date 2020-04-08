Used INFINITI SUV for Sale Near Me
- 27,230 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$25,688
Russell Westbrook Hyundai of Anaheim - Anaheim / California
Dealer Review:
i bought car from jose he was great it was a pleasant experience he was upfront and returned my calls and answered my questions. i would go back again
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 INFINITI QX60 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MNXKC567358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 INFINITI QX6060,231 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,982$1,097 Below Market
Beaverton INFINITI - Portland / Oregon
Factory Certified! Local trade! Beautiful condition inside & out! This is a lovely Graphite Shadow 2017 INFINITI QX60 All-Wheel-Drive with the Driver Assistance Package, Premium Plus Package, Premium Package, Sport-Tuned CVT Transmission, 3.5-Liter V6, Backup Camera, Bi Xenon HID Headlamps, Bluetooth, Bose Premium 13-Speaker Sound System, Power Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, GPS Navigation System, Power Equipment Group, Remote Start, ABS Brakes, 2-Way Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, Active Trace Control, Around View Monitor w/ Front & Rear Sonar System, Auto High Beam, Auto Side Dimming Mirrors, Back-Up Collision Intervention System, Blind Spot Warning System, Distance Control Assist, Dual Occupant Memory System, ECO Pedal, Enhanced Intelligent Key Memory, Entry & Exit Assist, Front and Rear Sonar Sensors, Intelligent Cruise Control, Outside Mirrors w/ Reverse Tilt-Down Feature, Power Liftgate, AM/FM/CD/DVD w/ MP3 Playback Capability, Rain-Sensing Front Windshield Wipers, Single In-Dash CD Player, Voice Recognition, Privacy Glass, Push-Button Ignition & more! All the upgrades and extras you love! Plenty of room for everyone and all their stuff! Ideal for road trips, but equally capable and versatile for everyday commuting and errands! INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicles under New-Vehicle Warranty (NVW) less than/equal to 48 months & less than/equal to 60,000 miles from original in-service date (ISD), up to 6 years, unlimited mileage available. Vehicles outside NVW greater than 48 months or greater than 60,000 miles from ISD, 2 years/unlimited miles from CPO sale date. Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Free Vehicle History Report (Carfax) * Transferable Warranty * Free Roadside Assistance * Free 167 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Like New Features (2 keys, floor mats, owner's manual) Why buy from us? As the ONLY Infiniti dealer in Oregon, we KNOW our product and give the best sales, service and parts experience! We give our Certified pre-owned vehicles a free pre-sale 167-point inspection, we offer a copy of the repair order, free CARFAX history report, market-based pricing and a 5-day exchange policy. We are located at 9500 SW Canyon Road in Portland, OR. At Beaverton INFINITI, you receive the buying experience that inspires confidence. We have an excellent selection of Used Vehicles and dozens of financing options, serving Beaverton, Portland, Wilsonville, Tigard, Hillsboro, Newberg, Tualatin, Sherwood, Vancouv
Dealer Review:
Beaverton INFINITI has outstanding customer service. My husband and I had been car shopping for about a month and having horrible luck, then we experienced the professionalism and friendliness of Beaverton INFINITI. They made our car buying experience so easy. I really can’t get over how happy I am about our purchase!! Big thanks to Sam and Amin.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM9HC512805
Stock: 23534B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,077
INFINITI of Hanover - Hanover / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM7HC505223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,469 milesDelivery Available*
$18,990
Carvana - Hartford - Hartford / Connecticut
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX60 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MN0EC532142
Stock: 2000662855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- certified
2019 INFINITI QX80 LUXE8,017 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$65,990
Luther INFINITI of Bloomington - Bloomington / Minnesota
: Non-Smoker vehicle, Potential factory remaining warranty of x months, x miles. See dealer for details. DVD Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Trailer Hitch, All Wheel Drive, Captains Chairs, [F01] PROASSIST PACKAGE, [L93] ALL-SEASON PACKAGE, [B92] ROOF RAIL CROSS BARS. DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE: The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for �The Works� car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. WHY BUY FROM US?: Luther INFINITI of Bloomington opened a brand new facility at 1500 West 81st Bloomington, MN. 55431 in September of 2016. �State of The Art� unparalleled facilities offering the very best in Service and Parts Departments. INFINITI of Bloomington�s Sales and Finance staff is dedicated to providing our guests an extraordinary buying experience, while offering the very best quality New or Pre Owned vehicles at the lowest possible price. Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls @ saferc SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: $0 deductible parts and labor for any covered repair, Complimentary First Year Basic Maintainance, Available extended coverage up to 8 years/unlimited mileage, All INFINITI Certified vehicles begin with a 167-point inspection by Infiniti-trained technicians Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 INFINITI QX80 LUXE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE9K9236644
Stock: P7340
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 28,271 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,900$2,631 Below Market
Highline Automotive - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2017 boasts an extremely low 28271 miles! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: [h01] Technology Package, [j01] Panoramic Moonroof, [u01] Navigation Package. This INFINITI QX30 also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, HD Radio, Voice Control. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Eric Patrick at 215-613-6279 or ericpatrick@outlook.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CR8HA028418
Stock: 2450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 29,088 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,000$1,390 Below Market
Automax Pre Owned Marlborough - Marlborough / Massachusetts
AWD Premium Tech Edition - Majestic White exterior on Graphite Black Leather interior with Navigation / GPS / NAV, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Around View Camera System, Push Button Start, Bluetooth Smartphone Integration, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Mounted Media Controls, Bose Audio, 18" Sport Alloy Wheels, Blind Spot Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Technology Package, and so much more. Extremely well equipped, 1-Owner clean Carfax, and meticulously clean inside and out. Beautiful 2017 Infiniti QX30 AWD with only 29k miles, very well taken care of and it shows... AutoMax Pre-owned is a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ Rating. We offer factory direct cars at factory direct prices! We offer bumper to bumper extended warranties on all of our vehicles for up to 5 years or 100,000 miles. We also accept all trades and offer competitive financing options with very low rates. We are conveniently located just 20 minutes from Boston and 20 minutes from Worcester right on RT 9 in Framingham, RT 85 in Marlborough, and on Washington Street in Attleboro MA. Former Lease Vehicle. Prices are subject to change without notice. All advertised prices exclude taxes, registration fees, and $599 dealer documentation fee. The information contained herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Dealer is not responsible for any misprint involving the description of vehicles. It is the sole responsibility of the buyer to physically inspect and verify such information, accessories, condition, and cosmetic defects prior to purchasing. Vehicles come with one key, dealership is not responsible for cost of additional keys.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CRXHA036729
Stock: 036729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 6,680 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,990$2,865 Below Market
Atlantic INFINITI - Jacksonville / Florida
WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !!!!!RECENT ARRIVAL!!!Amazingly Beautiful 2020 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL with Mocha Almond PREMIUM PAINT, GRAPHITE LEATHER INTERIOR, PROASSIST PACKAGE, CARGO PACKAGE, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, FWD CVT I4 Extremely fuel efficient 23/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3PCAJ5M11LF103600
Stock: P5232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 24,936 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,495$770 Below Market
Nissan of Richmond - Richmond / Virginia
Dealer Review:
I am royally ticked at this being the WORST dealership I have ever stepped into in my entire life. I called an hour ahead (because I live an hour away) to see a vehicle that was listed on multiple seller websites, excited about the price and specs of the car as well as the fact that I had a certified Nissan to trade in as a bargaining chip. Not only did I NOT get to see the car, Daniel RAN MY CREDIT without my permission. He didn't even OFFER to let me see the car. Mind you, the running of my credit happened within 15 minutes of me walking across the dealership's threshold. With my ID in hand, I thought Daniel was looking up my information on the car I was interested in trading in (seeing as I bought it at a Nissan dealership). Instead of actually showing me the car I was drove to see first, his primary concern was to pull a full report of my credit. I didn't realize this until after Daniel was angrily clicking away on his computer and after several minutes of silence said "I am not sure why your credit report isn't pulling up." ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! Stunned into mere silence, I regained my brain pistons and was actually able to summon some halfway decent reasoning speech. Shortly after all of this hullabaloo, the negligent, unprofessional and awkward team at Nissan had the audacity to report that they had LOST THE KEY to the vehicle I had come to see. Do you think they maybe would have discovered this pivotal piece of information BEFORE I DROVE AN HOUR in traffic and a storm to get there? I guess not. As the sun happened to disappear, I was welcomed to look at a dirty car that was apparently "selling slowly" and had been listed for over 80 days. Nissan didn't institute a single wimpy vacuuming or wipe down of the car. Through the window in the DARK I could see how disgusting it was. I am now in the process of challenging the run of my credit. Second step, to figure out how to blast the truth behind this unbelievably uneducated dealership to protect those considering stepping foot inside. How they can continue to make any revenue in sales after the display I saw and experienced is beyond me. It was an act of mere chance that I didn't do business with Nissan of Richmond. At having the opportunity to see the level of amateur dealership "professionalism" I was able to walk away with my money in tact and a hard pull on my credit report. To think that they are housed in one of the most popular stretches of road in Richmond for shopping and food, etc... Embarrassing for Richmond and embarrassing for the name of Nissan. [non-permissible content removed]
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJKCH5CP9HA016499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE10,916 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,358$1,946 Below Market
South Motors INFINITI - Palmetto Bay / Florida
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Carfax Accident Free, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Automatic Headlights, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Touch Screen Controls, *All Routine Maintenance Up to Date*, Local Trade, Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start, Phone Operating System Integration, Navigation System. 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE 20/27 City/Highway MPG Graphite Shadow INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Vehicles under New-Vehicle Warranty (NVW) less than/equal to 48 months & less than/equal to 60,000 miles from original in-service date (ISD), up to 6 years, unlimited mileage available. Vehicles outside NVW greater than 48 months or greater than 60,000 miles from ISD, 2 years/unlimited miles from CPO sale date. Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty * 167 Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MN4LC500143
Stock: P12660
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 28,760 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,899
Mercedes-Benz of Gainesville - Gainesville / Florida
!!! One Owner !!! Clean CARFAX! Third Row! Navigation! Sunroof! Leather! Heated Memory Seats! XM Radio! Bluetooth! Back Up Cam! Alloy Wheels! Automatic! Power Windows and Locks! Online Buying, Home Test Drive, and Home Delivery Available! Includes the Mercedes-Benz of Gainesville Loyalty Advantage! Complimentary car washes, loaners, pick up, and delivery on qualifying vehicles! This is a local non-smoker trade-in! The price has just been reduced!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF9H9645745
Stock: A239280A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 115,647 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,902
Don Mealey Chevrolet - Clermont / Florida
***ONLY 10 MINUTES WEST OF ORLANDO...NEVER UNDERSOLD***FWD ONE OWNER, 3rd row seats: bench, Alloy wheels, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Clean CARFAX.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. 20/26 City/Highway MPGVisit us at 17185 West State Rd. 50 Clermont, FL 34711, or call us at (352) 394-6176 to schedule a visit with one of our Product Specialists.
Dealer Review:
My experience here exceeded, what I was expecting. Eric McBride, and Joseph Anthony were more than helpful in helping me get into my new car. So thankful!! I highly recommend Don Mealey Chevrolet to everyone in the market for a vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX60 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MN9EC512830
Stock: TEC512830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- certified
2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE23,016 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,987
Austin INFINITI - Austin / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Graphite Shadow 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE ProAssist/Theater FWD 3.5L V6 3rd Row Seats, One Owner, Sunroof / MoonRoof, Navigation, Rear Entertainment, Heated Leather Seats, Leather Seats, Full Safety Inspection Check, 120V Power Outlet, Active Trace Control, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Auto Side Dimming Mirrors, Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Intervention (BSI), Distance Control Assist, Dual 8" Color Monitors, ECO Pedal, Essential Package, Front & Rear Sonar Sensors (2FR/2RR), Front & Rear Sonar Sensors (4FR/4RR), High Beam Assist (HBA), Illuminated Kick Plates (IKP), INFINITI InTouch w/Navigation & InTouch Services, Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range), Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, ProASSIST Package, Rain-Sensing Front Windshield Wipers, Theater Package, Voice Recognition for Navigation Functions, Wireless Headphones (2).Recent Arrival! 20/27 City/Highway MPGINFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * Vehicles under New-Vehicle Warranty (NVW) less than/equal to 48 months & less than/equal to 60,000 miles from original in-service date (ISD), up to 6 years, unlimited mileage available. Vehicles outside NVW greater than 48 months or greater than 60,000 miles from ISD, 2 years/unlimited miles from CPO sale date. Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 167 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance
Dealer Review:
Is that I waited so long to finally make my Infiniti purchase; but what a blessing to do so through Austin Infiniti! They may have spoiled me beyond the point of ever buying a vehicle from anyone else. Absolute seamless transaction. Every question answered. Every detail explained. Friendly, courteous and genuine staff! No double speak or wheeling & dealing going on. Buying a vehicle at Austin Infiniti has been the most stress free vehicle purchase I've ever made.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MN0LC501094
Stock: IP1882
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 23,779 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,740
Woodhouse Lincoln - Omaha / Nebraska
KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. Only 23,779 Miles! Boasts 19 Highway MPG and 13 City MPG! This INFINITI QX80 boasts a Premium Unleaded V-8 5.6 L/339 engine powering this Automatic transmission. GRAPHITE, SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING W/QUILTING, GRAPHITE, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATS W/STRATFORD BURL TRIM, CHAMPAGNE QUARTZ.* This INFINITI QX80 Features the Following Options *[L93] ALL SEASON PACKAGE -inc: All Season Floor Mats, Cargo Protector , [Z66] ACTIVATION DISCLAIMER, [S55] LITERATURE KIT, [N92] INFINITI RADIANT ILLUMINATED KICK PLATES, [L92] CARPETED CARGO MAT/CARGO NET & FIRST AID KIT, [B92] ROOF RAIL CROSSBARS, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Split 6-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Woodhouse Lincoln, 6503 L St, Omaha, NE 68117 to claim your INFINITI QX80!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE3J9193997
Stock: L200212A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 33,414 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,773
Dan Deery Toyota - Cedar Falls / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MM5GC513354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,042 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$25,998$3,830 Below Market
CarMax Tulsa - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Tulsa / Oklahoma
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OK, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM4JC516251
Stock: 17423287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,922 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,997
Faulkner INFINITI of Willow Grove - Willow Grove / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner. 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE13 Speakers, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Essential Package, Front & Rear Sonar Sensors (2FR/2RR), Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Kick Plates (IKP), INFINITI InTouch w/Navigation & InTouch Services, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leatherette Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/Bose Premium Audio System, Rain-Sensing Front Windshield Wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Voice Recognition for Navigation Functions, Wheels: 18" Triple 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy.For a Highly efficient experience please, Call us on the phone, send us an e-mail, or schedule an appointment for an in-person sales experience. Here at Faulkner We want you to know we're taking every precaution available for both our sales and service departments! Our goal is to create a highly efficient, stress-free purchase process. Reach out to our sales team to get the process started.
Dealer Review:
5 stars for friendly smiles and services, but 1 star for efficiency. I waited for my car to get delivered for almost 2 weeks. Did they finally deliver? NO! I had to fly to PA to get the car that I already was paying for. I've been charged smth around $900-1000 for delivery. And they refunded me only half of it. But it's not the end of the story. Wait for the best part of it. I've been driving my temp license plate for 2 months waiting for metal plate. Today the temp is expired and guess what. I still don't have the plates. I called DMV and they have no records of my car. Like NONE! Called the dealership, and nice lady told me that she received a call from a broker I was getting the car from and everything is now in process. Really? Now in process? I mean people are really nice over there and I like them, but making business takes a bit more than just being nice. It's a system issue. So again, would I do business with them again? Probably yes. But, have to be prepared to wait and get things done by myself. ***Update Response from the owner(?) came quick here. That was nice, Thank you! I've contacted the given number and spoke to a manager. The same day 12.3.18 I received an affidavit for my temporary license plate. And I've been promised to be contacted later that week. Unfortunately nobody contacted me till today 12.11.18. I had to call myself again, when I was again promised by Lisa that she will call me back in minutes as soon as she contacts someone somewhere. 2 hours nothing again. I called back, but nobody picked up the phone. I left the voicemail. No one calls back. So I try to call the office again. The rep says that she sees her at her desk, but she just never picks the phone up. Calling again and again. Finally she calls my cell and informs me that they lost some original paperwork so they will have to process everything again and it will take couple of WEEKS! Weeks? There are a lot of things what I need the license plate for which should have been done many weeks ago. I do understand that it may take some short time. I also can wait a bit more. But what I refuse to understand is lack of responsibility and the level of service where you have to call and find out possible reasons of delay and dates yourself. Moto of this dealership is "To be sure" and my questions is "Of what?" Money loss, time wasted, promises not kept, mistreat. So, dear mister Owner. I will have to ask you to involve in the process a bit more than just this Google and other reviews.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 INFINITI QX60 LUXE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM3LC509097
Stock: LC509097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- certified
2017 INFINITI QX5023,647 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,499
Sewell INFINITI of Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
Certified 2017 INFINITI QX50 AWD This 2017 INFINITI QX50 has featured options that include: Technology Package Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Departure Prevention systems, Intelligent Cruise Control, Intelligent Brake Assist with Forward Collision Warning Deluxe Touring Package High Intensity Discharge xenon low-beam headlights, 19-inch split 5-spoke aluminum-alloy wheels, Adaptive Front lighting System with auto-leveling headlights, 2-way drivers seat power lumbar support, 8-way power front-passengers seat, Power return for rear seatbacks, Premium stitched meter hood, Drivers-head-restraint-mounted coat hanger Premium Plus Package INFINITI Navigation System with touch screen, NavTraffic, NavWeather, and INFINITI Voice Recognition, Around View Monitor, Front and Rear Sonar, Streaming audio via Bluetooth Premium Package Bose Premium audio system, Drivers Audio Stage, Advanced Climate Control System, Two driver memory for drivers seat, steering column, and outside mirrors, Power tilt and telescopic steering column, Maple interior accents, Roof rails, HomeLink Universal Transceiver, Auto-dimming rearview mirror, Entry/exit assist, Tilt-down outside mirrors *Clean One-Owner Carfax Report* Why a Certified INFINITI? Beyond providing you with a 6-year, unlimited mile INFINITI warranty and first year basic maintenance complimentary, benefits include a clean title, no open service campaigns or recalls, no warranty exclusions, and no major accidents. Each INFINITI must pass a rigorous 167-point inspection and reconditioning, requiring all factory maintenance to be completed and be up-to-date, tire tread and brake pad depths enough to keep you going for long after youve rolled off the lot, and a full tank of gas. Come experience the Sewell Difference for yourself. Youll understand why our Customers only drive a Sewell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX50 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RR6HM407884
Stock: 5080271A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
