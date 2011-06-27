2019 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab Consumer Reviews

Poor shift points Jim , 09/15/2019 SR5 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Many great features and the gas mileage is excellent for a pickup. Getting in is a big step but I like driving from a high position. Safety features are good but it does not come standard with blind spot sensors. It does tell you if you begin to cross the center line without turning on your turn signal. What I hate is the transmission shift points. It shifts up far to quickly which makes it necessary to down shift to maintain a reasonable speed on city streets. Far to many annoying shifts. Engineers should have driven this truck before approving the transmission shift program. Report Abuse

Not the same Tacoma Mike , 01/16/2019 SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) 93 of 99 people found this review helpful I traded in a 2009 Tacoma I drove for ten years and 135K miles for this 2019 Tacoma. I loved the 2009 Tacoma! The 2.7 L motor was a tad bit under-powered for that truck, but it was sufficient. The same 2.7L motor in this 2019 Tacoma is too small for the heavier, larger truck. The transmission has to downshift a lot when driving into a moderate headwind or going up a small incline. The rear differential has a noticeable and annoying whine at 45 and 60 mph. I like the interior and body, but the drive train makes me wish I had bought something else.. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Wrong choice ! r. , 08/13/2019 SR5 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 41 of 43 people found this review helpful 2019 SR5 Access Cab with low speed shudder/vibration when driving below 30 mph. Returned to dealership twice . First visit was a waste of time. Second visit rear brake drums were replaced for being out of round. What a joke. I am very unhappy with this purchase. I owned a Camry and Corolla and did not have issues. Does not appear that Toyota wants to address the problem or they would resolve this problem. I have found several forums and comments about this same issue. I would not recommend this vehicle to anyone!!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Don't Buy Scott , 12/06/2019 SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2019 Tacoma about 3 months ago and already hate the truck. The transmission jumps all over the gears and the engine misfires often. The dealer and Toyota are blowing me off, saying it does not have a code showing any problems. Report Abuse