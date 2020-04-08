Used Maserati SUV for Sale Near Me
$52,699
Dolan Toyota - Reno / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUS4HX224952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,947 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$58,750
Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois
2018 Maserati Levante S Blu Passione Mica PANORAMIC SUNROOF *, ONE OWNER *, AUTO CHECK CERTIFIED *, ACCIDENT FREE *, NON SMOKER *, REMOTE STARTER*, HEATED STEERING WHEEL *, HEATED AND VENTILATED LEATHER SEATS *, POWER WINDOWS * POWER LOCKS * CRUISE CONTROL *, 8.8 TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION, PRE CERTIFIED, AUX PORT FOR MOBILE DEVISES *, SIRIUS XM, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS *, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL *, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH STOP*, POWER TRUNK *, KEYLESS ENTRY *, FOG LIGHTS, BACKUP CAMERA *, ALLOY WHEELS *, 20" ALLOY WHEELS *, KEYLESS GO *, ALL SPEED TRACTION CONTROL *, BLIND SPOT MONITORING AND CROSS PATH DETECTION *, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING PLUS *, BLUETOOTH *, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO *, PARK SENSE *.Odometer is 14431 miles below market average!At Zeigler Schaumburg Fiat Maserati Alfa Romeo, Home of the BEST PRICE GUARANTEE, we take pride in treating our customers like family, ensuring that your experience is one that you will never forget. Every vehicle has been through a 125 point safety inspection completed by a certified technician and fully detailed. Take advantage of our VIP internet experience by contacting us at 847-407-9000 to schedule a test drive. We are proud to serve customers in Schaumburg, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Elgin, Barrington, Naperville, Chicago, & everywhere in the great state of Illinois, saving you time & money on any New or Pre-owned vehicle! See dealer for complete details, dealer is not responsible for pricing errors, all prices, plus tax, title, plate, and doc fee. Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/. Zeigler Fiat Maserati Alfa Romeo FOR A GREAT EXPERIENCE .
Dealer Review:
Extremely satisfied with my purchase and the staff went out of their way to get me a used car I would be happy with. I am and thank you so much. The staff is friendly and very courteous and helpful with any questions you may have in your purchase. Definitely recommend them,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Levante S GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661YUSXJX284181
Stock: PM174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 22,116 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$64,995
Lake City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lake City / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Nero Ribelle Mica 2020 Maserati Levante S AWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Levante S, 3.0L V6, ZF 8-Speed Automatic, AWD. 2 free oil changes with every vehicle purchase!
Dealer Review:
I want commend the sales and management staff at Lake City CDJR. I had a wonderful shopping experience while looking for a truck. My salesperson was Tristen Barton and he was very pleasant and extremely knowledgeable about the Dodge / Ram products we were viewing. My husband and I very much appreciate the attention to detail and the above and beyond courteous service that was extended to us during our time at the dealership. Although we weren't quite ready to buy, we felt no pressure to do so, but were still given top notch service and a great deal of individual attention! Thank you very much Lake City CDJR for a pleasant car shopping experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Maserati Levante S with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661YUA4LX345129
Stock: O345129
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 13,431 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$68,185
Essence Maserati Alfa Romeo - Hurst / Texas
2020 Maserati Levante S : EXTEND. LTHR, PANO ROOF, NAV, CAM, PARK ASST, BLIND SPOT, HTD STS & STR WHL, Bi-XENON, REMOTE START, SOFT-CLOSE, SKYHOOK, APPLE CAR, BLACK CLPRS, KEYLESS GO, 19" ZEFIRO WLS, $88K MSRP | Essence Maserati is proud to offer this 2020 Levante S in great mechanical condition and is covered by the bumper to bumper Maserati factory warranty. As new this Maserati had an original sticker price of $88,185 MSRP. | Options: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Extended Leather Upholstery (Upper Dashboard & Door Armrests) W/Stitching (Black/Black), Exterior Sport Look, Gloss Black Painted Calipers, Homelink, Passive Keyless Entry/Keyless Go, Skyhook Suspension, Soft-Close Auto Doors, Sport Heated Steering Wheel, 19" Zefiro Machined Polished Staggered Wheels, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Cruise Control, HD Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Keyless Start, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Park Assist (Front/Rear), Portable Audio Connection, Power Liftgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Engine Start, Satellite Radio, Security System, Side Curtain Airbags, Steering Wheel Controls And Bi-Xenon are just a few of the luxurious features this 1 Owner, CarFax Certified Maserati SUV is equipped with. | This Levante is powered by a responsive 3.0 liter 424 HP, V6 Twin Turbo Engine mated to a smooth 8-Speed Automatic AWD transmission w/Shift Paddles. The exterior is a stunning Bianco (White) finish complemented by Sabbia/Sabbia (Beige/Beige) Leather Seats interior, accented with High Gloss Dark Mirror Trim. Both the exterior and interior are in great condition. | For your peace of mind, we remind you that this vehicle is under the remainder of the 48 months / 50,000 miles bumper to bumper Maserati manufacturer's warranty. The warranty start date according to Maserati North America was 11/4/2019. This is also pre-qualified for 100,000 miles extended warranty and an extended term, low finance rate offer for well qualified buyers*.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Maserati Levante S with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661YUA8LX344839
