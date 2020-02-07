Used Cadillac Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 5,230 miles
$31,695
Autolocity Motors - Ogden / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LREKK5RXXJA055469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,025 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,888
Betten Baker Buick - Grandville / Michigan
4D Sedan 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT. CVT Hybrid Plug-In CT6 Cadillac 2018 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT RWD Stellar Black Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LREKK5RX7JA011672
Stock: JA011672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 97,853 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$26,281
Spradley Chevrolet - Pueblo / Colorado
Clean CARFAX. black ice metallic 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition 4WD 4-Speed eCVT Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI LIVC Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI LIVC, 4WD, Ebony W/Ebony Accents Leather.Come in and see why people buy from Spradley Chevrolet Hyundai and then send their friends and family. We pride ourselves on being the best in customer service and giving you the best deal possible. And if you have good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, or are a first time buyer, we can help! Call Spradley Chevrolet Hyundais Internet Department today at 719-544-8162 and schedule your time to come in and test drive any of our new Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Impala and Suburbans or Hyundai Santa Fe, Tucson and Accents. And dont forget, we have all makes and models of pre-owned to choose from. Located at 2146 HWY 50 West, Pueblo, Colorado, where you will always hear, Oh Yes You Can! Spradley Chevrolet Hyundai, your dealership for all of Southwest, Southeast and Southern, Colorado!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4FEJ0DR197037
Stock: V20324A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 65,162 miles
$31,980
Ray Skillman Shadeland Mitsubishi - Indianapolis / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4FEJ8DR221617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,290 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$25,900
Frankfort Auto Haus - Frankfort / Illinois
2012 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Clean CARFAX. 4D Sport Utility Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI LIVC 4WD Non Smoker, Bluetooth, Back up Camera, Navigation System, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Start, Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Remote Start, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, ALL Wheel Drive, Tow Package, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI LIVC, Cylinder Count: 8, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI LIVC, 4WD, ebony Leather, 10 Speakers, 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Chrome wheels, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Entertainment system, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headphones, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power windows, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Preferred Equipment Group 1SE, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, USB Port Audio System Feature, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats. 2012Platinum 4-Speed eCVT Cadillac Escalade black ice metallicWant to learn more? Frankfort Auto Haus is a family owned dealership established since 1978. I personally buy and drive every vehicle I sell, one of the reasons I have been in business over 40 years and have 1000's of happy customers. Every vehicle I sell comes with a free car fax vehicle history report available on our website www.frankfortautohaus.com . We can arrange low cost financing and shipping to your door worldwide. Visit us today at 19915 s. La Grange Road,Frankfort ,Il 60423. (30 min south of Chicago). Contact Information: TEXT or CALL us at 815-469-3810.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4EEJ4CR186437
Stock: 337607
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 2,191 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,850
Midway Auto Sales - KCMO / Missouri
PRIOR SALVAGE TITLE DUE TO WATER DAMAGE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LREKK5RXXHA050217
Stock: RCN17538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,261 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,499
Dyer Chevrolet - Fort Pierce / Florida
2017 Cadillac CT6 Hybrid Plug-In Stellar Black Metallic 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT RWD CVT CT6 Hybrid Plug-In, 4D Sedan, 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT, CVT, RWD, Stellar Black Metallic, Light Platinum With Jet Black Accents Leather, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Blind spot sensor: warning, Body-Color Heated Pwr-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Comfort Package, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver Assist Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Enhanced Night Vision, Enhanced Vision & Comfort Package, Entertainment system, Front & Rear Automatic Braking, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headphones, Heads-Up Display, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces w/Chevron Perf Inserts, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Night vision lights, Noise Control Engine Sound Enhancement, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar 4G LTE, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, OnStar Guidance Plan for 1 Year, Overhead airbag, Preferred Equipment Group 1SH, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Seat Infotainment, Rear Seat Package, Rear Window Blind, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, UltraView Power Sunroof, Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Wheels: 18' x 8' Front & 18' x 8.5' Rear Aluminum. Odometer is 16660 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !!...Check out the AWESOME DEALS on all of our Used Cars, Trucks and SUVS! Dyer Chevrolet Fort Pierce Experience the Dyer Difference! Dyerchevyftpierce.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LREKK5RX4HA064890
Stock: 3G243
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 8,328 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,500
Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
RARE PLUG IN WITH COMFORT pkg ( one of 3 certified in the U.S. ) ...LOWEST MILEAGE IN THE COUNTRY. ULTRAVIEW SUNROOF HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS .ADAPTIVE CRUISE.LANE KEEP. PEDESTRIAN DETECTION.BLIND ZONE ALERT. BOSE SOUND LOADED LOADED LOADED !!!! 2017 Cadillac CT6 Hybrid Plug-In 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT. Reviews: * Plenty of rear passenger space for adults; engaging driving experience for a large luxury sedan; V6 engines are respectably powerful and fuel efficient; priced less than many other competing sedans. Source: Edmunds
Dealer Review:
I normally don't write reviews for any customer-oriented business unless it is highly exceptional in terms of quality of service or it turned out to be very negative experience. I can tell you from my personal experience that Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria is definitely the former because of their product, people and service. I was thoroughly impressed with how knowledgeable, professional and friendly their sales representatives were when I interacted with them both over the phone and in-person. In fact, I want to call out my particular sales rep, Mr. Jay Emejuru, for his honesty, diligence, excellent service and professionalism because if it wasn't for him, I would have not taken the time to write this review. Like most experienced car buyers, I conduct my own thorough analysis and research on all prospective vehicles regardless if the vehicle new or used and nothing angers me more than you are fed a line of bs from a car salesman who is trying meet his monthly sales quota. What I liked the most about Jay he responded to all my questions with respect to history of the vehicle with integrity, and when he didn't know the answer to my question, he researched it and got back to me promptly with the correct response based on his research. I really appreciated his willingness to help. In my interactions with Jay, I always felt that I was in control of the car buying process and he me assisted tremendously by providing me the answers I needed to make an informed decision. Seasoned car buyers understand that buying a vehicle is a significant financial commitment and I wanted to make sure I wasn't buying a lemon or being pushed a vehicle I didn't want. Jay accomplished all of this in highly respectful and courteous manner. Regardless of the quality of the vehicle, I would never buy or finance a vehicle from dealership that ignores or looks down upon prospective customers with hubris and treats them like garbage. Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria gets it. They understand that "service to the customer" is extremely important--it makes the difference between customer walking out angry or a vehicle sold. My interactions with Jay Emejuru are a testimony to this fact. Based on my favorable experiences, I would highly recommend Jay Emejuru and Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria to any potential future car buyer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LREKK5RX7HA066990
Stock: CP4673
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 128,493 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$14,888
Peters Auto Mall - High Point / North Carolina
Peters Auto Mall was founded by Kevin and Angie Peters in 1993. Over the past twenty years, the business has grown into the Piedmont Triads #1 used car dealership. * 8 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $14,888 * * 2009 ** Cadillac * * Escalade Hybrid * * Base * You'll love the look and feel of this 2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Base, which features a backup sensor, rear air conditioning, ventilated seats, remote starter, backup camera, parking assistance, a leather interior, traction control, Bose sound system, and anti-lock brakes. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. Rocking a ravishing white exterior and a cashmere interior, this car is a great pick. Want a SUV AWD you can rely on? This one has a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars! Good cars sell fast! Give us a call and schedule an appointment today! Contact Information: Peters Auto Mall, 2857 South Main ST, High Point, NC, 27263, Phone: 3364341600, E-mail: bryano@petersautomall.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK43569R213329
Stock: 32197N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,907 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,900
Valentine Motor Company - District Heights / Maryland
Valentine Motor Company is pleased to be currently offering this 2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid with 124,907mi. The Cadillac Escalade Hybrid is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Cadillac Escalade Hybrid that you won't find in your average vehicle. Equipped with 4WD, this Cadillac Escalade Hybrid gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this Cadillac Escalade Hybrid is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Cadillac Escalade Hybrid . Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. More information about the 2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid: The Cadillac Escalade has a lot in common with GM's other full-size SUVs-- the Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban and GMC Yukon/XL, underneath--but you wouldn't know it inside. The Escalade's cabin is one of the most impressive, opulent interiors offered in an SUV, and ride quality and overall interior quality are top-notch. All the more impressive is the way the Escalade performs and handles considering its size and weight. The Hybrid version, although more expensive, doesn't give up any of the standard Escalade's luxury, handling, or ride quality, but does manage to get up to 50% better fuel economy. Strengths of this model include high-efficiency hybrid powertrain availability, opulent interior appointments, impressive tow ratings, Tough, stylish exterior, comfortable ride and handling for such a big truck-based vehicle, and strong V8 performance Internet special price is based on one-time customer payment or with qualifying credit. Actual price and finance charges may vary. Price does not include tax, tag or dealer processing fee. https://youtu.be/rRUAk_2oIy0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4EEJ0BR206679
Stock: VAL206679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- certified
2017 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN12,223 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,999$341 Below Market
Steve Foley Cadillac - Northbrook / Illinois
