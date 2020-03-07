Used Honda Hatchback for Sale Near Me
2012 Honda Fit59,244 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,912
Auction Direct USA - Victor / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Fit with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGE8H34CC026647
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,481 miles
$23,800
Genesis of Santa Rosa - Santa Rosa / California
CARFAX One-Owner. NICE LOCAL TRADE IN, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE, NAVIGATION, Incredible Selection!!! Hassle Free Sales Process!!!, State of the Art Service and Sales Facilities, Factory Certified Technicians!!!, INCREDIBLE Financing for ALL Buyers - New and Used Vehicles...New Credit...Credit Recovery..., WE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE(S)!!!, SERVICE LOANERS AVAILABLE!!!. Manly Automotive is very proud to offer this terrific 2017 Honda Civic Sport Touring in Crystal Black Pearl. Unmatched Service, Selection and Upfront Hassle-Free Pricing...Every Day...The Manly Way!! ALL MANLY VEHICLES ARE CUSTOM DETAILED, FRESH OIL AND FILTER, AND PASS A COMPLETE DEALER INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 7 Day Money Back Guarantee* Vehicle must be returned in same condition 250 miles or less traveled Reasonable wear and tear accepted See dealer for details. Clean CARFAX. 30/36 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 7058 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Civic Sport Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SHHFK7H98HU427275
Stock: 56777A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-30-2020
- 50,180 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,499
R n B Cars - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Fit Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGE8H50DC049491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Honda Fit LX38,018 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,888
Freeway Honda - Santa Ana / California
WAS $15,988, EPA 40 MPG Hwy/33 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, Honda Certified, LOW MILES - 38,018! LX trim, Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black interior. Bluetooth, CD Player, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Honda LX with Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 130 HP at 6600 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Great Gas Mileage: 40 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABLE: Reduced from $15,988. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: 182-point inspection by factory-trained technicians on all Honda Certified vehicles, 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty (from original in service date) , NO Deductible , HondaCare extended service plans are available for purchase, if desired, Vehicles purchased within the New Car Warranty period: Extends the Warranty to 4-years/48,000 miles, Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership, 24 Hour Roadside Assistance includes, towing, lock-out assistance, tire change and fuel delivery. SiriusXM free three-month trial on eligible factory equipped vehicles, Certified Warranty is transferable if vehicle is sold to a subsequent private owner, Vehicles purchased after the New Vehicle Warranty expires: Honda adds 1-year/12,000-mile Warranty VISIT US TODAY: When it comes to high quality, competitively priced used cars in the Orange County and LA County, California area, Freeway Honda is your destination. Our car dealership strives to maintain a huge selection of used cars by today's top auto manufacturers. Get a used car in Orange County that has been through a detailed inspection by our auto technicians and will run like new for many years to come. Based on 2020 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.
Dealer Review:
Francisco helped me with the car I wanted on my birthday, which was this Sunday that passed. He guided me and explained everything clearly. I felt like I was well taken care of and also felt good with my purchase. He was very kind and helpful. I left that dealer with the biggest smile on my face. I hope you can show this to Francisco, to show him how thankful I am for his service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H54HM711054
Stock: U49750
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 18,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,995
Action Auto - Orem / Utah
No PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS!! RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% (OAC)Action Auto Utah believes in a comfortable car-buying experience. �Actions speak louder than words.� That�s why we seek to provide a Low Margin, High Volume pricing structure that has been recognized as the #21 fastest-growing company in Utah Valley, according to UV50. Providing high-quality vehicles, along with an outstanding buying experience, is why thousands of customers each year choose Action Auto. We take pride in innovating the car-buying experience by creating a simple, hassle-free, and efficient process for our customers.Action Auto Utah is an award-winning company, providing you with the following differentiating factors:- Clean title guaranteed on all vehicles.- Low Price guaranteed at High Volume Pricing to save you money.- 5-day, 500-mile exchange policy to verify that you are getting the best fit vehicle for you (see dealership for details).- Green Light Auto Inspections provides comprehensive condition reports that give you the information needed to make a confident and educated purchase (provided on all vehicles.)- Direct Credit Union Authorized Dealer.- Nationwide Shipping.- Various Warranties Tailored to Your Purchase.Come in TODAY or call or text anytime for more information!Please feel free to visit us at any of our locations: LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043 OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137Email: sales@actionautoutah.comPLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Civic Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SHHFK7H4XJU417566
Stock: M7044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 59,485 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,499$852 Below Market
