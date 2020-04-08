Used Jaguar SUV for Sale Near Me
2020 Jaguar F-PACE S2,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$71,890
Jaguar Farmington Hills - Farmington Hills / Michigan
S MODEL... HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS... HEAD-UP DISPLAY...Brand new 2020 JAGUAR F-PACE S. this SUV is going to be powered by a 3.0L V6 SUPERCHARGED engine making 380HP. Its going to feature ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL... BLIND SPOT ASSIST... LANE KEEP ASSIST...HIGH SPEED EMERGENCY BRAKING...HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS W/ HEATED REAR SEATS...BLACK EXTERIOR PACK...HEAD-UP DISPLAY...POWERED GESTURE TAILGATE...22" GLOSS BLACK WHEELS...INTERACTIVE DRIVER DISPLAY...MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM...CD/DVD PLAYER...ANDROID & APPLE CARPLAY...AND, it comes with a 5 YEAR 60K WARRANTY. Call us today to schedule your appointment to test drive!All Jaguar/Land Rover of Farmington Hills customers receive complimentary Gold Level Membership in our exclusive Erhard Privilege Program.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jaguar F-PACE S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCM2FVXLA633950
Stock: J2008600
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-27-2020
- 10,150 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$39,477
ALM Newnan - Newnan / Georgia
*PANORAMIC ROOF. LEATHER SEATS. LEATHER STEERING WHEEL WITH AUDIO CONTROL. INTEGRATED TURN SIGNAL MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. KEYLESS START. AUTO START/STOP SYSTEM. 2020 JAGUAR F-PACE 25T. WHITE WITH BLACK INTERIOR. 10K MILES. ALLOY WHEELS. CRUISE CONTROL. INTEGRATED TURN SIGNAL MIRRORS. POWER PACKAGE. REAR SPOILER. REAR WIPER. REAR DEFROST. TRACTION CONTROL. SECURITY SYSTEM AND MORE!*
Dealer Review:
Elizabeth Carver was wonderful! She helped us so much! The whole dealership was so friendly and helpful. We will be back!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jaguar F-PACE 25t with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCS2FX5LA643079
Stock: LA643079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 43,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,888
Metro Ford - Miami / Florida
2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium in Polaris White vehicle highlights include, *Great Condition*, *Clean CarFax / No Accident History*, *172 Point Inspection Performed*, *Leather*, F-PACE 35t Premium, 4D Sport Utility, 3.0L V6 Supercharged, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Jet/Tonal Stitch w/LuxTec Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Black Package, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, InControl Apps, InControl Touch, Memory seat, Navigation Package, Navigation System w/SD Card-Based Mapping, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radiator Grille w/Gloss Black Insert & Surround, Radio: Meridian 380W Sound System w/11 Speakers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Softgrain Leather Steering Wheel, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" Fan 5-Spoke Silver Finish. AWD Recent Arrival!
Dealer Review:
I am loving my new car at Metro Ford thanks to my sales guy Alex McDonald and the Managers there. I am loyal Ford Customer and they rewarded me by putting me in great vehicle and lowering my payment from my previous vehicle with Ford. I could not be any happier
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCJ2BV5HA893369
Stock: RI178832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- certified
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Premium29,158 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,890
Jaguar Farmington Hills - Farmington Hills / Michigan
PREMIUM MODEL...NAVIGATION...MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM...We have This 2018 Jaguar F-Pace 25T Premium is waiting for you! Its going to feature ALL WHEEL DRIVE...BLIND SPOT MONITORING...LANE DEPARTURE WARNING...EMERGENCY BRAKING...NAVIGATION...HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS...SIRIUS XM...GARAGE DOOR HOMELINK...SLIDING PANORAMIC ROOF...PHOSPHOR BLUE AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING...POWERED TAILGATE...MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM...19" WHEELS...AND, this vehicle has been serviced and detailed at our retailer. Call us today to schedule your appointment to test drive!.All Jaguar/Land Rover of Farmington Hills customers receive complimentary Gold Level Membership in our exclusive Erhard Privilege Program.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCJ2FX4JA245359
Stock: P355900
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 25,643 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$31,995
AMG Auto - Somerville / New Jersey
Delivers 27 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This Jaguar F-PACE delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18" 15 Spoke (Style 1022), Wheels w/Silver Accents, Voice Recorder.*This Jaguar F-PACE Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: black gearshift paddles, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: 18", Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at AMG Auto - Somerville, 1020 Route 22, Somerville, NJ 08876.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jaguar F-PACE 25t with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCS2FX4KA605793