Mileage: 12223 ***CADILLAC CERTIFIED*** 6YR/100,000 Mile Warranty Included. Steve Foley Cadillac at 100 Skokie BLVD in Northbrook IL. 60062 is proud to present this 2017 Cadillac CT6 with 12,223 miles. We are the Northshore's premiere luxury auto retailer and an authorized Cadillac dealer since 1974. This outstanding example of a 2017 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN RWD is offered by Steve Foley Cadillac. This Cadillac includes: SEATS, FRONT BUCKET 16-way Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats ELECTRIC VARIABLE TRANSMISSION (EVT), GEN 2, 4-MODE, HYBRID PLUG-IN (STD) Gas/Electric Hybrid PLUG-IN PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM Smart Device Integration Navigation System AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, I4, DI, DOHC, VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged STELLAR BLACK METALLIC JET BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES WITH CHEVRON PERFORATED INSERTS Woodgrain Interior Trim Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept Cadillac CT6. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2017 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN RWD is the perfect example of the modern luxury. The CT6 PLUG-IN RWD has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 12,223mi put on this Cadillac. This Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN RWD is so loaded out, it even comes with a premium entertainment package for you and your passengers to enjoy. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN RWD. With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Cadillac CT6 will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. Knowledge is power and with the complete records of this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have the power to make a wise purchase. Looking for a Cadillac CT6 that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. When all factors are equal, choose a vehicle equipped with a factory warranty like this gently driven gem. More information about the 2017 Cadillac CT6: The CT6 competes with full size luxury cars such as the BMW 7-series, the Audi A8 and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. However, with a base price of around $54,000, the CT6 is actually priced similarly to mid-sized luxury cars like the smaller BMW 5-Series and the Audi A6. In essence, the Cadillac CT6 offers large car amenities at a mid-sized car price. The CT6 though, is every bit as modern and capable as its European competitors, offering a huge suite of technology and innovative luxury features to make getting from place to place as comfortable as possible. Strengths of this model include value, comfortable ride, lightweight body, Expansive cabin, and available luxury
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LREKK5RX4HA065053
Stock: P11957
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 14,488 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,000
Starling Chevrolet - Kissimmee / Florida
This 2018 Cadillac CT6 Hybrid Plug-In in Crystal White Tricoat features: Clean CARFAX. Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Comfort Package, Enhanced Vision & Comfort Package, Entertainment system, Night Vision, UltraView Power Sunroof, Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! At Starling Chevy, you always get more for less! Visit our website www.Starlingchevy.com.
Dealer Review:
Best place to get great deals, thank you Ms Stella and Nicole to guide me through this purchase and through hard times
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LREKK5RX5JA013369
Stock: A013369E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 140,947 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,500
Perfection Motors - Orlando / Florida
2013 CADILLAC ESCALADE HYBRID , 6.0L V8, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR , 140K MILES, NON SMOKER , EXTRA CLEAN WITH NAVIGATION SYSTEM ,DVD, KEY-LESS ENTRY, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER SEAT, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR-LOCKS, THIRD ROW SEATS, REAR ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, PRIVACY GLASS, STEERING AUDIO AND CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM STEREO, CD PLAYER, CLOCK, CARGO AREA LIGHT, TILT ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, REAR DEFOGGER, REAR VENTILATION AND AIR DUCTS, REAR PARKING SENSOR, ORIGINAL FLOOR MATS, TOW PACKAGE, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, 22 PREMIUM WHEELS . THE CADILLAC ESCALADE HAS A SMOOTH V8 ENGINE THAT ACCOMMODATES EIGHT PASSENGERS, WITH SOLID MATERIAL MAKES ITS COMFORTABLE, AND VERY RELIABLE. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT PERFECTION MOTORS AT (321)804-4966 OR VISIT OUR WEB PAGE AT WWW.PERFECTIONMOTORSINC.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3EEJ4DR274523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,966 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,991$2,262 Below Market
City Motor Cadillac - Great Falls / Montana
Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CT6 Hybrid Plug-In, 4D Sedan, 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT, CVT, RWD, Moonstone Metallic, jet black Leather, Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Body-Color Heated Pwr-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Comfort Package, Driver Assist Package, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Enhanced Night Vision, Enhanced Vision & Comfort Package, Front & Rear Automatic Braking, Navigation System, Noise Control Engine Sound Enhancement, OnStar 4G LTE, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, OnStar Guidance Plan for 1 Year, Preferred Equipment Group 1SH, Rear Seat Infotainment, Rear Seat Package, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, UltraView Power Sunroof, Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats. 2017 Cadillac CT6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LREKK5RX7HA043841
Stock: T8829A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 87,988 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$18,522
Cole Valley Chevrolet - Newton Falls / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4EEJ6BR137688
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,244 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$33,763
Home Chevrolet - Santa Maria / California
2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT. Phantom Gray Metallic 2017 Cadillac CT6 Hybrid Plug-In RWD CVT 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT Odometer is 1153 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Reviews: * Plenty of rear passenger space for adults; engaging driving experience for a large luxury sedan; V6 engines are respectably powerful and fuel efficient; priced less than many other competing sedans. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LREKK5RX0HA066832
Stock: 1716546
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- certified
2018 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN1,989 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$50,000
Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
RARE CERTIFIED 1900 MILES GM CORPORATE CAR NEVER REGISTERED PLATINUM HYBRID WHITE W CINNAMON INTERIOR. REAR ENTERTAINMENT !!! THE ONLY ONE IN THE COUNTRY. 2018 Cadillac CT6 Hybrid Plug-In 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT.
