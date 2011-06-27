  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tercel
  4. Used 1997 Toyota Tercel
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 Toyota Tercel Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Tercel
5(58%)4(36%)3(3%)2(3%)1(0%)
4.5
31 reviews
Write a review
See all Tercels for sale
List Price Estimate
$775 - $1,842
Used Tercel for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

248,000 miles, she deserves a rest

Happy, 09/29/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Bought with 30K, only problems two cats and one CV joint. Tranny's now becoming cantankerous. Best car in the world!

Report Abuse

Blackhawk Tercel

bettina, 04/19/2002
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Great car. Nothing fancy - but reliable and inexpensive to maintain. Not for a taller or larger person - but great for a first or second car.

Report Abuse

Love the 'cel

Alex, 08/13/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Don't understand why Toyota stopped making these and moved on to the Echo. These are great little cars with awesome fuel economy. Built to last! Super reliable! Best student car ever!

Report Abuse

My first car and a great car

meekos, 06/03/2015
CE 4dr Sedan
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought this car from my neighbor as my first car when I was 16 (3 years ago) for 1,200$. It had 179,000 miles on it or more when I bought it. It now has 210,000 miles on it. I would say I probably could have gotten more miles out of her, but she was my first car and I learned a lot of maintenance lessons with her (like always get your oil change and don't let you car run out of oil). I was rough on this poor thing and because I had to get a new car. However considering I put 30,000 miles on her and she lasted me as long as she did, I think this car is a great reliable car. I have never been stranded with her. Gas mileage was 34-38mpg until I drove her out of oil, the mpg just started dropping after that. Some of the stuff I had to have done on her: I had to replace the radiator (which is a common repair needed for this particular car), valve lifters and brakes, and I had to replace the idle air control valve. As long as you keep oil in her, she will be your best friend! UPDATE: She finally died on me as of this year with 211,000 on her odemeter. She probably could've of lasted a bit longer if I hadn't been so hard on her. Many lessons have been learned as a new car owner with this one.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

I love my tercel

aer, 03/30/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have driven this car since day one with no major problems, i have simply kept up with the suggested maint. and this car has held up really well. I will really miss my tercel as i pass it on, and move on to the mazda P5

Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Tercels for sale

Related Used 1997 Toyota Tercel info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles