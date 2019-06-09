Used Honda for Sale Near Me
- 12,111 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,755
AutoNation Honda Roseville - Roseville / California
Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Solar Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid we recently got in. This Honda includes: SOLAR SILVER METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. This vehicle has surpassed all inspections to achieve Certified Pre-Owned status. In addition to being well-cared for, this Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid has very low mileage making it a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Touring. Treat yourself to a Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Touring that's got it all. Nearly every option is packed into this beautiful ride. Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Peter was very nice and awesome. He told me all that i need to know, also show me when i did not understand.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZC5F3XJC003113
Stock: JC003113
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- certified
2017 Honda Civic LX28,139 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,571
Hugh White Honda - Columbus / Ohio
**HONDA CERTIFIED**, Accident Free CARFAX History Report, USB Port, Local Trade In, Low Miles, Pandora, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, ONE OWNER, Civic LX, 4D Sedan, 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC, CVT, FWD, BLACK Cloth. Certified. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!TEST DRIVE ONE OF OUR VEHICLES AND BE ENTERED IN A $1,000 GIVEAWAY DRAWING!!HondaTrue Certified Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* 182 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day TrialIF THE DEAL IS RIGHT, IT MUST BE HUGH WHITE. Hugh White Honda is one of the oldest Honda dealers in the United States, selling new Honda cars since 1971! We are a quick drive from most anywhere in Columbus, right off of I-270 & Georgesville Rd. CALL us at 866-466-3920, TEXT us at 614-515-4023, or visit our website at www.hughwhitehonda.net.
Dealer Review:
Our experience at Hugh White Honda was exceptional. Ed Ratliff and Mark treated us like royalty. We love our CR-V.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XFC2F52HE024349
Stock: C1284A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 39,330 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,998
Lute Riley Honda - Richardson / Texas
This Certified Pre Owned 2019 Honda Pilot Touring 7-Passenger will envelop you in charm and security! Top features include Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Lane Keeping Assist/Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Remote Engine Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Premium Sound System, Smart Device Integration, Entertainment System, and much more! This is a One Owner Clean Carfax vehicle. HONDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED: Every Certified Pre-Owned Honda comes with a protection plan designed to give you the ultimate peace of mind. This vehicle has been through an exhaustive 182-point inspection so that it meets our high standards, it has received an up-to-date scheduled maintenance along with a full interior/exterior detail. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Chat, email or call today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself! Please verify any information in question with Lute Riley Honda, located at: 1331 N Central Expy, Richardson, TX 75080. Visit us online at www.LuteRileyHonda.com or call (855) 984-2917.
Dealer Review:
I was nervous because of pushy sales people. But this guy was different and really listned and gave sound advice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Pilot Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF5H63KB006709
Stock: TKB006709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- certified
2019 Honda Odyssey LX2,482 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$27,995
David McDavid Honda of Irving - Irving / Texas
This 2019 Odyssey has a very popular Modern Steel Metallic exterior color with Gray that looks fantastic! Bluetooth Keyless Entry Backup Camera Vehicle Detailed! PRICED TO SELL QUICKLY! Research suggests it will not be available for long. -Certified- -Low Mileage- This Modern Steel Metallic 2019 Honda Odyssey LX is priced to sell fast! Please visit our website to view the complete Value Report, Vehicle History Report and to learn more about this Odyssey at https://www.mcdavidhondairving.com/ . For more than 70 years, David McDavid Honda of Irving has been serving the automotive needs of drivers throughout the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. We stock a large selection of new and used Honda cars at great prices. If you need assistance with choosing a new car, obtaining financing, or have service and repair questions, our friendly and knowledgeable staff will get your questions answered. Our dealership is located in Irving, but we proudly serve the Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, and Grand Prairie, and DFW area.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Odyssey LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H25KB101479
Stock: KB101479
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 63,835 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,889
Fred Martin Super Store - Norton / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H54HB055049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,964 miles
$23,998
Herb Chambers Honda in Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Honda Pilot includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels Honda EX with Modern Steel Metallic exterior and Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 280 HP at 6000 RPM*. CARFAX 1-Owner 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. This Pilot is priced $1,200 below NADA Retail. EXPERTS ARE SAYING 'Given its above-average ride quality and seat comfort plus ample space in first and second rows, the Pilot is a very comfortable SUV.' -Edmunds.com. .
