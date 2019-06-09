Used Honda for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Roseville - Roseville / California

Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Solar Silver Metallic Check out this gently-used 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid we recently got in. This Honda includes: SOLAR SILVER METALLIC This 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. This vehicle has surpassed all inspections to achieve Certified Pre-Owned status. In addition to being well-cared for, this Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid has very low mileage making it a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Touring. Treat yourself to a Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Touring that's got it all. Nearly every option is packed into this beautiful ride. Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road.

Peter was very nice and awesome. He told me all that i need to know, also show me when i did not understand.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( 44 City/ 40 Highway)

VIN: JHMZC5F3XJC003113

Stock: JC003113

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-29-2020