Lexus of Marin - San Rafael / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H82FM775827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,535 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$9,988$868 Below Market
Sunset Dodge Chrysler Jeep - Sarasota / Florida
*SUNROOF*, *BLUETOOTH*, POWER SEATS.18/27 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
Everyone in the dealership was welcoming, helpful and extremely knowledgeable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF1H35AL010307
Stock: U201019A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 15,488 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,998
CarMax Reno - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Reno / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Civic Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SHHFK7H41KU414864
Stock: 18868769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,456 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,899
Riverside Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat - New Bern / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (32 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H77HM714273
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2013 Honda Fit63,200 miles
$10,295$672 Below Market
AutoNation Honda 385 - Memphis / Tennessee
Blue Raspberry Metallic Gray; Cloth Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. RARE COLOR!! ONE OWNER VEHICLE !!!!!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!!!!!! MARKET PRICED!!!!!!!!!! No games, just business! AutoNation Honda 385 means business! Your quest for a gently used car is over. This gorgeous-looking Vehicle has only had one previous owner, with a great track record and a long life ahead of it. Your garage will only be the second one this one-owner vehicle has parked in, and you can definitely see the pride of ownership it experienced in that first garage. Autonation Honda 385 is here to assist you with your next vehicle purchase and make it a fun and enjoyable process. We have a HUGE selection of new and used; cars, truck, SUVs and vans. We have great finance options available with very competitive rates. Be sure to check out our full inventory at Autonationhonda385.com , come by or call today. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Everyone was very helpful and full of information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Fit with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGE8H33DC017519
Stock: DC017519
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 34,299 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,995
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
CARFAX VERIFIED 1 OWNER!! *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* CLEAN CARFAX, BACKUP CAMERA, CARFAX 1-OWNER, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY, TURBOCHARGED ENGINE, ALUMINUM WHEELS, ALLOY WHEELS, MP3 COMPATIBLE.This front wheel drive 2017 Honda Civic LX features an impressive 1.50 Engine with a Sonic Gray Pearl Exterior with a Black Fabric Interior. With only 34,299 miles this 2017 Honda Civic is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2017 Honda Civic in Columbus,OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input*STOCK# HU224269* Toyota Direct has this 2017 Honda Civic LX ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Toyota Direct Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Toyota Direct today at *(888) 279-1570 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2017 Honda Civic LX! Toyota Direct of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 4248 Morse Rd. Columbus OH, 43230 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 40.0 Highway MPG and 31.0 City MPG! This Honda Civic comes Factory equipped with an impressive 1.50 engine, an cvt w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Locks, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Telescoping Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Rear Window Wiper, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Tachometer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Cloth Seats, Cargo Shade, Air Conditioning, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Illuminated entry, Bench Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Split Folding Rear Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Vanity Mirrors*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Occupant sensing airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Overhead airbag, Delay-off headlights, Rear Head Air Bag, Dual Air Bags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Child Proof Locks, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 220 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Toyota dealership. Toyota Direct has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 2 Honda Civic sedans like this Sonic Gray Pearl 2017 Honda Civic LX that we have in stock!
Dealer Review:
I bought a car today with the help of Mr. Perry. He is an amazing asset to your company. He sold me a cat about 17 years ago and continued to sell us cars for many years as we have purchase several from your dealership. He always takes my needs and wants into consideration when looking for the right car for me. Iwill continue to recommend him to my family and friends. I have to utmost trust and respect for Mr Perry. Thank you sir for treating us like family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SHHFK7H22HU224269
Stock: HU224269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 22,580 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,900
Honda Of Denton - Denton / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2018 Honda Fit EX FWD CVT 1.5L. Odometer is 10,363 miles below market average!. Recent Arrival! 31/36 City/Highway MPG *CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is included This vehicle was put through a 182-point inspection to ensure you are purchasing a high quality Honda. We offer competitive financing options for our clients up to 84 Months on qualified vehicles, and we have a 100% approval percentage. All loans are Simple Interest with NO Pre-Payment Penalty.