Dealer Review:
I normally don't write reviews for any customer-oriented business unless it is highly exceptional in terms of quality of service or it turned out to be very negative experience. I can tell you from my personal experience that Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria is definitely the former because of their product, people and service. I was thoroughly impressed with how knowledgeable, professional and friendly their sales representatives were when I interacted with them both over the phone and in-person. In fact, I want to call out my particular sales rep, Mr. Jay Emejuru, for his honesty, diligence, excellent service and professionalism because if it wasn't for him, I would have not taken the time to write this review. Like most experienced car buyers, I conduct my own thorough analysis and research on all prospective vehicles regardless if the vehicle new or used and nothing angers me more than you are fed a line of bs from a car salesman who is trying meet his monthly sales quota. What I liked the most about Jay he responded to all my questions with respect to history of the vehicle with integrity, and when he didn't know the answer to my question, he researched it and got back to me promptly with the correct response based on his research. I really appreciated his willingness to help. In my interactions with Jay, I always felt that I was in control of the car buying process and he me assisted tremendously by providing me the answers I needed to make an informed decision. Seasoned car buyers understand that buying a vehicle is a significant financial commitment and I wanted to make sure I wasn't buying a lemon or being pushed a vehicle I didn't want. Jay accomplished all of this in highly respectful and courteous manner. Regardless of the quality of the vehicle, I would never buy or finance a vehicle from dealership that ignores or looks down upon prospective customers with hubris and treats them like garbage. Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria gets it. They understand that "service to the customer" is extremely important--it makes the difference between customer walking out angry or a vehicle sold. My interactions with Jay Emejuru are a testimony to this fact. Based on my favorable experiences, I would highly recommend Jay Emejuru and Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria to any potential future car buyer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LREKK5RX6JA007001
Stock: CP4700
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 125,604 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,950
All American Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Midland - Midland / Texas
Platinum trim. EPA 23 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Moonroof, Navigation, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, DVD Entertainment System, Trailer Hitch, Captains Chairs, Chrome Wheels, ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI HYBRID, LI... AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, DVD, Sunroof, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: TRANSMISSION, AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONIC RATIO SELECT, GM, STRONG HYBRID (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI HYBRID, LIVC WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT (332 hp [247.5 kW] @ 5100 rpm, 367 lb-ft of torque [495.4 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, COMPACT FLASH, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3/CD/DVD VIDEO/AUDIO CHANGER DSP, RDS, clock, voice recognition and USB interface (STD). Cadillac Platinum with BLACK ICE PREMIUM PAINT exterior and EBONY W/ EBONY ACCENTS interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 332 HP at 5100 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "Cadillac's full-size swagger wagon offers brash, chrome-tastic styling and leather-lined luxury." -CarAndDriver.com. Great Gas Mileage: 23 MPG Hwy. VISIT US TODAY: All American Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Midland provides the residents of Midland, TX and surrounding areas with up to date inventories of new and pre-owned Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep vehicles. But that isn't all you'll find! Our responsive staff can help you with financial matters, service your car, order OEM auto parts and more! We have the knowledge and experience to ensure you quality service. Come visit us today at 3801 W Wall St or call us. Plus TT&L and fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3FEJ6DR273198
Stock: DR273198A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-23-2020
