2019 Toyota Tacoma Consumer Reviews

engine/transmission issues Chris M , 09/16/2019 TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 60 of 62 people found this review helpful My 2019 Tacoma has a problem with the engine and transmission. At around 1100 rpm it starts searching and it feels terrible. I have to accelerate to get it to drive smoothly. When i make a turn and start to accelerate, the engine seems to bog down. I've had it back to the dealer twice now and they tell me there's nothing wrong. I have about 3000 miles on it. The navigation system is worthless. So difficult to use. The voice recognition system is a joke. The only upside is, the truck looks great. This is my second Tacoma, and will be my last. It's really interesting that anytime there's an issue with a Toyota, the factory always says its acceptable. I would think that the Toyota engineers would be able to come up with a software update to straighten this out. Extremely disappointed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Poor shift points Jim , 09/15/2019 SR5 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Many great features and the gas mileage is excellent for a pickup. Getting in is a big step but I like driving from a high position. Safety features are good but it does not come standard with blind spot sensors. It does tell you if you begin to cross the center line without turning on your turn signal. What I hate is the transmission shift points. It shifts up far to quickly which makes it necessary to down shift to maintain a reasonable speed on city streets. Far to many annoying shifts. Engineers should have driven this truck before approving the transmission shift program. Report Abuse

Not the same Tacoma Mike , 01/16/2019 SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) 93 of 99 people found this review helpful I traded in a 2009 Tacoma I drove for ten years and 135K miles for this 2019 Tacoma. I loved the 2009 Tacoma! The 2.7 L motor was a tad bit under-powered for that truck, but it was sufficient. The same 2.7L motor in this 2019 Tacoma is too small for the heavier, larger truck. The transmission has to downshift a lot when driving into a moderate headwind or going up a small incline. The rear differential has a noticeable and annoying whine at 45 and 60 mph. I like the interior and body, but the drive train makes me wish I had bought something else.. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Underwhelmed, barely decent. Blake , 07/16/2019 TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 89 of 95 people found this review helpful 2019 TRD Off Road. Virtually no miles on the truck, 250 miles as of today. Immediately noticed vibration upon braking from 40-0 mph, this was pulling out of the dealership. Did some digging and found there could be potential issues with axles and/or drums being out of round. There is a technical service bulletin to address this for 2018 models (non-TRD), but nothing for mine. I am still going to the dealer this week to address. Brakes have little feel and are grabby, but at least are powerful and adequate. Noticed the hood flutters at highway speed in a couple of spots. Seems like another "standard" issue where the glue from the hood skin can become cracked and allow the hood to not be 100% attached to the skeleton, which causes vibration. The transmission seeks, hunts, and prefers gas mileage over power AND driveability. IE running 80 on a freeway and a slight hill requires a hefty foot-punch to keep it up to speed. Makes the truck feel gutless and underpowered. Tranny is constantly changing gears and can not make it's mind up. The infotainment system is grossly outdated. Entune and the premium JBL sound system are horrible. My 2002 Honda Accord had better sounding highs and more range. That isn't a joke. I read 1 review that said at full volume you can still talk to a passenger, that is 100% true. It sucks. Navigation sucks. Software will read you a text while you're sitting still in park, but not when you're driving. How much sense does that make? The good.....very little as far as I'm concerned. The design of the interior and exterior is attractive. My truck is a TRD Off Road with Limited trim, so leather seats, sun roof, etc. The leather is ok. Is not up to par with my dads 2009 Tundra. The sun roof and other features are essentially useless to me in the real world. Even though the transmission stinks, the truck stills drives well. I have not had any issues with loud noises, wind, tires, or else. It steers and handles well. Gas mileage has been about 16-17mpg. Really wish I could like this truck more. For $41k, Toyota should do better. Report Abuse