Used 1997 Toyota T100 Consumer Reviews

272,000 miles and counting Tuck in Houston , 08/18/2009 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought my truck new, it had 2.5 miles on it; probably putting it on and taking it off the ship from Japan. All 271,996.5 miles are MINE. This is a great truck, the best vehicle I have ever owned, no complaints. I have replaced the clutch; taught my wife to drive a standard. Currently in the process of having the interior restored, new carpet and door upholstery. Good for another 272k!!

From New til Now 283fs , 03/03/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought my T-100 new in Jan 97. Best truck I have ever owned, got 120,000 and have only replaced the starter, ($120.00) Only tuned up once and still runs like a dream. Don't know much about the Tundra, but if it is half the truck this is they have got a winner.

200,000 hard miles truckintahoe , 07/03/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My 97 T100 is used as it should be, a no nonsense truck in the Sierra, NV mtns. I can't say enough about the quality (nothing squeaks when I hit bumps), comfort and overall driveability of the truck. Toyota had a winner with this one. Everything works excellent and my A/C still blows coldddd.

97 t100 sr5 5 speed bruce777 , 11/19/2012 2 of 2 people found this review helpful i bought a 97 t100 sr5 2wd 5 speed about a month ago it has 195000 as of now. i have put 5k on it myself. I really love this truck its small enough to go anywhere but big enough to tow and haul. the engine runs really well. i have had to put some money in to it though, and let me tell you these parts arent cheap and thats if you can find them. autozone only carries about half of what you need including wheel bearings and a number of other things that should be supplied. I am having real problems with my 5 speed trans. front input shaft bearing is going bad witch is going to be a 1000 for a rebuilt one. clutch pedal broke though firewall had to make my own bracket to stop anymore damage. drained rearend today and it was full of water. these trucks where cheaply made but there are some great ones out there just beware of the bad ones.