Stock: 605793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- certified
2019 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE5,534 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$39,713$5,122 Below Market
Jaguar Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
2019 Jaguar E-PACE 4D Sport Utility Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. AWD 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 9-Speed Automatic Caesium Blue Metallic 14-Way Heated Memory Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Queue Assist, Adaptive Speed Limiter, Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack, Blind Spot Assist, Car Care Pack, Cold Climate Package, Drive Package, Fixed Panoramic Roof, Heated Windshield w/Heated Washer Jets, High-Speed Emergency Braking, HomeLink Garage Door Opener, Keyless Entry, Navigation system: InControl Navigation Pro, SiriusXM Satellite Radio HD Radio, Smartphone Package, Softgrain Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Wheels: 19' 10 Spoke Sparkle Silver. This E-PACE comes with Jaguar's 5 Year/100,000 Mile Certified Pre-Owned Warranty! At Sharpe Cars, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the best value, and this E-PACE is no exception! Please call or email to schedule a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADFP2FX5K1Z38325
Stock: SJ19392
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 09-15-2019
- 34,039 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$34,538$1,018 Below Market
Luxury & Imports Leavenworth - Leavenworth / Kansas
JAGUAR F-PACE PRESTIGE. 3.5 LITER V6. ALL WHEEL DRIVE. HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS. PANORAMIC SUNROOF. NAVIGATION. BLUETOOTH. BACK UP CAMERA. BLIND SPOT MONITORING. LED HEADLAMPS. HANDS FREE TRUNK RELEASE. ONE OWNER. CLEAN CARFAX. REMAINDER OF JAGUAR FACTORY WARRANTY. ORIGINAL MSRP: $58,568VISION PACKAGE INCLUDES:Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle SensingFull LED HeadlampsCOMFORT AND CONVENIENCE PACKAGE INCLUDES:Cooled Front Seats & Heated Rear SeatsGesture Tailgate/Trunk LidCHECK OUT ALL OUR JAGUARS ON SALE NOW AT WWW.LUXURYANDIMPORTS.COM
Dealer Review:
My fiance and I have really struggled dealing with dealerships. High pressure salesmen, changing of prices, just disrespect in general! We found the best "salesman" ever in Molly! She was zero pressure, knowledgeable and just fantastic! We will go straight to Luxury and Imports and straight to Molly for all our future auto needs! Thank you for the best dealership experience we have ever had Molly! We love our Rav-4!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCK2BV3HA092369
Stock: 29382
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 36,960 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$34,990$3,243 Below Market
Automotive Imports - Denver / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCL2BVXHA093628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium38,180 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,299
Jaguar Huntsville - Huntsville / Alabama
***Original MSRP $48,243***, Protection Pack, Wheel Lock Pack, InControl Apps, InControl Touch, Navigation Package, Navigation System, Navigation System w/SD Card-Based Mapping, Softgrain Leather Steering Wheel, Wheels: 19' Fan 5-Spoke Silver Finish. 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium AWD 35t Premium Jaguar Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * 165 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: Up to 7 Year/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date Odometer is 1302 miles below market average! Jaguar Huntsville is your one stop location for all your vehicle needs, from our Service Department and our exclusive Certified Aluminum Collision Center, to our Accessories Department and now we offer Window Tint! Did you know we perform a 165-Point Inspection on all our inventory before offering it for sale? We have won multiple National yearly Pride of Jaguar Awards, to which only Jaguar Dealerships with the highest level of customer service and an enhanced commitment to excellence are eligible! We offer complete confidence in your next vehicle purchase by extending you a 3 Month 3,000 Mile Nationwide Warranty with every Jaguar at or below 10 previous year models and up to 100,000 miles! When you do business with us, we know your time is important! We provide complimentary pick up and delivery of your Jaguar whenever service is needed! We provide a complimentary loaner vehicle for your use while your Jaguar is in service! The internet has become our new digital showroom. We have removed the need for negotiations, by adopting a no hassle pricing strategy. You will be confident in your purchase decision because we have taken the work out of it for you! By considering the current market value of our inventory, the cost of reconditioning, and what others are paying, you can rest assured that you will not pay 1 penny more than any customer when purchasing from us! We are so confident in our research and pricing, we will provide you with a complete service history, a full market report and a CarFax on every vehicle in stock! We meticulously inspect, critique, and review the current market value for every vehicle you will find at our Huntsville location! We are positive that you will fall in love with doing business with us, after 50 years of serving the community, there is a reason people have chosen us for their luxury vehicle needs! Stop in today to drive your dream vehicle and fall in love with the way we do business, because we care!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCJ2BVXHA070002
Stock: P7960
