Used Lexus Convertible for Sale Near Me

- 148,285 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,400$1,280 Below Market
Selective Motor Cars - Costa Mesa / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y020030310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,444 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,703
Jaguar White Plains - Elmsford / New York
Luxury Package Navigation System Package Wheels: 18" Liquid Graphite Finish Alloy Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Hardtop Black; Perforated Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim Nebula Gray Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. The paint is in excellent condition and it is apparent that this car was garaged and meticulously-maintained. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
This was my first lease and first Land Riover (RR Velar). The overall experience was seamless, from my online search, pricing, and in person test drive and lease signing. My sales rep Akil and his sales manager were very helpful in getting me a satisfactory price, in combination with the Auto Nation discount. We thoroughly enjoy our first Range Rover.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 250 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFF2C25E2529777
Stock: E2529777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 122,724 miles
$12,900
RPM Motors - Phoenix / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 350 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFE2C21A2500645
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,275 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,985
Fred Martin Ford - Youngstown / Ohio
Black 2005 Lexus SC 430 Automatic Electronic with Overdrive and ECT-i 4.3L V8 SMPI DOHC 2D Convertible, Leather.Recent Arrival!
Dealer Review:
It was very good curt is very good and pleasant person to deal with
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y350067131
Stock: F16714A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 95,402 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,991$4,187 Below Market
Perrys Car Co - Wichita / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y950068929
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,282 miles
$26,998
CarMax Pharr - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Pharr / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus IS 250 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFF2C22D2527578
Stock: 19234895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,499 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,888
Courtesy Auto Sales - Cottonwood / Arizona
---SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA RUST-FREE!--2-OWNER!--NEAR PERFECT CONDITION!---THIS SC430 RETRACTIBLE HARDTOP ROADSTER IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION AND AS RARE AS HEN'S TEETH! THIS LEXUS DROP-TOP IS AS BEAUTIFUL AS THEY COME! VERY VERY LOADED AND PRESENTS A STUNNING COLOR COMBINATION! TIRES ARE NEAR NEW AND IT DRIVES LIKE IT'S JUST OFF THE SHOWROOM FLOOR!------------------------CALL OR EMAIL AND BUY IT NOW!-----------------------INTERNET SPECIAL PRICE!--$12777.00
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y650061906
Stock: 061906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,928 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,990
Arrowhead Lexus - Peoria / Arizona
Recent Arrival ! All New Tires ! New Brakes ! All Service is up to date ! Immaculate condition ! ! ! **Bluetooth, **Keyless Entry, **Navigation, **Hands Free Phone, **Touch Screen Controls, Mark Levinson Audio, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Memory seat, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Google Reviews: Over 4 Stars! Egyptian Sand Pearl 2005 Lexus SC 430 RWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive and ECT-i 4.3L V8 SMPI DOHC Elite of Lexus 14 Years Running! Top Rated Certified Pre-Owned Lexus Dealership in the Valley! **Sun City Trade-Ins � Lowest Miles � Nicest Condition Vehicles in the Valley**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48YX50062296
Stock: P2197
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,870 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$13,990$1,404 Below Market
L & B Motors, Inc - Augusta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y030048923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,756 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,388$466 Below Market
CarFam - Rialto / California
Only 90,756 Miles! Delivers 23 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Lexus SC 430 delivers a Gas V8 4.3L/261 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Cruise control w/steering wheel mounted controls, Rear wheel drive, Wood shift knob.*This Lexus SC 430 Comes Equipped with These Options *Water repellent door glass, Vehicle theft deterrent & immobilizer system, Vehicle skid control, Variable-intermittent semi-concealed windshield wipers w/mist cycle, graphite coated blades, Tuned low-restriction dual stainless steel exhaust, Trip computer, Traction control, Torque activated powertrain control, Tool kit, T145/70R17 temporary spare tire.* Visit Us Today *Stop by CARFAM located at 1731 South Cactus Ave, Rialto, CA 92316 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y230045196
Stock: 2630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 54,530 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,991$690 Below Market
Koons Lexus of Wilmington - Wilmington / Delaware
2004 Lexus SC 430 Absolutely Red NAVIGATION, 2 KEYS, LOW MILES, Ecru w/Leather Seat Trim. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 32883 miles below market average!
