Used 1998 Toyota Supra Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 Supra
4.9
18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My own experience

SupraMkIV, 11/11/2003
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I've owned the car for 3 years and 2 months. Other than gasoline and an annual set of rear tires, I've not spent a dime on any issues. I get the radiator flushed annually, the transmission fluid was replaced at 45,000 miles, and its been a fun car to own. I've thought of having the brake fluid flushed, but I'm at 70,000 miles and the brakes have never been worked on.

I Want the Supra Back

Supra Enthusiast, 08/06/2002
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

The Supra was like the best Sports car ever built. Better than camaro, corvette, mustang, whatever. They need to bring it back. You dont need to redesign it, no nothing. They just need to bring it back.

Best car ever

VeilSide, 04/18/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Best car ever Best car ever Best car ever Best car ever Best car ever

Supra

REM, 05/21/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car is great, the speed ids beyond crazy, this car can easily burn anything else outhere.

URAPNIS

Importtnr, 07/03/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Supra is the meaning of life