Stock: P5197
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 8,555 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$65,900
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
The 2019 Maserati Levante was the first SUV from Maserati. This midsize luxury SUV comes standard with all-wheel drive and a standard 3.0-L turbocharged V6. This vehicle stands out due to the fact it has a perfect weight distribution of 50/50 and offers dynamic driving and powerful performance capabilities. Under the hood, the Maserati Levante packs your choice of two beastly 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engines. The standard engine makes an impressive 345 horsepower. Because modern drivers require modern technology, the Levante comes equipped with a TFT display along with the intuitive Maserati Touch Control Plus (MTC+) system. This system is equipped with a large 8.4-inch touchscreen, but also features a prominent rotary control and voice commands for alternative methods of control. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also supported by the MTC+ system on the Maserati Levante for seamless smartphone integration. The Maserati Levante is as safe as it is capable/ powerful thanks to advanced safety engineering and many advanced safety features. These include traction & stability control; six air bags; hill-hold assist; rearview camera; and anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist and electronic brake-force distribution. This Levante is a Maserati Approved Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, meaning that it meets the factory's most stringent and elite criteria with verified history, inspection, and reconditioning to exacting CPO standards. Benefits of this program include enhancement of the vehicle's value, 120-point inspection by Boch Maserati factory-trained technicians, up to 6 years of coverage with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), limited factory CPO warranty coverage, and 24-hour Roadside Assistance. In short, you can confidently drive this pre-owned Maserati! This dazzling Blue 2019 Maserati Levante has just 8,550 miles and has been kept in outstanding condition by our factory authorized workshop. Recent Arrival! 2019 Maserati Levante Base 3.0L V6 12-Way Heated Power Front Seats, 3.27 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Maserati Touch Control Plus, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 19" Machine Polished Zefiro.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUA1KX325350
Stock: P31481
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 43,205 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,988
US Motors - San Diego / California
**Our vehicles include a limited warranty. See dealer for more details. Ushering in an era of elegance, strength, and a bold style, our 2017 Maserati Levante AWD exhibits its pedigree for performance in Bianco! Powered by a TurboCharged 3.0 Liter V6 that generates 354hp on demand while connected to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission provides a smooth ride with sporty handling. This All Wheel Drive Sedan offers an amazing stance plus near 20mpg on the highway along with sprints to 60mph in just 5.9 seconds. Our seductive Italian Stallion thrives in any environment with its sleek lines and elegant proportions along with beautiful wheels, xenon headlights, and distinctive grille of our Levante. A wealth of top-shelf Q4 amenities await you including a sunroof, power liftgate, rearview camera, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, and incredibly supportive power-adjustable heated leather seats. Breathe in the luxury that surrounds you as you maintain a connection via our touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth, full-color Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, smartphone app integration, and available satellite radio. Our accomplished Maserati Levante delivers quality and capability along with peace of mind thanks to traction/stability control, a backup camera, ABS, and a multitude of airbags. It's time to reward yourself with a performance-driven crossover SUV that's comfortable, prestigious, and powerful! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUS9HX222937
Stock: 11782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 27,886 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,985$3,187 Below Market
NYC MotorCars of the Bronx - Bronx / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUS6HX222586
Stock: 6376P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 17,198 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$59,900
Scottsdale Ferrari Maserati - Phoenix / Arizona
2018 MASERATI LEVANTE EXTERIOR COLOR NERO RIBELLE INTERIOR COLOR BLACK CARPETS BLACK 17,198 MILES COST OPTIONS UPPER DASH & CLUSTER BROW - NERO DEFAULT COMPLEMENTARY OPTIONS DARK MIRROR INTERIOR TRIM KICK SENSOR LEATHER STEERING WHEEL BLACK BRAKE CALIPERS HOME LINK MICA PAINT 19-INCH POSEIDONE - SILVER FULL NATURAL DRILLED LEATHER NO COST OPT-STANDARD LEATHER HEADLINER & PILLARS - NERO STEERING WHEEL & SHIFTER - NERO - Visit www.scottsdaleferrari.com for more photos and even custom video tours of our vehicles! YES! We take trade-ins! YES! We can help arrange financing and nationwide shipping! CALL US NOW to find out how easy it is to purchase from us! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Levante GranLusso with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUL1JX294360
Stock: M00703S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 17,459 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$59,871
Mike Ward Maserati of Denver - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
