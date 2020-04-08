Used Maserati SUV for Sale Near Me

Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois

2018 Maserati Levante S Blu Passione Mica PANORAMIC SUNROOF *, ONE OWNER *, AUTO CHECK CERTIFIED *, ACCIDENT FREE *, NON SMOKER *, REMOTE STARTER*, HEATED STEERING WHEEL *, HEATED AND VENTILATED LEATHER SEATS *, POWER WINDOWS * POWER LOCKS * CRUISE CONTROL *, 8.8 TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION, PRE CERTIFIED, AUX PORT FOR MOBILE DEVISES *, SIRIUS XM, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS *, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL *, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH STOP*, POWER TRUNK *, KEYLESS ENTRY *, FOG LIGHTS, BACKUP CAMERA *, ALLOY WHEELS *, 20" ALLOY WHEELS *, KEYLESS GO *, ALL SPEED TRACTION CONTROL *, BLIND SPOT MONITORING AND CROSS PATH DETECTION *, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING PLUS *, BLUETOOTH *, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO *, PARK SENSE *.Odometer is 14431 miles below market average!

Extremely satisfied with my purchase and the staff went out of their way to get me a used car I would be happy with. I am and thank you so much. The staff is friendly and very courteous and helpful with any questions you may have in your purchase. Definitely recommend them,

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 Maserati Levante S GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

VIN: ZN661YUSXJX284181

Stock: PM174

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-15-2020