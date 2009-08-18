Used 1997 Toyota T100 for Sale Near Me

2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
T100 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  • 1996 Toyota T100 SR5
    used

    1996 Toyota T100 SR5

    173,005 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 1993 Toyota T100
    used

    1993 Toyota T100

    103,460 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota T100 searches:

Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota T100
  4. Used 1997 Toyota T100

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota T100

Read recent reviews for the Toyota T100
Overall Consumer Rating
4.729 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (3%)
272,000 miles and counting
Tuck in Houston,08/18/2009
I bought my truck new, it had 2.5 miles on it; probably putting it on and taking it off the ship from Japan. All 271,996.5 miles are MINE. This is a great truck, the best vehicle I have ever owned, no complaints. I have replaced the clutch; taught my wife to drive a standard. Currently in the process of having the interior restored, new carpet and door upholstery. Good for another 272k!!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
T100
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Drivetrain
to