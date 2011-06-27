Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,360
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,360
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,360
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,360
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,360
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,360
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Memory Packageyes
TRD Off-Road Packageyes
TRD Rock Warrior Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,360
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,360
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,360
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,360
Interface Kit for iPodyes
DVD Navigation System w/Backup Monitoryes
Carpet Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectoryes
Bluetooth Handsfreeyes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Underseat Storageyes
All-Weather Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectorsyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,360
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,360
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room63.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,360
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,360
20" Alloy Wheelsyes
Cargo Divideryes
Brushed Stainless Steel Stepboardyes
Bed Matyes
Hood Protectoryes
Bedliner w/Deck Rail Systemyes
Front Skid Plateyes
Exterior Cargo Netyes
Bedliner w/o Deck Rail Systemyes
Tow Mirrorsyes
Bed Extenderyes
Tube Step (Black)yes
TRD 17" Forged Off-Road Wheels w/BF Goodrich All-Terrain Tiresyes
Towing Receiver Hitchyes
Tube Step (Chrome)yes
Locking Bike Rack Attachmentyes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Running Boardsyes
Bed Stepyes
Mini Tie Down w/Hookyes
Deck Rail Systemyes
Tow Hitch w/7 Pin Connectoryes
Stainless Steel Exhaust Tipyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,360
Front track67.9 in.
Curb weight5480 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach29.0 degrees
Maximum payload1410 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length228.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity9800 lbs.
Ground clearance10.4 in.
Height76.2 in.
Wheel base145.7 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,360
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Super White
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Radiant Red
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Spruce Mica
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Red Rock, leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,360
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P255/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,360
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,360
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