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 29,038 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$37,500$1,150 Below Market
Whitson-Morgan Motor - Clarksville / Arkansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCL2BV3HA097570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,048 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$43,744
Jeff Haas Mazda - Houston / Texas
EPA 27 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Extra Clean, CARFAX 1-Owner. Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Panoramic Roof, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged, All Wheel Drive. SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass. Jaguar 30t Prestige with Fuji White exterior and Ebony/Tan Stitch interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 296 HP at 5500 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicleEXPERTS CONCLUDEGreat Gas Mileage: 27 MPG Hwy.AFFORDABILITYReduced from $44,991.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
Ease of making a deal. Great no pressure salesman.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCK2GX0LA631789
Stock: 26145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 53,310 milesGood Deal
$39,444
Tradeline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
This 2017 Jaguar F-PACE S is offered to you for sale by Tradeline Motorcars. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This Jaguar F-PACE S is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. This Jaguar F-PACE S is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. More information about the 2017 Jaguar F-PACE: The F-Pace slots into Jaguar's lineup above their new entry-level XE, but below the mid-sized XF, nearly splitting the difference in price between the two sedans. With a base price of below $41,000, the F-Pace is surprisingly cheap, especially considering its combination of sporty styling and excellent performance. A Porsche Macan is over $14,000 more expensive to start and while a BMW X3 is somewhat cheaper, it doesn't have nearly the presence that the F-pace has, even in its base configuration. Strengths of this model include luxurious interior amenities, Spacious cabin, powerful acceleration with supercharged engines, all-wheel drive, and excellent handling
Dealer Review:
My wife and I arrived at Tradeline to look at a car, but we weren't sure if we were going to buy. All of that changed due to the incredible customer service from my salesman, the manager, and the owner. The sales manager, Bob Shoemaker, did a great job of earning my business by doing everything he could to address any issues I had with the car, get me what I was looking for on my trade, and giving me a very good price for the car I was looking at. The process was smooth, efficient, and had me extremely impressed. These guys are what all dealerships should strive to be like. There was never any pressure or feeling like they were trying to be greedy. I would love to buy from them again!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCM2BV7HA892229
Stock: 892229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- certified
2019 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S3,262 milesTitle issue, Personal UseFair Deal
$42,400$972 Below Market
The Collection Jaguar - Coral Gables / Florida
Jaguar Certified Pre-Owned Warranty Will Cover Vehicle For 7 Years Or Up To 100,000 Miles Of Original In Service Date. ACPO Coverage, including limited warranty and roadside assistance, expires up to seven years from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Original in-service date is the earlier of the new-vehicle retail sale or in-use date, as reported to Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. Select vehicles may have the option for different warranty terms. Vehicles with the 7 years/100,000 miles limited warranty are limited in supply and only available at participating Jaguar Retailers. See your authorized Jaguar Retailer for complete terms and conditions. Located at The Collection Pre-Owned at 1001 NW LeJeune Rd, Miami, FL 33126. Please contact our Pre-Owned Sales Manager, William Pena at 305-476-3050 - wpena@thecollection.com , for more information. The Collection Is Not Responsible For Typographical Errors. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Brake Assist, Bucket Seats, Cargo Shade, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Air Bag, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Engine Immobilizer, Floor Mats, Front Head Air Bag, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, MP3 Player, Navigation System, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Bench Seat, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Parking Aid, Rear Spoiler, Remote Engine Start, Remote Trunk Release, Requires Subscription, Smart Device Integration, Telematics, Temporary Spare Tire, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Turbocharged, WiFi Hotspot Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jaguar E-PACE P250 S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADFJ2FX3K1Z62852
