Used 2009 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

09 tacoma ron191 , 03/01/2011 13 of 15 people found this review helpful I have had my 09 Tacoma for almost 2 years. I will soon be ordering radio number 4 due to defects. The first two radios were plagued by volume control knobs that became unresponsive. My current radio went completely haywire with all the buttons doing the exact opposite of what they are suppose to do. Numerous squeaks and rattles in the dash and headliner have become extremely annoying. Gas mileage is not that great for a 4 cyl. In the summer, I average about 20mpg, in the winter, I average about 18 mpg. My clutch also creaks loudly, more so in the summer. I do like some of the standard features with this truck (vsc, numerous airbags, etc.

Less than expected Pride and such... , 10/09/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Decent quality truck but I expected more from Toyota. We have all seen the mid 80's Toyota pickup still going strong with over 200k miles and I am maintaining the belief that this truck will do the same. Nice ride for a small truck. If you are over 5'10" tall the standard cab bench seat will be uncomfortable. Few trucks get 27- 29 highway mpg. Plenty of power for getting around town and up to speed on the highway. However, the truck is beyond sluggish with any significant payload. Radio changed stations automatically and the volume didn't work at times. Received replacement unit after 2 months of waiting and it does the same thing. Toyota has recall out for floor mats and pedal assembly.

Nice truck but not a keeper. rblau , 08/29/2012 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought my 2009 Tacoma regular cab with the manual transmission in June of 2010 with 13,000 miles on the clock and traded it in August 2012 with 42,000 miles on it. I loved the way the truck looked. Reliability was never an issue. My Tacoma never failed to start and never left me stranded. The 2.7 four is a great engine. I averaged about 20 mpg with it. My dissatisfaction was the result of the trucks build quality. I had constant rattling coming from the drive shaft going over bumps when the drivetrain was unloaded. The dealership replaced the driveshaft. The problem remained. Toyota said it was a known issue with the 4x4 manual regular cab. I would have to live with it. I chose not to.

Built Like a Car, Rides Like a Truck Buyers Remorse , 01/02/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This vehicle is one incredible pile of junk. At less than 45 days following its build and less than 400 miles on the odometer here's the tally: underbody rust, rust and more rust; looks like the truck was built and then placed on the sea floor to cure; sloppy manufacturing permanently welded oxygen sensors into their threaded mounts; radio quit working; 4WD system engages only when it wants to -- not when you want it to; brakes soft as sponges; mystery rattle from right door pillar. This thing has a totally plastic (plastic!) box, I'm not talking a steel bed lined with plastic, but plastic!