2017 Maserati Levante 4D Sport UtilityVerde Ossido Metallic 3.0L V6AWD ZF 8-Speed AutomaticClean Carfax 1 Owner, 20" Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Active Shift Paddles, Blind Spot Alert, Bright Chrome Roof Rails, Bright Pack, Chrome Trunk Sill, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Body Color, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Front dual zone A/C, Front Grille in Chrome w/Chrome Surround, Full Premium Leather Upholstery, Heated 12-Way Power Sport Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Inox Sport Foot Pedals, Key Fob w/Remote Start Function, Kick Sensor, Leather Seat Upholstery, Levante Sport Package, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Panorama Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Red Brake Calipers, Remote keyless entry, Sport Spoiler, Sport Steering Wheel, Steel Door Sills, Steel Illuminated Door Sills, Traction control, Upgraded Leather Upholstery.Certified.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 10908 miles below market average!Please contact our dealership for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUS7HX253328
Stock: M7620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 23,416 miles
$51,992
Livermore Ford - Livermore / California
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Personal Lease return, WELL MAINTAINED, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, PRICE TO SELL, LOW MILES, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, CALIFORNIA VEHICLE, AWD.Looking to find out more? We invite you to stop in and see us at Livermore Auto Group.2017 Maserati Levante ZF 8-Speed Automatic AWDYou always get MORE at LIVERMORE!!! Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user "as is" without warranty of any kind, either express or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filling charge, and any emission testing charge.
Dealer Review:
Smooth process, in and out with zero hassle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUL7HX224565
Stock: P8047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 42,116 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$47,000
Land Rover Paramus - Paramus / New Jersey
2017 Maserati Levante BasePriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, 2.80 Axle Ratio, Heated 12-Way Power Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Upholstery, Front Grille in Chrome with Chrome Surround, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Adaptive suspension, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 8 Speakers, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUL7HX235193
Stock: X235193A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 42,488 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,500
Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona
Ushering in an era of elegance, strength, and bold style, our 2018 Maserati Levante GranLusso AWD SUV exhibits its pedigree for performance in Grigio Metallic! Powered by a TurboCharged 3.0 Liter V6 that generates 345hp on demand while connected to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission for a smooth ride with sporty handling. This All Wheel Drive SUV offers an amazing stance plus near 20mpg on the highway and the ability to sprint to 60mph in just 5.9 seconds. Our seductive Italian Stallion thrives in any environment with its sleek lines and elegant proportions. Admire the beautiful wheels, xenon headlights, panoramic sunroof, and distinctive grille of our Levante. A wealth of top-shelf amenities await you in our GranLusso including a power liftgate, rearview camera, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, and incredibly supportive power-adjustable heated and cooled leather front seats. Breathe in the luxury that surrounds you as you maintain a connection via our touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth, full-color navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, smartphone app integration, and available satellite radio. Our accomplished Maserati Levante delivers quality and capability along with peace of mind thanks to traction/stability control, anti-lock brakes, and a multitude of airbags. It's time to reward yourself with a performance driven crossover SUV that's comfortable, prestigious, and powerful! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati Levante GranLusso with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUL7JX274212
Stock: 274212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 22,204 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$50,499$1,375 Below Market
ALM Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
S SPORTS..PANORAMIC..NAVIGATION..BACKUP CAMERA..HEATED SEATS..BLIND SPOT..KEYLESS ENTRY..BLUETOOTH..2017 MASERATI LEVANTE S..WHITE ON BLACK..22K MILES..ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-292-2000. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 300 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMROSWELL.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante S with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661YUA3HX212093
Stock: HX212093
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 28,731 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$53,996
Select Automotive - Virginia Beach / Virginia
KBB.com 10 Most Fun SUVs. Only 28,731 Miles! Scores 19 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! This Maserati Levante delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19" Machine-Polished Staggered Alloy, Valet Function, Upgraded Leather Upholstery.*This Maserati Levante Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: ZF 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 265/50 ZR19 Front & 295/45 ZR19 Rear AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Maserati Levante come see us at Select Automotive, 5073 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach Blvd, VA 23462. Just minutes away!