Dealer Review:
Wanted to describe the excellent purchasing event I had on Saturday at Koons Lexus. The entire staff were excellent, friendly and helpful in my auto purchase and thank them for an enjoyable but long day at the dealership. The sales person was extremely knowledgeable and friendly. Was a pleasure to work with and hustled as best he could with the massive paperwork. Would definitely buy from them again.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48YX40057078
Stock: P7716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 93,659 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,988
Superstition Springs Lexus - Mesa / Arizona
Golden Opportunity Sales Event!! Ask us about 0% financing on pre-owned vehicles! Mark Levinson Premium sound, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Navigation / Navi / GPS, Leather Interior, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, SC 430, 2D Convertible, Car Cover, Cargo Net, Ecru Carpeted Floor Mats, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler. 430 2D Convertible Black Onyx 4.3L V8 SMPI DOHCSuperstition Springs Lexus great selection of new, used vehicles and financing options. Proudly serving the following communities Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Queen Creek, Glendale, Peoria, Sun City, Avondale, & Casa Grande.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y040057641
Stock: P2641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 53,833 miles
$23,433
Lexus of Santa Fe - Santa Fe / New Mexico
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus IS 350 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFE2C29D2509744
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,186 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,155
Andy Mohr Hyundai - Bloomington / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y250070943
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,102 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$35,888
Lexus of Cherry Hill - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
This 2010 Lexus IS 250 2dr features a 2.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Bucket Seats,Power Brakes Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors - Contact paul siderio at 856-727-1111 x1104 or pauls@lexusofcherryhill.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
Thank you to the entire Lexus of Cherry Hill Team! The great customer service I received by far exceeded any other car sales experiences that I have ever had in the past! Darryl Newman, Master Sales Consultant, and Jack McCartney, Finance Director, were extremely knowledgeable, and very thorough in explaining everything as it related to my purchase. Overall, the entire staff team was extremely friendly and helpful; this was a great pressure-free buying experience. I highly recommend this dealership! I love my new car! Thank you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFF2C28A2500445
Stock: P33692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-05-2011
- 108,791 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$17,918
South County Lexus - Mission Viejo / California
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Meticulously maintained cosmetically and mechanically. Serviced at Lexus dealerships. BRAND NEW TIMING BELT AND WATER PUMP. BRAND NEW TIRES. BRAND NEW FRONT AND REAR BRAKES. Millennium Silver Metallic 2004 Lexus SC 430 RWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive and ECT-i 4.3L V8 SMPI DOHC South County Lexus is dedicated to providing cars with fair prices and strives to deliver the best customer service experience possible. Our experienced staff members are eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. Luxury awaits only a click away. So give us a call or visit South County Lexus and experience for yourself!
Dealer Review:
This is my second purchase from south county Lexus. I enjoyed dealing with Matt, he is very professional, attentive and make your car purchase a pleasant experience. I would definitely recommend Matt Hasso
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y040052049
Stock: 40052049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 172,006 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,795
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2005 Lexus SC430 Key Features**Navigation System**Backup Camera**Dual Power Seats**Heated and Ventilated front seats**Premium Sound**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth**iPod/MP3.Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y450062276
Stock: JN16019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2019
- 69,003 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995$491 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***ABSOLUTELY RED WITH LOW MILEAGE................................2004 LEXUS SC430 ROADSTER, HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE, WOOD STEERING WHEEL & TRIM, NAVIGATION, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT, MARK LEVINSON SOUND SYSTEM, FOGLIGHTS, REAR SPOILER, DUAL EXHAUST, ONLY 69K MILES, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y340060159
Stock: MAX18618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
