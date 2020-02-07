Used Cadillac Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia

RARE PLUG IN WITH COMFORT pkg ( one of 3 certified in the U.S. ) ...LOWEST MILEAGE IN THE COUNTRY. ULTRAVIEW SUNROOF HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS .ADAPTIVE CRUISE.LANE KEEP. PEDESTRIAN DETECTION.BLIND ZONE ALERT. BOSE SOUND LOADED LOADED LOADED !!!! 2017 Cadillac CT6 Hybrid Plug-In 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT. Reviews: * Plenty of rear passenger space for adults; engaging driving experience for a large luxury sedan; V6 engines are respectably powerful and fuel efficient; priced less than many other competing sedans. Source: Edmunds

Dealer Review:

I normally don't write reviews for any customer-oriented business unless it is highly exceptional in terms of quality of service or it turned out to be very negative experience. I can tell you from my personal experience that Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria is definitely the former because of their product, people and service. I was thoroughly impressed with how knowledgeable, professional and friendly their sales representatives were when I interacted with them both over the phone and in-person. In fact, I want to call out my particular sales rep, Mr. Jay Emejuru, for his honesty, diligence, excellent service and professionalism because if it wasn't for him, I would have not taken the time to write this review. Like most experienced car buyers, I conduct my own thorough analysis and research on all prospective vehicles regardless if the vehicle new or used and nothing angers me more than you are fed a line of bs from a car salesman who is trying meet his monthly sales quota. What I liked the most about Jay he responded to all my questions with respect to history of the vehicle with integrity, and when he didn't know the answer to my question, he researched it and got back to me promptly with the correct response based on his research. I really appreciated his willingness to help. In my interactions with Jay, I always felt that I was in control of the car buying process and he me assisted tremendously by providing me the answers I needed to make an informed decision. Seasoned car buyers understand that buying a vehicle is a significant financial commitment and I wanted to make sure I wasn't buying a lemon or being pushed a vehicle I didn't want. Jay accomplished all of this in highly respectful and courteous manner. Regardless of the quality of the vehicle, I would never buy or finance a vehicle from dealership that ignores or looks down upon prospective customers with hubris and treats them like garbage. Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria gets it. They understand that "service to the customer" is extremely important--it makes the difference between customer walking out angry or a vehicle sold. My interactions with Jay Emejuru are a testimony to this fact. Based on my favorable experiences, I would highly recommend Jay Emejuru and Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria to any potential future car buyer.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: LREKK5RX7HA066990

Stock: CP4673

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020