Stock: LZ17648
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-20-2020
- certified
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Premium29,978 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$32,979$203 Below Market
Jaguar Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Clean, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 29,978 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $2,100 below Kelley Blue Book! Sunroof, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Remote Engine Start, Turbo SEE MORE! A GREAT TIME TO BUY This F-PACE is priced $2,100 below Kelley Blue Book. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass. Jaguar 25t Premium with Corris Grey Metallic exterior and Ebony/Tonal Stitch interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 247 HP at 5500 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING 'With the world awash in BMW X3s, Audi Q5s and Mercedes GLCs, the Jaguar is for those who want something unique. Something beautiful. It has the chops to challenge those Germans, but it also draws a crowd when you park it.' -KBB.com. Great Gas Mileage: 27 MPG Hwy. WHO WE ARE Jaguar Orlando in Orlando, FL treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We understand that you have high expectations, and as a Jaguar dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Pricing analysis performed on 8/4/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
This place gets my highest recommendation. No pressure, pleasant, knowledgeable, friendly. Paulo was amazing from start to finish. The entire staff goes out of their way to make sure everything goes smoothly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCJ2FX0JA258609
Stock: JP258609
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- certified
2020 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Premium8,992 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,989
Jaguar Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
THIS AWARD WINNING VEHICLE IS OUR VERY FIRST SUV AND BOY WHAT A HOMERUN ITS BEEN FOR THE BRAND. ITS THE FIRST SUV TO EVER WIN WORLD CAR OF THE YEAR AND WORLD CAR DESIGN OF THE YEAR. THE F-PACE HAS BEEN A GREAT ADDITION TO THE ALREADY AMAZING LINE UP. NOTED AS THE FASTEST GROWING BRAND IN THE LUXURY MARKET THIS JAGUAR HAS ALL THE LOOK AND PERFORMANCE TO GO WITH IT. IF YOUR LOOKING FOR A SOMETHING SPECIAL THAN LOOK NO FURTHER THE F-PACE PROVIDES STYLE, FUNCTION AND PERFORMANCE ALL IN ONE.2020 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Premium 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 22/27 City/Highway MPGSIX-TIME PRIDE OF JAGUAR AWARD WINNER!! Come see why we are the #1 RATED Jaguar Dealership in the Country for CUSTOMER SATISFACTION. All of our customers receive a FIRST CLASS, NO PRESSURE buying experience. Come see us at Jaguar of Ft. Myers. WE PROMISE IT WILL BE WORTH THE VISIT!!!Certified. CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jaguar F-PACE 25t Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCJ2FX5LA629654
Stock: LA62965P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 5,047 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$38,698
Hertz Car Sales Denver - Englewood / Colorado
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. Black 2020 Jaguar F-PACE 25t AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 TurbochargedOdometer is 1208 miles below market average! 22/27 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/denver or call us at 303-957-0981.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jaguar F-PACE 25t with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCS2FX7LA643181
Stock: 8849903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,754 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$46,491$808 Below Market
Mike Ward Maserati of Denver - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 4D Sport Utility30t R-SportCaesium Blue Metallic 2.0L I4 TurbochargedAWD 8-Speed AutomaticClean Carfax, Premium Interior Protection Pack, Wheel Protection Pack Chrome, Car Care Pack, Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack, Black Package, Comfort & Convenience Package, Cooled Front Seats & Heated Rear Seats, Gloss Black Grille w/Gloss Black Surround, Gloss Black Roof Rails, InControl Apps, Powered Gesture Tailgate, Radio: Meridian 825W Surround Sound System, Technology Package, Touch Pro, Tow Hitch, Wheels: 22" 15-Spoke w/Gray Finish, Wi-Fi Hotspot.Clean CARFAX.Please contact our dealership for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 30t R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCL2GX4JA324815
Stock: M7590G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 25,857 milesDelivery Available*Great Deal
$35,990$5,828 Below Market
Carvana - San Francisco - San Franciso / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCL2BNXHA085528
Stock: 2000605901
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
