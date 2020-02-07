Used Cadillac Hybrid for Sale Near Me

25 listings
  • 2018 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN

    5,230 miles

    $31,695

  • 2018 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN in Black
    used

    2018 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN

    25,025 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,888

  • 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition in Black
    used

    2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition

    97,853 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $26,281

  • 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition in Black
    used

    2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition

    65,162 miles

    $31,980

  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid

    72,290 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $25,900

  • 2017 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN

    2,191 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,850

  • 2017 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN in Black
    used

    2017 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN

    17,261 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,499

  • 2017 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN in Black
    used

    2017 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN

    8,328 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,500

  • 2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid in White
    used

    2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid

    128,493 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,888

  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid in White
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid

    124,907 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $16,900

  • 2017 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN in Black
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN

    12,223 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,999

    $341 Below Market
  • 2018 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN

    14,488 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,000

  • 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid in White
    used

    2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid

    140,947 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,500

  • 2017 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN in Gray
    used

    2017 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN

    34,966 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,991

    $2,262 Below Market
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid

    87,988 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $18,522

  • 2017 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN in Gray
    used

    2017 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN

    30,244 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $33,763

  • 2018 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN

    1,989 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $50,000

  • 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition in Black
    used

    2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition

    125,604 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,950

