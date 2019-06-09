Used Honda for Sale Near Me

43,947 listings
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid in Silver
    certified

    2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid

    12,111 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,755

    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic LX in Light Blue
    certified

    2017 Honda Civic LX

    28,139 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,571

    Details
  • 2019 Honda Pilot Touring in Dark Red
    used

    2019 Honda Pilot Touring

    39,330 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,998

    Details
  • 2019 Honda Odyssey LX in Gray
    certified

    2019 Honda Odyssey LX

    2,482 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $27,995

    Details
  • 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L in White
    used

    2017 Honda Pilot EX-L

    63,835 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,889

    Details
  • 2017 Honda Pilot EX in Gray
    used

    2017 Honda Pilot EX

    80,964 miles

    $23,998

    Details
  • 2017 Honda Accord Sport Special Edition in Black
    certified

    2017 Honda Accord Sport Special Edition

    17,128 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,390

    Details
  • 2013 Honda Civic LX in Gray
    used

    2013 Honda Civic LX

    47,609 miles

    $13,599

    Details
  • 2017 Honda HR-V EX in Gray
    used

    2017 Honda HR-V EX

    33,659 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2018 Honda CR-V Touring in Gray
    used

    2018 Honda CR-V Touring

    15,118 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,998

    $217 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda CR-V EX in Silver
    used

    2017 Honda CR-V EX

    16,446 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,999

    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic EX-T in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Honda Civic EX-T

    70,765 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,500

    Details
  • 2012 Honda CR-V EX in Gray
    used

    2012 Honda CR-V EX

    113,597 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,940

    Details
  • 2017 Honda Accord Sport Special Edition in Black
    used

    2017 Honda Accord Sport Special Edition

    33,813 miles

    $15,495

    $3,114 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Pilot LX in Black
    used

    2014 Honda Pilot LX

    158,579 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,999

    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic EX-T in Silver
    used

    2017 Honda Civic EX-T

    45,593 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,590

    Details
  • 2014 Honda Accord EX in Black
    used

    2014 Honda Accord EX

    132,235 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    $490 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Honda Civic EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Honda Civic EX

    259,560 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details