Dealer Review:
We had a great experience at Honda of Denton. Colton helped us decide between 2 different models. He was patient, knowledgeable, and efficient. We always have a great experience here. This is our 5th car purchase from Honda of Denton.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H85JM736240
Stock: M736240T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 35,322 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,000
DCH Millburn Audi - Maplewood / New Jersey
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 35,322! White Orchid Pearl exterior and Black interior, LX trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 40 MPG Hwy/33 MPG City! Bluetooth, CD Player, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player Honda LX with White Orchid Pearl exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 130 HP at 6600 RPM*. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: ". it's the light weight, brisk acceleration, sharp steering and nicely balanced suspension that give the 2017 Fit its primary edge over rivals like the Nissan Versa Note, Kia Rio and Hyundai Accent: Unlike those cars, the 2017 Honda Fit is actually fun to drive." -KBB.com. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner WHY BUY FROM US: At DCH Millburn Audi, we're always striving to set ourselves apart from other luxury dealerships here in New Jersey. As a part of the Fortune 500-ranked Lithia Motors, Inc. our aim here at DCH Millburn Audi has always been to deliver the unparalleled quality of customer service and employee satisfaction. What's more, with the prestigious Audi Elite Magna Society Award under our proverbial belts, you can be certain that you'll enjoy a simply unparalleled dealership experience when you shop with Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
I first met with Ziad and he never followed up with me. Then I met Francois and he was amazing. It was great dealing with him because he provided a high the level of service. Getting Sales Professionals to follow up with prospects is so important, it is a shame that Ziad neglected to do so.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H56HM710729
Stock: MDP20234
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 10,314 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,939
Center Acura - Sherman Oaks / California
Peril White on Charcoal FIT EX with only 10,314 Miles about less than one third of normal! Virtually new in or out so be ready to be impressed and this example is loaded too including Moon roof, Privacy window tinting, Back up Camera, Honda Link, XM-SAT ready, Rear Spoiler, Automatic Head lights, Keyless Entry, Security system, SAT ready audio, Distance Pacing Cruise Control, Lane departure warning, Alloy wheels and more.Whether you plan to purchase your next automobile in person over the phone or even on the net we promise to deliver a no hassle purchase experience with complete peace of mind.CARFAX One-Owner Honda with perfect history however that is all we sell so purchase with confidence! Every single pre-owned vehicle regardless of make or model must complete our stringent vehicle inspection process before it can become available to our customers. Inspected by one of our factory trained techs to insure a buying experience that is second to none. Balance of Factory warranty still applies to this prisitine Honda Fit.We encourage you to compare the condition of our cars with those offered to you from other dealers or private parties, there is a significant difference! If you are seriously looking for not only an exceptional example but an absolute value look no further as we mean business.We are not a publicly traded company but family owned for three generations. When you purchase or service a vehicle from Center Acura regardless of make or model you will notice our focus is only paid to our customer clients first. After 45 years in business the Center Automotive family is always centered on you.
Dealer Review:
Richard and Andrew made this process not painful and even delightful. Those two are fantastic. We had been to several other dealerships beforehand. 3 Vw/Honda, and 2 Acura dealerships (and a partridge in a pear tree). We hated the experience. Without naming any names, car buying was a dreadful experience on and offline; akin to 19th century dentistry. We came in here on a whim since we were actually going to a competitors across the street. There was a FANTASTIC deal on an MDX we considered. But we also came in here thinking they were going to nickel and dime us, try to swindle us, and take our first-born. First, they didn’t want my firstborn (whew) and they were upfront about everything. We left there with what we believed was a steal. We paid Pilot prices for an Acura MDX CPO. Really, even if the salespeople suck, we all just want to have a decent price and not awful experience. You will get this here. Good prices and actually pretty nice sales/finance people. FYI- they were even able to match my credit union’s apr so they would keep our loan. We will do business here again. With the same folks. And tell friends how unsucky this was.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H86KM750276
Stock: A20750276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 9,744 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,998
CarMax Sacramento/Roseville - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Roseville / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H85JM734410
Stock: 19325903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,412 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,056
Ray Laks Acura of Buffalo - Williamsville / New York
Recent Arrival! Cloth. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2019 Honda Civic EX 31/40 City/Highway MPG BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Welcome to Ray Laks Acura located in Williamsville, New York. Ray Laks Acura is Your Buffalo, NY area Acura Dealer. We serve all of Western NY, including Rochester NY Acura customers. We have an excellent selection of New Acura Vehicles. Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check or a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safecar.gov/vin/. Plus tax, title & license with approved credit. Doc fee $75.00 not included in price.
Dealer Review:
Online shopping very easy
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Civic EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SHHFK7H66KU401030
Stock: KU401030A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 189,447 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
Bethany Auto Sales - Fayetteville / North Carolina
2008 Honda Fit Sport; the Fit looks, runs and drives great. It is extra clean and is a good deal. The vehicle has a lot of good features. Call us at 910-487-0902 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Fit Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGD37658S001576
Stock: 001576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,457 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,750$328 Below Market
Delpha Chevrolet Buick - Delphos / Ohio
The used 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback in Delphos, OHIO is priced to sell. This car is only three years old! The 4 cylinder White car has a great balance of handling and speed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Civic EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SHHFK7H77HU214073
Stock: 20D14
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-29-2020
