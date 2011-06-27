Used 1998 Toyota Supra Coupe Consumer Reviews

My own experience SupraMkIV , 11/11/2003 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I've owned the car for 3 years and 2 months. Other than gasoline and an annual set of rear tires, I've not spent a dime on any issues. I get the radiator flushed annually, the transmission fluid was replaced at 45,000 miles, and its been a fun car to own. I've thought of having the brake fluid flushed, but I'm at 70,000 miles and the brakes have never been worked on. Report Abuse

I Want the Supra Back Supra Enthusiast , 08/06/2002 5 of 7 people found this review helpful The Supra was like the best Sports car ever built. Better than camaro, corvette, mustang, whatever. They need to bring it back. You dont need to redesign it, no nothing. They just need to bring it back.

Best car ever VeilSide , 04/18/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Best car ever Best car ever Best car ever Best car ever Best car ever

Supra REM , 05/21/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is great, the speed ids beyond crazy, this car can easily burn anything else outhere.