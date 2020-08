Used Jaguar SUV for Sale Near Me

Jaguar Farmington Hills - Farmington Hills / Michigan

S MODEL... HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS... HEAD-UP DISPLAY...Brand new 2020 JAGUAR F-PACE S. this SUV is going to be powered by a 3.0L V6 SUPERCHARGED engine making 380HP. Its going to feature ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL... BLIND SPOT ASSIST... LANE KEEP ASSIST...HIGH SPEED EMERGENCY BRAKING...HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS W/ HEATED REAR SEATS...BLACK EXTERIOR PACK...HEAD-UP DISPLAY...POWERED GESTURE TAILGATE...22" GLOSS BLACK WHEELS...INTERACTIVE DRIVER DISPLAY...MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM...CD/DVD PLAYER...ANDROID & APPLE CARPLAY...AND, it comes with a 5 YEAR 60K WARRANTY. Call us today to schedule your appointment to test drive!All Jaguar/Land Rover of Farmington Hills customers receive complimentary Gold Level Membership in our exclusive Erhard Privilege Program.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 Jaguar F-PACE S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SADCM2FVXLA633950

Stock: J2008600

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 03-27-2020