Dealer Review:
The team at Herb Chambers Honda in Boston answered all of our questions with upfront and honest answers. They helped us move from a 'maybe' to a 'yes' by giving us the best offer to match our expectations. Thanks.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Pilot EX with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF6H30HB069464
Stock: BH77402A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-04-2020
- 17,128 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,390
Joyce Honda - Denville / New Jersey
Locally owned?- YesRegularly serviced with Joyce Honda?- YesCarefully inspected with Honda Certified 182-Point Inspection Checklist Frame carefully inspected?- YesWindshield free of cracks and chips?- YesBrake pad/shoes exceed minimum 50% thickness?- YesDo all tires have more than 5/32 tread depth?-Yes.Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Clean Vehicle History Report, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, One Owner, Split Folding Rear Seats, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2017 Honda Accord Sport Special EditionHondaTrue Certified Details:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 182 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial* Roadside Assistance* Transferable WarrantyAre you looking for a reliable used vehicle near your home in Randolph, NJ? Joyce Honda has what you are looking for. We offer a massive stock of used cars, trucks, minivans, SUVs, and crossovers on our used car lot, so you are sure to find one that is perfect for your lifestyle! You will find great deals on automobiles from the top automotive manufacturers. Shop our used car inventory online or come in today to test-drive a top-quality pre-owned vehicle at Joyce Honda.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord Sport Special Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F11HA249154
Stock: P00636B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 47,609 miles
$13,599
CarMax Jacksonville West - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Jacksonville / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGFB2F59DH581651
Stock: 19336662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,659 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,998
CarMax Buford - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Buford / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda HR-V EX with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3CZRU6H51HM717637
Stock: 18945008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,118 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,998$217 Below Market
Walser Honda - Burnsville / Minnesota
Only 15,189 Miles! Scores 33 Highway MPG and 27 City MPG! This Honda CR-V boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission. Leather seat trim, Wheels: 18" Alloy, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning.* This Honda CR-V Features the Following Options *Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable w/Sport Mode, Tires: P235/60R18 103H All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Honda CR-V come see us at Walser Honda, 14800 Buck Hill Rd, Burnsville, MN 55306. Just minutes away!
Dealer Review:
Travis S. was our sales rep and he was great. He answered all of our questions, was patient with us, and did not pressure the sale, but also presented us with all of the options. Love my new fit!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda CR-V Touring with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 7FARW2H92JE051351
Stock: 8AV233L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 16,446 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,999
Premier Automotive - Dumfries / Virginia
**WE FINANCE** EX/ ALL WHEEL DRIVE/ BACK-UP CAMERA/ HEATED SEATS/ SUNROOF/ ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL/ BLIND SPOT MONITOR/ LANE DEPARTURE WARNING/ LANE KEEP ASSIST/ PARKING ASSISTANCE/ BLUETOOTH/ SATELLITE RADIO/ 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS/ 1-OWNER PERSONAL LEASE VEHICLE**
Dealer Review:
I saw the listing on Edmunds for a 2016 Honda Fit at Premier Auto, which was listed as an excellent deal at the price of $11999. When I spoke to someone at the dealership on the phone and told him I would be financing the car, he confirmed the price. However, as I was filling out the paperwork for the financing I noticed it was displaying the price as $12999. I was told the difference was due to financing the car. The extra $1000 was not interest on the loan, it was the purchase price. In addition, a $799 processing fee was added, as well as a $649 pre-delivery fee. After I was convinced to purchase a warranty for another $2200, I ended up spending much more than I originally intended. I probably should’ve walked away instead of signing off on it. To make matters worse, the temporary tag I was given blew off the car on the drive home. Overall not a good experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda CR-V EX with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HKRW2H51HH615933
Stock: PA4157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 70,765 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,500
RDU Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Civic EX-T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (32 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XFC1F36HE006963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,597 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,940
Johnny Londoff Autoplex - St Peters / Missouri
