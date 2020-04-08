Used Jaguar SUV for Sale Near Me

Jaguar Huntsville - Huntsville / Alabama

***Original MSRP $48,243***, Protection Pack, Wheel Lock Pack, InControl Apps, InControl Touch, Navigation Package, Navigation System, Navigation System w/SD Card-Based Mapping, Softgrain Leather Steering Wheel, Wheels: 19' Fan 5-Spoke Silver Finish. 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium AWD 35t Premium Jaguar Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * 165 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: Up to 7 Year/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date Odometer is 1302 miles below market average!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SADCJ2BVXHA070002

Stock: P7960

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-14-2020