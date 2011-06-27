  1. Home
Used 1990 Toyota Tercel Deluxe Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque87 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower78 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room40.2 in.
Front shoulder room51.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear leg room30.8 in.
Rear shoulder room50.7 in.
Measurements
Length166.7 in.
Curb weight2030 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.
Height51.8 in.
Wheel base93.7 in.
Width64.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Regatta Blue Pearl
  • Red
  • Satin Black Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearl
