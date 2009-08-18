Used 1997 Toyota T100 for Sale Near Me
2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 173,005 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- used
1993 Toyota T100103,460 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,000
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota T100 searches:
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota T100
Read recent reviews for the Toyota T100
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.729 Reviews
Report abuse
Tuck in Houston,08/18/2009
I bought my truck new, it had 2.5 miles on it; probably putting it on and taking it off the ship from Japan. All 271,996.5 miles are MINE. This is a great truck, the best vehicle I have ever owned, no complaints. I have replaced the clutch; taught my wife to drive a standard. Currently in the process of having the interior restored, new carpet and door upholstery. Good for another 272k!!