Dealer Review:
Super helpful and willing to work with you. Will is the best!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante S with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661YUA3HX225880
Stock: 11103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 75,076 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,985
Maserati Of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Maserati of Arlington has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Maserati Levante. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Maserati Levante . Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2017 Maserati.
Dealer Review:
I had a very good experience purchasing my new Alfa Romeo Giulia from Jayden Silver. He was honest and knowledgeable with the car. I didn't feel excessive pressure to purchase from them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUA1HX225869
Stock: AM1462
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 30,851 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,899$1,793 Below Market
Gravity Autos Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
Recent Arrival!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!, AWD - NEVER WORRY ABOUT THE WEATHER!, Alloy wheels, Four wheel independent suspension, harman/kardon Sound System, Memory seat, Navigation System, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry.
Dealer Review:
The best car buying experience I have ever had. I was greeted promptly. All my questions were handled in a profession manner and they assisted me in picking the right car in my budget. I would highly recommend them to anyone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUL3HX231397
Stock: 231397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 29,065 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$65,681
Mike Ward Maserati of Denver - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
2017 Maserati Levante 4D Sport UtilitySBianco 3.0L V6AWD ZF 8-Speed AutomaticClean Carfax 1 Owner, 21" Alloy Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Function, Advanced Driver Assistance Plus Package, Alcantara Rooflining, Bi-Xenon Full AFS w/Washers, Bowers & Wilkins Surround System, Chrome Trunk Sill, Exterior Body Color, Forward Collision Warning, Headrest Trident Stitching, Heated 12-Way Power Sport Seats, Inox Sport Foot Pedals, Levante S 21" Sport Package, Red Brake Calipers, Sport Spoiler, Sport Steering Wheel, Sport Steering Wheel w/Carbon Insert, Steel Door Sills, Surround View Camera, Yellow Brake Calipers.Certified.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 1756 miles below market average!Please contact our dealership for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante S with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661YUS7HX248863
Stock: M7609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 56,735 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,500$3,100 Below Market
Napleton Maserati of Downers Grove - Downers Grove / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2017 Maserati Levante Grigio Metallic CARFAX One-Owner. Red Break Calipers, 360 View Camera Ventillated Front seats, Sport Steering Wheel, 20 inch wheels and much more . One owner , well optioned. Very clean and well maintained. This Levante was recenlty upgraded to a new one ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. ** MARKET VALUE PRICING ** With Market Value Pricing you'll find our competitive market-based price on every car upfront. No games. No hassles. Just real prices. Everyday we pull the latest, most accurate data-matching model, trim level and options - to establish the market value and price each vehicle on our lot. Pick a vehicle, any vehicle. We'll show you the Market Value Price market analysis. We can even show you how that vehicle is priced at other dealers in a 100 mile radius. Just ask. Clean CARFAX. KBB Fair Market Range High: $46,708 14/20 City/Highway MPG For your peace of mind we have included over 20+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Napleton Aston Martin offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and a market report how we arrived at the price. Shipping available nationally! Napleton Aston Martin has been serving all of Chicago, Orland Park, Oak Brook, Naperville, Hinsdale, Lombard, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Joliet and Oak Park for over 30 years. Reviews: * Stands out from the sea of lookalike luxury crossovers; turbocharged V6 engines provide quick acceleration; advanced suspension enhances ride comfort and handling around turns; highly customizable interior with numerous upscale touches. Source: Edmunds
Dealer Review:
Integrity, professionalism, impartiality even when your not buying the most expensive car on the lot. The most pleasant car buying experience we ever had. Grace and sincerity describes our sales person, Aimee. We would highly recommend her and this dealership for all your future vehicle needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Levante with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZN661XUS2HX217501
Stock: M1962A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