A moon roof lets more light into this Honda CR-V and makes the interior feel more spacious. This small suv has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. It features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. The vehicle has a 2.4 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The vehicle has four wheel drive capabilities. This Honda CR-V emanates grace with its stylish gray exterior. It comes standard with a state of the art traction control system. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this small suv. This model has fog lights for all weather conditions. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. The vehicle is equipped with a gasoline engine. This small SUV will zip through traffic.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda CR-V EX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HKRM4H50CH624861
Stock: A1262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 33,813 miles
$15,495$3,114 Below Market
On The Road Automotive Group - Bronx / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord Sport Special Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F16HA247689
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 158,579 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,999
Davidsons Motors - Aurora / Colorado
All prices are plus $599 Delivery and Handling, plus applicable sales tax. Each vehicle comes with a 3 month/ 3000 mile limited power train service contract at no additonal cost to the buyer
Dealer Review:
My previous car was very reliable, but got totaled while parked outside my house. After car shopping at a few dealerships earlier in the day, my boyfriend and I decided to stop here and see what they have to offer. Tim came out of the office soon after we arrived and was SO helpful. He was very patient with our questions and had us test drive a Chevy Equinox. It was such a smooth ride! I looked it up to see what this particular vehicle was selling for in our area and it was listed cheaper than everywhere else! After having a mechanic do a thorough inspection of the Equinox, I bought it! I couldn’t be happier with Davidsons Motors or Tim. Thank you guys!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Pilot LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF3H29EB003786
Stock: 003786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-06-2019
- 45,593 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,590
AutoNation Honda 104 - Westminster / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Lunar Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Honda includes: LUNAR SILVER METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Honda Civic Sedan. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. The Civic has topped best compact car lists for decades. With its consistent balance of quality, performance and practicality, it should come as no surprise. This vehicle has extensive standard equipment, a high-quality stylish interior and a new powertrain lineup. The Civic's quality and performance comes very accessible. * roomy interior * extensive safety options * Responsive and efficient drivetrains * standard high-tech features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Sales and Finance staff were professional and patient to our questions and needs relating to our car purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Civic EX-T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (32 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XFC1F36HE016487
Stock: HE016487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 132,235 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990$490 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Crystal Black Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. For peace of mind, it has been through a 125 point mechanical inspection, comes with a dealer warranty for 90 days/ 4,000 miles, and 5 day/ 250 mile money back guarantee. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
I worked with Mike Brown at Autonation Dulles and it was one of the best car buying experiences that I had ever had. Now, some that had to do with the Costco Buying service. That is how I came to Autonation Dulles. But it was there that I worked with Mr Brown. The man knows his cars, is not pushy, and he will make you feel like you are riding with a friend. I really can't say enough about him.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Accord EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCR2F79EA058680
Stock: EA058680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 259,560 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Auto Mart of Henderson - Henderson / North Carolina
We at Auto Mart of Henderson would like you to test drive this 2003 Honda Civic. This vehicle is automatic 2 doors AC alloy wheels AM/FM CD 4 cylinders bucket seats CC driver passenger airbags power locks mirrors steering & windows rear defrost sun roof tilt wheel & tinted windows. EXCELLENT BUY YOU COME YOU DRIVE YOU HAVE YOUR OWN MECHANIC TO CHECK IT OUT!!! Give one of our professional sales persons Curtis Wayne or Kenny a call at 252-438-5928 or 1-888-816-2886. Visit us on our website at www.automartofhenderson.com or like us on Facebook @ Auto Mart of Henderson to stay updated on all of our latest inventory and special offers!!. Now you can text us from our website!!!! Looking forward to hearing from you soon!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Honda Civic EX with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGEM22913L047933
Stock: 18158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
