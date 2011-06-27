2019 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab Consumer Reviews
Poor shift points
Many great features and the gas mileage is excellent for a pickup. Getting in is a big step but I like driving from a high position. Safety features are good but it does not come standard with blind spot sensors. It does tell you if you begin to cross the center line without turning on your turn signal. What I hate is the transmission shift points. It shifts up far to quickly which makes it necessary to down shift to maintain a reasonable speed on city streets. Far to many annoying shifts. Engineers should have driven this truck before approving the transmission shift program.
Not the same Tacoma
I traded in a 2009 Tacoma I drove for ten years and 135K miles for this 2019 Tacoma. I loved the 2009 Tacoma! The 2.7 L motor was a tad bit under-powered for that truck, but it was sufficient. The same 2.7L motor in this 2019 Tacoma is too small for the heavier, larger truck. The transmission has to downshift a lot when driving into a moderate headwind or going up a small incline. The rear differential has a noticeable and annoying whine at 45 and 60 mph. I like the interior and body, but the drive train makes me wish I had bought something else..
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Wrong choice !
2019 SR5 Access Cab with low speed shudder/vibration when driving below 30 mph. Returned to dealership twice . First visit was a waste of time. Second visit rear brake drums were replaced for being out of round. What a joke. I am very unhappy with this purchase. I owned a Camry and Corolla and did not have issues. Does not appear that Toyota wants to address the problem or they would resolve this problem. I have found several forums and comments about this same issue. I would not recommend this vehicle to anyone!!!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Don't Buy
I purchased a 2019 Tacoma about 3 months ago and already hate the truck. The transmission jumps all over the gears and the engine misfires often. The dealer and Toyota are blowing me off, saying it does not have a code showing any problems.
Buyer's Remorse
Owned a 2002 Tacoma for 17 years and 361,000 miles without one problem. Bought new 2019 V6 Tacoma without test driving it -- big mistake. Vehicle has an annoying shutter when braking. Toyota says its normal and I will just have to get accustomed to it. Beware of Tacoma!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Tacoma
Related 2019 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020