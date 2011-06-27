Used 1997 Toyota Tercel Consumer Reviews
248,000 miles, she deserves a rest
Bought with 30K, only problems two cats and one CV joint. Tranny's now becoming cantankerous. Best car in the world!
Blackhawk Tercel
Great car. Nothing fancy - but reliable and inexpensive to maintain. Not for a taller or larger person - but great for a first or second car.
Love the 'cel
Don't understand why Toyota stopped making these and moved on to the Echo. These are great little cars with awesome fuel economy. Built to last! Super reliable! Best student car ever!
My first car and a great car
I bought this car from my neighbor as my first car when I was 16 (3 years ago) for 1,200$. It had 179,000 miles on it or more when I bought it. It now has 210,000 miles on it. I would say I probably could have gotten more miles out of her, but she was my first car and I learned a lot of maintenance lessons with her (like always get your oil change and don't let you car run out of oil). I was rough on this poor thing and because I had to get a new car. However considering I put 30,000 miles on her and she lasted me as long as she did, I think this car is a great reliable car. I have never been stranded with her. Gas mileage was 34-38mpg until I drove her out of oil, the mpg just started dropping after that. Some of the stuff I had to have done on her: I had to replace the radiator (which is a common repair needed for this particular car), valve lifters and brakes, and I had to replace the idle air control valve. As long as you keep oil in her, she will be your best friend! UPDATE: She finally died on me as of this year with 211,000 on her odemeter. She probably could've of lasted a bit longer if I hadn't been so hard on her. Many lessons have been learned as a new car owner with this one.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I love my tercel
I have driven this car since day one with no major problems, i have simply kept up with the suggested maint. and this car has held up really well. I will really miss my tercel as i pass it on, and move on to the mazda P5
