Used Honda Hatchback for Sale Near Me

Peril White on Charcoal FIT EX with only 10,314 Miles about less than one third of normal! Virtually new in or out so be ready to be impressed and this example is loaded too including Moon roof, Privacy window tinting, Back up Camera, Honda Link, XM-SAT ready, Rear Spoiler, Automatic Head lights, Keyless Entry, Security system, SAT ready audio, Distance Pacing Cruise Control, Lane departure warning, Alloy wheels and more.Whether you plan to purchase your next automobile in person over the phone or even on the net we promise to deliver a no hassle purchase experience with complete peace of mind.CARFAX One-Owner Honda with perfect history however that is all we sell so purchase with confidence! Every single pre-owned vehicle regardless of make or model must complete our stringent vehicle inspection process before it can become available to our customers. Inspected by one of our factory trained techs to insure a buying experience that is second to none. Balance of Factory warranty still applies to this prisitine Honda Fit.We encourage you to compare the condition of our cars with those offered to you from other dealers or private parties, there is a significant difference! If you are seriously looking for not only an exceptional example but an absolute value look no further as we mean business.We are not a publicly traded company but family owned for three generations. When you purchase or service a vehicle from Center Acura regardless of make or model you will notice our focus is only paid to our customer clients first. After 45 years in business the Center Automotive family is always centered on you.

Richard and Andrew made this process not painful and even delightful. Those two are fantastic. We had been to several other dealerships beforehand. 3 Vw/Honda, and 2 Acura dealerships (and a partridge in a pear tree). We hated the experience. Without naming any names, car buying was a dreadful experience on and offline; akin to 19th century dentistry. We came in here on a whim since we were actually going to a competitors across the street. There was a FANTASTIC deal on an MDX we considered. But we also came in here thinking they were going to nickel and dime us, try to swindle us, and take our first-born. First, they didn’t want my firstborn (whew) and they were upfront about everything. We left there with what we believed was a steal. We paid Pilot prices for an Acura MDX CPO. Really, even if the salespeople suck, we all just want to have a decent price and not awful experience. You will get this here. Good prices and actually pretty nice sales/finance people. FYI- they were even able to match my credit union’s apr so they would keep our loan. We will do business here again. With the same folks. And tell friends how unsucky this was.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2019 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

33 Combined MPG ( 31 City/ 36 Highway)

VIN: 3HGGK5H86KM750276

Stock: A20750276

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020