Used 1998 Toyota Supra Coupe Consumer Reviews
My own experience
I've owned the car for 3 years and 2 months. Other than gasoline and an annual set of rear tires, I've not spent a dime on any issues. I get the radiator flushed annually, the transmission fluid was replaced at 45,000 miles, and its been a fun car to own. I've thought of having the brake fluid flushed, but I'm at 70,000 miles and the brakes have never been worked on.
I Want the Supra Back
The Supra was like the best Sports car ever built. Better than camaro, corvette, mustang, whatever. They need to bring it back. You dont need to redesign it, no nothing. They just need to bring it back.
Best car ever
Best car ever Best car ever Best car ever Best car ever Best car ever
Supra
This car is great, the speed ids beyond crazy, this car can easily burn anything else outhere.
URAPNIS
Supra is the meaning of life
Sponsored cars related to the Supra
Related Used 1998 Toyota Supra Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner